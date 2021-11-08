Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings on behalf of Cathay Securities Investment Trust to obtain the right-of-use assets of Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): (1)Rm. B, 6F., No. 133, Sanmin Rd., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County. (2)Rm. B, 8F., No. 581, Jinhua Rd., North Dist., Taichung City (3) Rm. A1, 14F., No. 148, Zhonghua 3rd Rd., Qianjin Dist., Kaohsiung City. 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/08 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: (1)Hsinchu: Office 57.67 P��ing Unit asset amount of right-of-use NTD13,718 Asset amount of right-of-use NTD791,109 Parking space asset amount of right-of-use NTD45,507 (2)Taichung: Office 93.12 P��ing Unit asset amount of right-of-use NTD12,644 Asset amount of right-of-use NTD1,177,418 Parking space asset amount of right-of-use NTD149,632 (3)Kaohsiung: Office 91.27 P��ing Unit asset amount of right-of-use NTD14,466 Asset amount of right-of-use NTD1,320,312 Parking space asset amount of right-of-use NTD124,706 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):Counterparty: Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd. Relationship with the company: Related parties 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:Reasons of choosing a related party as the transaction counterparty: Renewal of the original lease. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):Not applicable 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: (1)Hsinchu: Payment period:2022/1/1~2023/12/31 with total amount of NTD 847,320. (2)Taichung: Payment period:2022/1/1~2023/12/31 with total amount of NTD 1,340,952. (3)Kaohsiung: Payment period:2022/1/1~2023/12/31 with total amount of NTD 1,460,016. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The manner of deciding on this transaction: Negotiation between both parties. The reference basis for the decision on price: Reference the appraisal information from a professional appraisal institution. The decision-making department: (1)Hsinchu: The President of the subsidiary. (2)Taichung and Kaohsiung: The Chairman of the subsidiary. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price:Not applicable 11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: Not applicable 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:No or not applicable 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: No or not applicable 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable 20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: For self-use purpose. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: Not applicable 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:@Not applicable 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:Not applicable 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None