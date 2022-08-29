Cathay Financial : 2022Q2 Financial Results
Consolidate BS
2882 Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unit: NT$ thousands
Code
Accounting Title
6/30/22
12/31/21
6/30/21
Assets
11000
Cash and cash equivalents
226,789,570
467,635,057
544,477,045
11500
Due from the central bank and call loans to banks
256,252,523
234,546,475
197,432,609
12000
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
1,702,830,104
1,929,395,229
1,815,942,101
12150
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,728,060,166
1,626,821,625
1,588,241,683
12200
Investments in debt instruments at amortised cost
3,468,874,827
3,266,686,240
3,174,595,890
12300
Financial assets for hedging
32,786
500,642
129,913
12500
Securities purchased under resell agreements
47,677,194
77,243,060
71,938,703
13000
Receivables, net
218,205,893
205,480,862
190,169,621
13200
Current tax assets
4,489,884
4,164,103
4,318,128
13300
Assets classified as held for sale, net
0
283,087
0
13500
Loans discounted, net
2,405,862,717
2,287,115,449
2,263,477,801
13700
Reinsurance contract assets, net
16,086,240
12,260,483
12,034,071
15000
Investments accounted for using equity method, net
34,888,255
32,614,572
33,204,066
15500
Other financial assets, net
659,172,052
741,107,026
712,764,024
18000
Investment property, net
440,912,033
432,525,464
429,841,499
18500
Property and equipment, net
97,695,894
97,852,266
99,362,398
18600
Right-of-use assets, net
4,390,689
4,362,776
4,168,739
19000
Intangible assets, net
51,475,684
51,543,583
52,646,092
19300
Deferred income tax assets
105,357,439
63,746,198
67,992,966
19500
Other assets, net
114,230,147
58,477,264
55,706,122
19999
Total assets
11,583,284,097
11,594,361,461
11,318,443,471
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
21000
Deposits from the central bank and banks
90,799,739
74,605,174
87,645,603
21500
Due to the central bank and banks
0
1,076,000
1,076,000
22000
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
201,800,499
79,934,187
95,581,687
22300
Financial liabilities for hedging
1,929,739
20,956
36,014
22500
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
38,626,244
39,827,873
21,854,793
22600
Commercial papers issued, net
60,999,761
63,469,166
44,829,587
23000
Payables
127,916,024
76,870,285
157,844,631
23200
Current tax liabilities
4,493,448
7,528,389
15,557,668
23500
Deposits
2,994,944,560
2,871,960,053
2,725,931,758
24000
Bonds payable
138,063,726
141,800,000
141,800,000
24400
Other borrowings
679,975
1,670,185
1,962,265
24600
Provisions
6,705,974,983
6,448,259,356
6,279,543,571
25500
Other financial liabilities
689,235,891
763,908,198
739,667,099
26000
Lease liabilities
18,649,387
14,721,170
14,486,802
29300
Deferred tax liabilities
34,508,670
52,976,726
60,297,442
29500
Other liabilities
23,268,868
41,695,016
32,911,999
29999
Total liabilities
11,131,891,514
10,680,322,734
10,421,026,919
Stockholders' equity
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Share Capital
31101
Common stock
131,692,102
131,692,102
131,692,102
31103
Preferred stock
15,333,000
15,333,000
15,333,000
31100
Total Share Capital
147,025,102
147,025,102
147,025,102
31500
Capital surplus
177,122,144
177,244,388
177,251,872
Retained earnings
32001
Legal reserve
73,747,059
59,471,895
59,471,895
32003
Special reserve
150,768,651
150,716,023
150,716,023
32011
Unappropriated earnings
249,982,416
267,799,001
217,691,715
32000
Total retained earnings
474,498,126
477,986,919
427,879,633
Other equity interest
32500
Total other equity interest
-359,066,334
99,781,737
133,980,387
32600
Treasury shares
0
0
0
31000
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
439,579,038
902,038,146
886,136,994
36000
Equity attributable to former owner of business combination under common control
0
0
0
39500
Non-controlling interests
11,813,545
12,000,581
11,279,558
39999
Total equity
451,392,583
914,038,727
897,416,552
3X2XX
Total liabilities and equity
11,583,284,097
11,594,361,461
11,318,443,471
39997
Equivalent issued shares of advance receipts for common stock (unit: share)
0
0
0
39998
Number of treasury share acquired by the company and subsidiaries (unit: share)
0
0
0
Consolidated IS
2882 Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Unit: NT$ thousands EPS Unit: NT$
Code
Accounting Title
2022/4/1 To 6/30
2021/4/1 To 6/30
2022/1/1 To 6/30
2021/1/1 To 6/30
41000
Interest income
59,521,589
51,487,619
112,786,175
102,858,694
51000
Interest expenses
4,275,213
3,226,839
7,497,364
6,545,784
49600
Net interest revenue (expense)
55,246,376
48,260,780
105,288,811
96,312,910
Net revenue other than interest
49800
Net service fee revenue and commissions
4,089,522
2,744,326
8,352,662
5,476,198
49810
Net insurance revenue
12,522,935
55,144,132
42,262,291
120,374,921
49820
Gain (loss) on financial assets (liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss
-210,915,765
97,331,306
-347,425,404
101,475,319
49825
Gain (loss) on investment property
4,222,655
3,743,854
7,818,646
6,504,040
49835
Realized gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
2,695,808
12,096,487
5,541,282
20,816,003
49850
Gain (loss) arising from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost
1,594,157
6,161,112
10,495,640
26,561,821
49870
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
105,225,506
-59,615,902
200,342,186
-58,236,121
49880
(Impairment loss on assets) reversal of impairment loss on assets
-886,316
1,154,606
-3,545,277
2,059,317
49890
Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method
815,829
453,576
1,243,451
1,020,630
49898
Gain (loss) on reclassification under the overlay approach
140,375,725
-16,543,207
227,884,088
16,585,584
49900
Net other revenue other than interest income
-9,267,049
5,237,518
-20,462,111
6,825,819
49700
Net revenue other than interest
50,473,007
107,907,808
132,507,454
249,463,531
4XXXX
Net revenue
105,719,383
156,168,588
237,796,265
345,776,441
58100
Bad debts expense, commitment and guarantee liability provision
1,165,546
858,759
1,213,111
2,180,526
58300
Net change in provisions for insurance liabilities
59,792,902
94,621,356
130,813,535
198,469,429
Operating expenses
58501
Employee benefits expenses
13,019,720
13,067,806
27,104,742
26,725,557
58503
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,821,282
1,797,343
3,607,843
3,575,760
58599
Other general and administrative expenses
5,972,709
5,498,500
11,301,377
10,636,815
58500
Total operating expenses
20,813,711
20,363,649
42,013,962
40,938,132
61000
Profit (loss) from continuing operations before tax
23,947,224
40,324,824
63,755,657
104,188,354
61003
Income tax expense (benefit)
9,009,113
6,375,411
14,442,263
12,672,341
61005
Profit (loss) from continuing operations
14,938,111
33,949,413
49,313,394
91,516,013
69000
Profit (loss)
14,938,111
33,949,413
49,313,394
91,516,013
Other comprehensive income
Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax
69561
Gains (losses) on remeasurements of defined benefit plans
0
0
-826
-655
69562
Gains (losses) on revaluation
1,322,404
0
1,322,404
0
69567
Revaluation gains (losses) on investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
-20,954,912
-1,033,891
-15,454,995
8,620,183
69565
Change in fair value of financial liability attributable to change in credit risk of liability
54,504
-180,924
388,021
275,768
69563
Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method, components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
-340,343
-222,887
-735,495
8,217
69569
Income tax related to components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
-390,699
-683,699
-460,434
-153,787
69560
Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax
-19,527,648
-754,003
-14,020,457
9,057,300
Components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax
69571
Exchange differences on translation
92,747
-1,951,130
3,638,807
-1,860,467
69581
Gains (losses) on hedging instrument that will be reclassified to profit or loss
389,727
54,795
399,823
-91,595
69583
Gains (losses) from investments in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
-158,769,082
29,232,402
-292,944,844
-62,710,582
69575
Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method, components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss
-82,840
-366,626
644,920
-536,411
69590
Other comprehensive income on reclassification under the overlay approach
-140,375,725
16,543,207
-227,884,088
-16,585,584
69579
Income tax related to components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss
-37,856,978
7,975,408
-68,645,004
-10,871,104
69570
Components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax
-260,888,195
35,537,240
-447,500,378
-70,913,535
69500
Other comprehensive income
-280,415,843
34,783,237
-461,520,835
-61,856,235
69700
Total comprehensive income
-265,477,732
68,732,650
-412,207,441
29,659,778
Profit (loss), attributable to
69901
Profit (loss), attributable to owners of parent
14,600,898
33,684,448
48,807,660
91,050,474
69903
Profit (loss), attributable to non-controlling interests
337,213
264,965
505,734
465,539
Comprehensive income attributable to
69951
Comprehensive income, attributable to owners of parent
-265,771,793
68,524,219
-412,962,777
29,228,505
69953
Comprehensive income, attributable to non-controlling interests
294,061
208,431
755,336
431,273
Basic earnings per share
70001
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, net of income tax
0.85
2.3
3.45
6.66
70000
Total basic earnings per share
0.85
2.3
3.45
6.66
Consolidated CF
2882 Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Unit: NT$ thousands
Code
Accounting Title
2022/1/1 To 6/30
2021/1/1 To 6/30
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities, indirect method
A00010
Profit (loss) from continuing operations before tax
63,755,657
104,188,354
A10000
Profit (loss) before tax
63,755,657
104,188,354
Adjustments
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
A20100
Depreciation expense
2,115,801
1,977,064
A20200
Amortization expense
1,492,042
1,598,696
A20300
Provision (reversal of provision) for bad debt expense
1,213,111
2,180,526
A20400
Net loss (gain) on financial assets or liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
354,273,509
-98,261,402
A20900
Interest expense
7,497,364
6,545,784
A21000
Net (loss) gain arising from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost
-10,495,640
-26,561,821
A21200
Interest income
-112,786,175
-102,858,694
A21300
Dividend income
-12,947,338
-5,783,800
A21400
Net change in insurance liabilities
234,168,730
168,395,512
A21800
Net change in other provisions
23,967,142
-5,604,605
A22300
Share of loss (profit) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method
-1,243,451
-1,020,630
A22450
Loss (profit) reclassified by applying overlay approach
-227,884,088
-16,585,584
A22500
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
9,477
4,216
A22700
Loss (gain) on disposal of investment properties
-2,300
-23,700
A23000
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets classified as held for sale
-440,613
0
A23100
Loss (gain) on disposal of investments
-681,229
-19,521,231
A23200
Loss (gain) on disposal of investments accounted for using equity method
-20,837
-16,691
A23500
Impairment loss on financial assets
3,545,277
0
A23600
Reversal of impairment loss on financial assets
0
-2,059,317
A24600
Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of investment property
-1,907,068
-1,064,457
A20010
Total adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
259,873,714
-98,660,134
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Changes in operating assets
A71110
Adjustments for decrease (increase) in loans and advances to banks
-631,990
-7,534,536
A71120
Decrease (increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
142,314,603
41,311,464
A71121
Decrease (increase) in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
-409,640,529
-59,125,493
A71123
Decrease (increase) in investments in debt instruments measured at amortised cost
-193,277,866
14,613,542
A71140
Decrease (increase) in financial assets for hedging
1,084,759
257,309
A71160
Decrease (increase) in receivables
833,246
3,829,920
A71170
Adjustments for decrease (increase) in loans and advances to customers
-119,935,879
-124,411,988
A71180
Decrease (increase) in reinsurance assets
-3,970,138
-2,579,251
A71200
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
2,932,108
994,918
A71990
Adjustments for decrease (increase) in other assets
340,740
6,798,387
A71000
Total changes in operating assets
-579,950,946
-125,845,728
Changes in operating liabilities
A72110
Adjustments for increase (decrease) in deposits from banks
16,194,565
21,514,544
A72120
Increase (decrease) in financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
-146,564,046
-55,368,162
A72130
Increase (decrease) in financial liabilities for hedging
1,691,703
-435,702
A72140
Increase (decrease) in notes and bonds issued under repurchase agreement
-1,201,629
9,555,229
A72160
Increase (decrease) in payable
1,811,980
54,241,969
A72170
Adjustments for increase (decrease) in deposits from customers
122,984,507
110,132,695
A72180
Increase (decrease) in provisions for employee benefits
-239,859
-7,529
A72190
Increase (decrease) in provisions
-47,481
-121,218
A72200
Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities
3,930,324
-6,304,468
A72990
Adjustments for increase (decrease) in other liabilities
-20,007,742
-5,043,630
A72000
Total changes in operating liabilities
-21,447,678
128,163,728
A70000
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
-601,398,624
2,318,000
A20000
Total adjustments
-341,524,910
-96,342,134
A33000
Cash inflow (outflow) generated from operations
-277,769,253
7,846,220
A33100
Interest received
101,022,555
101,731,427
A33200
Dividends received
12,377,292
5,753,358
A33300
Interest paid
-8,306,265
-8,459,553
A33500
Income taxes refund (paid)
-8,992,721
-20,926,260
AAAA
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
-181,668,392
85,945,192
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
B00010
Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
-11,476,288
-21,602,910
B00020
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
11,051,667
21,306,624
B00100
Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-599,981
-557,856
B00200
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
266,257
307,515
B01800
Acquisition of investments accounted for using equity method
-2,308,500
-234,500
B01900
Proceeds from disposal of investments accounted for using equity method
29,447
17,550
B02400
Proceeds from capital reduction of investments accounted for using equity method
0
377,287
B02600
Proceeds from disposal of assets classified as held for sale
723,700
0
B02700
Acquisition of property and equipment
-1,475,817
-1,305,779
B02800
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
397
851
B04500
Acquisition of intangible assets
-244,139
-271,614
B05400
Acquisition of investment properties
-1,734,439
-9,347,699
B05500
Proceeds from disposal of investment properties
36,800
117,100
B06700
Increase in other assets
-53,876,743
0
B06800
Decrease in other assets
0
2,296,580
B07600
Dividends received
31,727
19,253
B09900
Other investing activities
0
14,800
BBBB
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
-59,575,912
-8,862,798
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
C00400
Decrease in due to the central bank and banks
-1,076,000
0
C00700
Increase in commercial papers payable
0
5,310,000
C00800
Decrease in commercial papers payable
-2,470,000
0
C01400
Proceeds from issuing bank notes payable
545,684
0
C01500
Repayments of bank notes payable
-4,317,040
-7,000,000
C01800
Increase in other borrowings
0
348,491
C01900
Decrease in other borrowings
-1,069,017
0
C04020
Payments of lease liabilities
-986,410
-851,498
C04300
Increase in other liabilities
2,480,015
0
C04400
Decrease in other liabilities
0
-831,224
C05400
Acquisition of ownership interests in subsidiaries
-911,234
-605,519
C05800
Change in non-controlling interests
-833,297
-379,447
CCCC
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
-8,637,299
-4,009,197
DDDD
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
555,928
-198,349
EEEE
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
-249,325,675
72,874,848
E00100
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
692,041,687
657,824,480
E00200
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
442,716,012
730,699,328
E00210
Cash and cash equivalents reported in the statement of financial position
226,789,570
544,477,045
E00220
Due from the central bank and call loans to banks qualifying for cash and cash equivalents under the definition of IAS 7
168,249,248
114,283,580
E00230
Securities purchased under resell agreements qualifying for cash and cash equivalents under the definition of IAS 7
47,677,194
71,938,703
Consolidated E
2882 Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity
Unit: NT$ thousands
3110
3120
3100
3200
3310
3320
3350
3300
3410
3420
3440
3445
3450
3460
3485
3490
3400
31XX
36XX
3XXX
Ordinary share
Preference share
Total share capital
Capital surplus
Legal reserve
Special reserve
Unappropriated retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
Total retained earnings
Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial statements
Unrealised gains (losses) on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Change in fair value of financial liability attributable to change in credit risk of liability
Gains (losses) on remeasurements of defined benefit
Gains (losses) on hedging instruments
Revaluation surplus
Reserve of overlay approach
Others
Total other equity interest
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
A1
Equity at beginning of period
131,692,102
15,333,000
147,025,102
177,244,388
59,471,895
150,716,023
267,799,001
477,986,919
-18,652,251
47,131,473
-889,397
-966,130
335,851
11,281,909
64,764,671
-3,224,389
99,781,737
902,038,146
12,000,581
914,038,727
B1
Legal reserve appropriated
14,275,164
-14,275,164
0
0
0
B3
Special reserve appropriated
52,628
-52,628
0
0
0
B5
Cash dividends of ordinary share
-46,092,235
-46,092,235
-46,092,235
-46,092,235
B7
Cash dividends of preference share
-3,390,924
-3,390,924
-3,390,924
-3,390,924
C7
Changes in equity of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method
-122,244
-122,244
-122,244
D1
Profit (loss)
48,807,660
48,807,660
48,807,660
505,734
49,313,394
D3
Other comprehensive income
3,532,489
-255,721,184
310,417
34,668
323,172
1,311,727
-211,561,726
-461,770,437
-461,770,437
249,602
-461,520,835
D5
Total comprehensive income
48,807,660
48,807,660
3,532,489
-255,721,184
310,417
34,668
323,172
1,311,727
-211,561,726
-461,770,437
-412,962,777
755,336
-412,207,441
M7
Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
-621,991
-621,991
731,063
731,063
109,072
-109,072
0
O1
Changes in non-controlling interests
-833,300
-833,300
Q1
Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income
-2,175,939
-2,175,939
2,175,939
2,175,939
0
0
0
T1
Others
0
0
0
0
0
0
-15,364
-15,364
0
0
0
0
0
15,364
0
0
15,364
0
0
0
Y1
Total increase (decrease) in equity
0
0
0
-122,244
14,275,164
52,628
-17,816,585
-3,488,793
3,532,489
-253,545,245
310,417
34,668
323,172
1,327,091
-211,561,726
731,063
-458,848,071
-462,459,108
-187,036
-462,646,144
Z1
Equity at end of period
131,692,102
15,333,000
147,025,102
177,122,144
73,747,059
150,768,651
249,982,416
474,498,126
-15,119,762
-206,413,772
-578,980
-931,462
659,023
12,609,000
-146,797,055
-2,493,326
-359,066,334
439,579,038
11,813,545
451,392,583
Unit: NT$ thousands
Last year's Statements of Change in Equity
3110
3120
3100
3200
3310
3320
3350
3300
3410
3420
3440
3445
3450
3460
3485
3490
3400
31XX
36XX
3XXX
Ordinary share
Preference share
Total share capital
Capital surplus
Legal reserve
Special reserve
Unappropriated retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
Total retained earnings
Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial statements
Unrealised gains (losses) on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Change in fair value of financial liability attributable to change in credit risk of liability
Gains (losses) on remeasurements of defined benefit
Gains (losses) on hedging instruments
Revaluation surplus
Reserve of overlay approach
Others
Total other equity interest
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
A1
Equity at beginning of period
131,692,102
15,333,000
147,025,102
177,256,053
51,967,688
149,894,910
169,606,342
371,468,940
-15,464,009
106,207,840
-1,478,705
-1,966,279
347,871
11,097,089
102,511,617
-3,944,303
197,311,121
893,061,216
11,714,465
904,775,681
B1
Legal reserve appropriated
7,504,207
-7,504,207
0
0
0
0
B3
Special reserve appropriated
1,025,611
-1,025,611
0
0
0
0
B5
Cash dividends of ordinary share
-32,923,025
-32,923,025
-32,923,025
0
-32,923,025
B7
Cash dividends of preference share
-3,390,924
-3,390,924
-3,390,924
0
-3,390,924
C7
Changes in equity of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method
-4,181
0
0
-4,181
0
-4,181
D1
Profit (loss)
91,050,474
91,050,474
91,050,474
465,539
91,516,013
D3
Other comprehensive income
0
0
-1,947,523
-42,996,598
220,615
-9,503
-71,317
0
-17,017,643
0
-61,821,969
-61,821,969
-34,266
-61,856,235
D5
Total comprehensive income
91,050,474
91,050,474
-1,947,523
-42,996,598
220,615
-9,503
-71,317
0
-17,017,643
0
-61,821,969
29,228,505
431,273
29,659,778
M7
Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
-554,511
-554,511
719,914
719,914
165,403
-176,506
-11,103
O1
Changes in non-controlling interests
0
-689,674
-689,674
Q1
Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income
2,163,754
2,163,754
-2,163,754
-2,163,754
0
0
0
T1
Others
0
0
0
0
0
-204,498
269,423
64,925
0
0
0
0
0
-64,925
0
0
-64,925
0
0
0
Y1
Total increase (decrease) in equity
0
0
0
-4,181
7,504,207
821,113
48,085,373
56,410,693
-1,947,523
-45,160,352
220,615
-9,503
-71,317
-64,925
-17,017,643
719,914
-63,330,734
-6,924,222
-434,907
-7,359,129
Z1
Equity at end of period
131,692,102
15,333,000
147,025,102
177,251,872
59,471,895
150,716,023
217,691,715
427,879,633
-17,411,532
61,047,488
-1,258,090
-1,975,782
276,554
11,032,164
85,493,974
-3,224,389
133,980,387
886,136,994
11,279,558
897,416,552
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
546 B
18 043 M
18 043 M
Net income 2022
102 B
3 367 M
3 367 M
Net Debt 2022
15 333 M
507 M
507 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,02x
Yield 2022
6,13%
Capitalization
601 B
19 841 M
19 841 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,13x
EV / Sales 2023
1,14x
Nbr of Employees
56 759
Free-Float
63,2%
Chart CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Technical analysis trends CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
45,60 TWD
Average target price
55,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target
21,7%
