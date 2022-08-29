Cathay Financial : 2022Q2 Financial Results

2882 Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries

2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Unit: NT$ thousands EPS Unit: NT$

Code Accounting Title 2022/4/1 To 6/30 2021/4/1 To 6/30 2022/1/1 To 6/30 2021/1/1 To 6/30

41000 Interest income 59,521,589 51,487,619 112,786,175 102,858,694

51000 Interest expenses 4,275,213 3,226,839 7,497,364 6,545,784

49600 Net interest revenue (expense) 55,246,376 48,260,780 105,288,811 96,312,910

Net revenue other than interest

49800 Net service fee revenue and commissions 4,089,522 2,744,326 8,352,662 5,476,198

49810 Net insurance revenue 12,522,935 55,144,132 42,262,291 120,374,921

49820 Gain (loss) on financial assets (liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss -210,915,765 97,331,306 -347,425,404 101,475,319

49825 Gain (loss) on investment property 4,222,655 3,743,854 7,818,646 6,504,040

49835 Realized gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,695,808 12,096,487 5,541,282 20,816,003

49850 Gain (loss) arising from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost 1,594,157 6,161,112 10,495,640 26,561,821

49870 Foreign exchange gains (losses) 105,225,506 -59,615,902 200,342,186 -58,236,121

49880 (Impairment loss on assets) reversal of impairment loss on assets -886,316 1,154,606 -3,545,277 2,059,317

49890 Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method 815,829 453,576 1,243,451 1,020,630

49898 Gain (loss) on reclassification under the overlay approach 140,375,725 -16,543,207 227,884,088 16,585,584

49900 Net other revenue other than interest income -9,267,049 5,237,518 -20,462,111 6,825,819

49700 Net revenue other than interest 50,473,007 107,907,808 132,507,454 249,463,531

4XXXX Net revenue 105,719,383 156,168,588 237,796,265 345,776,441

58100 Bad debts expense, commitment and guarantee liability provision 1,165,546 858,759 1,213,111 2,180,526

58300 Net change in provisions for insurance liabilities 59,792,902 94,621,356 130,813,535 198,469,429

Operating expenses

58501 Employee benefits expenses 13,019,720 13,067,806 27,104,742 26,725,557

58503 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,821,282 1,797,343 3,607,843 3,575,760

58599 Other general and administrative expenses 5,972,709 5,498,500 11,301,377 10,636,815

58500 Total operating expenses 20,813,711 20,363,649 42,013,962 40,938,132

61000 Profit (loss) from continuing operations before tax 23,947,224 40,324,824 63,755,657 104,188,354

61003 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,009,113 6,375,411 14,442,263 12,672,341

61005 Profit (loss) from continuing operations 14,938,111 33,949,413 49,313,394 91,516,013

69000 Profit (loss) 14,938,111 33,949,413 49,313,394 91,516,013

Other comprehensive income

Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax

69561 Gains (losses) on remeasurements of defined benefit plans 0 0 -826 -655

69562 Gains (losses) on revaluation 1,322,404 0 1,322,404 0

69567 Revaluation gains (losses) on investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income -20,954,912 -1,033,891 -15,454,995 8,620,183

69565 Change in fair value of financial liability attributable to change in credit risk of liability 54,504 -180,924 388,021 275,768

69563 Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method, components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss -340,343 -222,887 -735,495 8,217

69569 Income tax related to components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss -390,699 -683,699 -460,434 -153,787

69560 Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax -19,527,648 -754,003 -14,020,457 9,057,300

Components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax

69571 Exchange differences on translation 92,747 -1,951,130 3,638,807 -1,860,467

69581 Gains (losses) on hedging instrument that will be reclassified to profit or loss 389,727 54,795 399,823 -91,595

69583 Gains (losses) from investments in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income -158,769,082 29,232,402 -292,944,844 -62,710,582

69575 Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method, components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss -82,840 -366,626 644,920 -536,411

69590 Other comprehensive income on reclassification under the overlay approach -140,375,725 16,543,207 -227,884,088 -16,585,584

69579 Income tax related to components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss -37,856,978 7,975,408 -68,645,004 -10,871,104

69570 Components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax -260,888,195 35,537,240 -447,500,378 -70,913,535

69500 Other comprehensive income -280,415,843 34,783,237 -461,520,835 -61,856,235

69700 Total comprehensive income -265,477,732 68,732,650 -412,207,441 29,659,778

Profit (loss), attributable to

69901 Profit (loss), attributable to owners of parent 14,600,898 33,684,448 48,807,660 91,050,474

69903 Profit (loss), attributable to non-controlling interests 337,213 264,965 505,734 465,539

Comprehensive income attributable to

69951 Comprehensive income, attributable to owners of parent -265,771,793 68,524,219 -412,962,777 29,228,505

69953 Comprehensive income, attributable to non-controlling interests 294,061 208,431 755,336 431,273

Basic earnings per share

70001 Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, net of income tax 0.85 2.3 3.45 6.66