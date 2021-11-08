Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings on behalf of Cathay Securities Investment Trust to obtain the right-of-use assets of Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.

11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 17:55:13
Subject 
 Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings on behalf
of Cathay Securities Investment Trust to obtain the
right-of-use assets of Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.
Date of events 2021/11/08 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
(1)Rm. B, 6F., No. 133, Sanmin Rd., Zhubei City,
Hsinchu County.
(2)Rm. B, 8F., No. 581, Jinhua Rd., North Dist.,
Taichung City
(3) Rm. A1, 14F., No. 148, Zhonghua 3rd Rd., Qianjin Dist.,
Kaohsiung City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/08
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
(1)Hsinchu: Office 57.67 P��ing
Unit asset amount of right-of-use NTD13,718
Asset amount of right-of-use NTD791,109
Parking space asset amount of right-of-use NTD45,507
(2)Taichung: Office 93.12 P��ing
Unit asset amount of right-of-use NTD12,644
Asset amount of right-of-use NTD1,177,418
Parking space asset amount of right-of-use NTD149,632
(3)Kaohsiung: Office 91.27 P��ing
Unit asset amount of right-of-use NTD14,466
Asset amount of right-of-use NTD1,320,312
Parking space asset amount of right-of-use NTD124,706
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Counterparty: Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.
Relationship with the company: Related parties
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Reasons of choosing a related party as the transaction counterparty:
Renewal of the original lease.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Not applicable
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
(1)Hsinchu: Payment period:2022/1/1~2023/12/31
with total amount of NTD 847,320.
(2)Taichung: Payment period:2022/1/1~2023/12/31
with total amount of NTD 1,340,952.
(3)Kaohsiung: Payment period:2022/1/1~2023/12/31
with total amount of NTD 1,460,016.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction:
Negotiation between both parties.
The reference basis for the decision on price:
Reference the appraisal
information from a professional appraisal institution.
The decision-making department:
(1)Hsinchu: The President of the subsidiary.
(2)Taichung and Kaohsiung: The Chairman of the subsidiary.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:Not applicable
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
Not applicable
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No or not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:
No or not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For self-use purpose.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
Not applicable
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:@Not applicable
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Not applicable
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
05:08aAnnounced by Cathay Financial Holdings on behalf of Cathay Securities Investment Trust ..
PU
04:48aAnnounced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf of Cathay Securities Investment Trust..
PU
04:48aOn behalf of our subsidiary Cathay Securities Corporation, we announce the change of Ch..
PU
04:48aOn behalf of our subsidiary Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd., to announce t..
PU
11/04Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings,on behalf of Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd.,the ..
PU
11/02Announced by CFH on behalf of Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd.,the acquisition of domesti..
PU
11/02Cathay Financial Holdings announces on behalf of Cathay Life Board the resolution to in..
PU
10/29Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings,on behalf of Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd.,the ..
PU
10/28Cathay Financial Holdings publicly announces the participation of Citi online investor ..
PU
10/18Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Retirement of Chia Sheng Chang as Chief In..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 623 B 22 381 M 22 381 M
Net income 2021 135 B 4 853 M 4 853 M
Net Debt 2021 15 333 M 551 M 551 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,98x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 770 B 27 622 M 27 689 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 57 417
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 58,50 TWD
Average target price 63,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang Keng Li President & Director
Yan Ju Chen CFO & First Deputy Spokesman
Hong Tu Tsai Chairman
Chia-Sheng Chang Chief Information Officer
Sophia Cheng Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.38.46%27 622
AXA30.69%70 365
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.54%54 396
METLIFE, INC.36.29%54 040
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.42.08%41 928
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.59%38 038