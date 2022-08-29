Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
45.60 TWD   -2.46%
02:33pCATHAY FINANCIAL : 2022Q2 Financial Results
PU
05:00aTRANSCRIPT : Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2022
CI
02:00aConfidence in Taiwan's Economy Grows as COVID Impact Eases
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Financial : 2022Q2 Financial Results

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Consolidate BS
2882 Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unit: NT$ thousands
Code Accounting Title 6/30/22 12/31/21 6/30/21
Assets
11000 　Cash and cash equivalents 226,789,570 467,635,057 544,477,045
11500 　Due from the central bank and call loans to banks 256,252,523 234,546,475 197,432,609
12000 　Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,702,830,104 1,929,395,229 1,815,942,101
12150 　Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,728,060,166 1,626,821,625 1,588,241,683
12200 　Investments in debt instruments at amortised cost 3,468,874,827 3,266,686,240 3,174,595,890
12300 　Financial assets for hedging 32,786 500,642 129,913
12500 　Securities purchased under resell agreements 47,677,194 77,243,060 71,938,703
13000 　Receivables, net 218,205,893 205,480,862 190,169,621
13200 　Current tax assets 4,489,884 4,164,103 4,318,128
13300 　Assets classified as held for sale, net 0 283,087 0
13500 　Loans discounted, net 2,405,862,717 2,287,115,449 2,263,477,801
13700 　Reinsurance contract assets, net 16,086,240 12,260,483 12,034,071
15000 　Investments accounted for using equity method, net 34,888,255 32,614,572 33,204,066
15500 　Other financial assets, net 659,172,052 741,107,026 712,764,024
18000 　Investment property, net 440,912,033 432,525,464 429,841,499
18500 　Property and equipment, net 97,695,894 97,852,266 99,362,398
18600 　Right-of-use assets, net 4,390,689 4,362,776 4,168,739
19000 　Intangible assets, net 51,475,684 51,543,583 52,646,092
19300 　Deferred income tax assets 105,357,439 63,746,198 67,992,966
19500 　Other assets, net 114,230,147 58,477,264 55,706,122
19999 　Total assets 11,583,284,097 11,594,361,461 11,318,443,471
Liabilities and equity
　Liabilities
21000 　　Deposits from the central bank and banks 90,799,739 74,605,174 87,645,603
21500 　　Due to the central bank and banks 0 1,076,000 1,076,000
22000 　　Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 201,800,499 79,934,187 95,581,687
22300 　　Financial liabilities for hedging 1,929,739 20,956 36,014
22500 　　Securities sold under repurchase agreements 38,626,244 39,827,873 21,854,793
22600 　　Commercial papers issued, net 60,999,761 63,469,166 44,829,587
23000 　　Payables 127,916,024 76,870,285 157,844,631
23200 　　Current tax liabilities 4,493,448 7,528,389 15,557,668
23500 　　Deposits 2,994,944,560 2,871,960,053 2,725,931,758
24000 　　Bonds payable 138,063,726 141,800,000 141,800,000
24400 　　Other borrowings 679,975 1,670,185 1,962,265
24600 　　Provisions 6,705,974,983 6,448,259,356 6,279,543,571
25500 　　Other financial liabilities 689,235,891 763,908,198 739,667,099
26000 　　Lease liabilities 18,649,387 14,721,170 14,486,802
29300 　　Deferred tax liabilities 34,508,670 52,976,726 60,297,442
29500 　　Other liabilities 23,268,868 41,695,016 32,911,999
29999 　　Total liabilities 11,131,891,514 10,680,322,734 10,421,026,919
　Stockholders' equity
　　Equity attributable to owners of parent
　　　Share Capital
31101 　　　　Common stock 131,692,102 131,692,102 131,692,102
31103 　　　　Preferred stock 15,333,000 15,333,000 15,333,000
31100 　　　　Total Share Capital 147,025,102 147,025,102 147,025,102
31500 　　　Capital surplus 177,122,144 177,244,388 177,251,872
　　　Retained earnings
32001 　　　　Legal reserve 73,747,059 59,471,895 59,471,895
32003 　　　　Special reserve 150,768,651 150,716,023 150,716,023
32011 　　　　Unappropriated earnings 249,982,416 267,799,001 217,691,715
32000 　　　　Total retained earnings 474,498,126 477,986,919 427,879,633
　　　Other equity interest
32500 　　　　Total other equity interest -359,066,334 99,781,737 133,980,387
32600 　　　Treasury shares 0 0 0
31000 　　　Total equity attributable to owners of parent 439,579,038 902,038,146 886,136,994
36000 　　Equity attributable to former owner of business combination under common control 0 0 0
39500 　　Non-controlling interests 11,813,545 12,000,581 11,279,558
39999 　　Total equity 451,392,583 914,038,727 897,416,552
3X2XX 　Total liabilities and equity 11,583,284,097 11,594,361,461 11,318,443,471
39997 　Equivalent issued shares of advance receipts for common stock (unit: share) 0 0 0
39998 　Number of treasury share acquired by the company and subsidiaries (unit: share) 0 0 0
Consolidated IS
2882 Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Unit: NT$ thousands　EPS Unit: NT$
Code Accounting Title 2022/4/1 To 6/30 2021/4/1 To 6/30 2022/1/1 To 6/30 2021/1/1 To 6/30
41000 Interest income 59,521,589 51,487,619 112,786,175 102,858,694
51000 Interest expenses 4,275,213 3,226,839 7,497,364 6,545,784
49600 Net interest revenue (expense) 55,246,376 48,260,780 105,288,811 96,312,910
Net revenue other than interest
49800 　Net service fee revenue and commissions 4,089,522 2,744,326 8,352,662 5,476,198
49810 　Net insurance revenue 12,522,935 55,144,132 42,262,291 120,374,921
49820 　Gain (loss) on financial assets (liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss -210,915,765 97,331,306 -347,425,404 101,475,319
49825 　Gain (loss) on investment property 4,222,655 3,743,854 7,818,646 6,504,040
49835 　Realized gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,695,808 12,096,487 5,541,282 20,816,003
49850 　Gain (loss) arising from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost 1,594,157 6,161,112 10,495,640 26,561,821
49870 　Foreign exchange gains (losses) 105,225,506 -59,615,902 200,342,186 -58,236,121
49880 　(Impairment loss on assets) reversal of impairment loss on assets -886,316 1,154,606 -3,545,277 2,059,317
49890 　Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method 815,829 453,576 1,243,451 1,020,630
49898 　Gain (loss) on reclassification under the overlay approach 140,375,725 -16,543,207 227,884,088 16,585,584
49900 　Net other revenue other than interest income -9,267,049 5,237,518 -20,462,111 6,825,819
49700 　Net revenue other than interest 50,473,007 107,907,808 132,507,454 249,463,531
4XXXX Net revenue 105,719,383 156,168,588 237,796,265 345,776,441
58100 Bad debts expense, commitment and guarantee liability provision 1,165,546 858,759 1,213,111 2,180,526
58300 Net change in provisions for insurance liabilities 59,792,902 94,621,356 130,813,535 198,469,429
Operating expenses
58501 　Employee benefits expenses 13,019,720 13,067,806 27,104,742 26,725,557
58503 　Depreciation and amortization expense 1,821,282 1,797,343 3,607,843 3,575,760
58599 　Other general and administrative expenses 5,972,709 5,498,500 11,301,377 10,636,815
58500 　Total operating expenses 20,813,711 20,363,649 42,013,962 40,938,132
61000 Profit (loss) from continuing operations before tax 23,947,224 40,324,824 63,755,657 104,188,354
61003 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,009,113 6,375,411 14,442,263 12,672,341
61005 Profit (loss) from continuing operations 14,938,111 33,949,413 49,313,394 91,516,013
69000 Profit (loss) 14,938,111 33,949,413 49,313,394 91,516,013
Other comprehensive income
　Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax
69561 　　Gains (losses) on remeasurements of defined benefit plans 0 0 -826 -655
69562 　　Gains (losses) on revaluation 1,322,404 0 1,322,404 0
69567 　　Revaluation gains (losses) on investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income -20,954,912 -1,033,891 -15,454,995 8,620,183
69565 　　Change in fair value of financial liability attributable to change in credit risk of liability 54,504 -180,924 388,021 275,768
69563 　　Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method, components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss -340,343 -222,887 -735,495 8,217
69569 　　Income tax related to components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss -390,699 -683,699 -460,434 -153,787
69560 　　Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax -19,527,648 -754,003 -14,020,457 9,057,300
　Components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax
69571 　　Exchange differences on translation 92,747 -1,951,130 3,638,807 -1,860,467
69581 　　Gains (losses) on hedging instrument that will be reclassified to profit or loss 389,727 54,795 399,823 -91,595
69583 　　Gains (losses) from investments in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income -158,769,082 29,232,402 -292,944,844 -62,710,582
69575 　　Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method, components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss -82,840 -366,626 644,920 -536,411
69590 　　Other comprehensive income on reclassification under the overlay approach -140,375,725 16,543,207 -227,884,088 -16,585,584
69579 　　Income tax related to components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss -37,856,978 7,975,408 -68,645,004 -10,871,104
69570 　　Components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax -260,888,195 35,537,240 -447,500,378 -70,913,535
69500 　Other comprehensive income -280,415,843 34,783,237 -461,520,835 -61,856,235
69700 Total comprehensive income -265,477,732 68,732,650 -412,207,441 29,659,778
Profit (loss), attributable to
69901 　Profit (loss), attributable to owners of parent 14,600,898 33,684,448 48,807,660 91,050,474
69903 　Profit (loss), attributable to non-controlling interests 337,213 264,965 505,734 465,539
Comprehensive income attributable to
69951 　Comprehensive income, attributable to owners of parent -265,771,793 68,524,219 -412,962,777 29,228,505
69953 　Comprehensive income, attributable to non-controlling interests 294,061 208,431 755,336 431,273
Basic earnings per share
70001 　Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, net of income tax 0.85 2.3 3.45 6.66
70000 　Total basic earnings per share 0.85 2.3 3.45 6.66
Consolidated CF
2882 Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Unit: NT$ thousands
Code Accounting Title 2022/1/1 To 6/30 2021/1/1 To 6/30
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities, indirect method
A00010 　Profit (loss) from continuing operations before tax 63,755,657 104,188,354
A10000 　Profit (loss) before tax 63,755,657 104,188,354
　Adjustments
　　Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
A20100 　　　Depreciation expense 2,115,801 1,977,064
A20200 　　　Amortization expense 1,492,042 1,598,696
A20300 　　　Provision (reversal of provision) for bad debt expense 1,213,111 2,180,526
A20400 　　　Net loss (gain) on financial assets or liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 354,273,509 -98,261,402
A20900 　　　Interest expense 7,497,364 6,545,784
A21000 　　　Net (loss) gain arising from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost -10,495,640 -26,561,821
A21200 　　　Interest income -112,786,175 -102,858,694
A21300 　　　Dividend income -12,947,338 -5,783,800
A21400 　　　Net change in insurance liabilities 234,168,730 168,395,512
A21800 　　　Net change in other provisions 23,967,142 -5,604,605
A22300 　　　Share of loss (profit) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method -1,243,451 -1,020,630
A22450 　　　 Loss (profit) reclassified by applying overlay approach -227,884,088 -16,585,584
A22500 　　　Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 9,477 4,216
A22700 　　　Loss (gain) on disposal of investment properties -2,300 -23,700
A23000 　　　Loss (gain) on disposal of assets classified as held for sale -440,613 0
A23100 　　　Loss (gain) on disposal of investments -681,229 -19,521,231
A23200 　　　Loss (gain) on disposal of investments accounted for using equity method -20,837 -16,691
A23500 　　　Impairment loss on financial assets 3,545,277 0
A23600 　　　Reversal of impairment loss on financial assets 0 -2,059,317
A24600 　　　Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of investment property -1,907,068 -1,064,457
A20010 　　　Total adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) 259,873,714 -98,660,134
　　Changes in operating assets and liabilities
　　　Changes in operating assets
A71110 　　　　Adjustments for decrease (increase) in loans and advances to banks -631,990 -7,534,536
A71120 　　　　Decrease (increase) in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 142,314,603 41,311,464
A71121 　　　　Decrease (increase) in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income -409,640,529 -59,125,493
A71123 　　　　Decrease (increase) in investments in debt instruments measured at amortised cost -193,277,866 14,613,542
A71140 　　　　Decrease (increase) in financial assets for hedging 1,084,759 257,309
A71160 　　　　Decrease (increase) in receivables 833,246 3,829,920
A71170 　　　　Adjustments for decrease (increase) in loans and advances to customers -119,935,879 -124,411,988
A71180 　　　　Decrease (increase) in reinsurance assets -3,970,138 -2,579,251
A71200 　　　　Decrease (increase) in other financial assets 2,932,108 994,918
A71990 　　　　Adjustments for decrease (increase) in other assets 340,740 6,798,387
A71000 　　　　Total changes in operating assets -579,950,946 -125,845,728
　　　Changes in operating liabilities
A72110 　　　　Adjustments for increase (decrease) in deposits from banks 16,194,565 21,514,544
A72120 　　　　Increase (decrease) in financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss -146,564,046 -55,368,162
A72130 　　　　Increase (decrease) in financial liabilities for hedging 1,691,703 -435,702
A72140 　　　　Increase (decrease) in notes and bonds issued under repurchase agreement -1,201,629 9,555,229
A72160 　　　　Increase (decrease) in payable 1,811,980 54,241,969
A72170 　　　　Adjustments for increase (decrease) in deposits from customers 122,984,507 110,132,695
A72180 　　　　Increase (decrease) in provisions for employee benefits -239,859 -7,529
A72190 　　　　Increase (decrease) in provisions -47,481 -121,218
A72200 　　　　Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 3,930,324 -6,304,468
A72990 　　　　Adjustments for increase (decrease) in other liabilities -20,007,742 -5,043,630
A72000 　　　　Total changes in operating liabilities -21,447,678 128,163,728
A70000 　　　Total changes in operating assets and liabilities -601,398,624 2,318,000
A20000 　　Total adjustments -341,524,910 -96,342,134
A33000 　Cash inflow (outflow) generated from operations -277,769,253 7,846,220
A33100 　Interest received 101,022,555 101,731,427
A33200 　Dividends received 12,377,292 5,753,358
A33300 　Interest paid -8,306,265 -8,459,553
A33500 　Income taxes refund (paid) -8,992,721 -20,926,260
AAAA Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities -181,668,392 85,945,192
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
B00010 　Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income -11,476,288 -21,602,910
B00020 　Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 11,051,667 21,306,624
B00100 　Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -599,981 -557,856
B00200 　Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 266,257 307,515
B01800 　Acquisition of investments accounted for using equity method -2,308,500 -234,500
B01900 　Proceeds from disposal of investments accounted for using equity method 29,447 17,550
B02400 　Proceeds from capital reduction of investments accounted for using equity method 0 377,287
B02600 　Proceeds from disposal of assets classified as held for sale 723,700 0
B02700 　Acquisition of property and equipment -1,475,817 -1,305,779
B02800 　Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 397 851
B04500 　Acquisition of intangible assets -244,139 -271,614
B05400 　Acquisition of investment properties -1,734,439 -9,347,699
B05500 　Proceeds from disposal of investment properties 36,800 117,100
B06700 　Increase in other assets -53,876,743 0
B06800 　Decrease in other assets 0 2,296,580
B07600 　Dividends received 31,727 19,253
B09900 　Other investing activities 0 14,800
BBBB 　Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities -59,575,912 -8,862,798
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
C00400 　Decrease in due to the central bank and banks -1,076,000 0
C00700 　Increase in commercial papers payable 0 5,310,000
C00800 　Decrease in commercial papers payable -2,470,000 0
C01400 　Proceeds from issuing bank notes payable 545,684 0
C01500 　Repayments of bank notes payable -4,317,040 -7,000,000
C01800 　Increase in other borrowings 0 348,491
C01900 　Decrease in other borrowings -1,069,017 0
C04020 　Payments of lease liabilities -986,410 -851,498
C04300 　Increase in other liabilities 2,480,015 0
C04400 　Decrease in other liabilities 0 -831,224
C05400 　Acquisition of ownership interests in subsidiaries -911,234 -605,519
C05800 　Change in non-controlling interests -833,297 -379,447
CCCC 　Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities -8,637,299 -4,009,197
DDDD Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 555,928 -198,349
EEEE Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -249,325,675 72,874,848
E00100 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 692,041,687 657,824,480
E00200 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 442,716,012 730,699,328
E00210 　Cash and cash equivalents reported in the statement of financial position 226,789,570 544,477,045
E00220 　Due from the central bank and call loans to banks qualifying for cash and cash equivalents under the definition of IAS 7 168,249,248 114,283,580
E00230 　Securities purchased under resell agreements qualifying for cash and cash equivalents under the definition of IAS 7 47,677,194 71,938,703
Consolidated E
2882 Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
2022Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity
Unit: NT$ thousands
3110 3120 3100 3200 3310 3320 3350 3300 3410 3420 3440 3445 3450 3460 3485 3490 3400 31XX 36XX 3XXX
Ordinary share Preference share Total share capital Capital surplus Legal reserve Special reserve 　　　　　Unappropriated retained earnings (accumulated deficit) Total retained earnings 　　　　　Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial statements 　　　　　Unrealised gains (losses) on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Change in fair value of financial liability attributable to change in credit risk of liability Gains (losses) on remeasurements of defined benefit Gains (losses) on hedging instruments 　　　　　Revaluation surplus 　　　　　Reserve of overlay approach Others Total other equity interest Total equity attributable to owners of parent Non-controlling interests Total equity
A1 　Equity at beginning of period 131,692,102 15,333,000 147,025,102 177,244,388 59,471,895 150,716,023 267,799,001 477,986,919 -18,652,251 47,131,473 -889,397 -966,130 335,851 11,281,909 64,764,671 -3,224,389 99,781,737 902,038,146 12,000,581 914,038,727
B1 　　Legal reserve appropriated 14,275,164 -14,275,164 0 0 0
B3 　　Special reserve appropriated 52,628 -52,628 0 0 0
B5 　　Cash dividends of ordinary share -46,092,235 -46,092,235 -46,092,235 -46,092,235
B7 　　Cash dividends of preference share -3,390,924 -3,390,924 -3,390,924 -3,390,924
C7 　　Changes in equity of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method -122,244 -122,244 -122,244
D1 　Profit (loss) 48,807,660 48,807,660 48,807,660 505,734 49,313,394
D3 　Other comprehensive income 3,532,489 -255,721,184 310,417 34,668 323,172 1,311,727 -211,561,726 -461,770,437 -461,770,437 249,602 -461,520,835
D5 　Total comprehensive income 48,807,660 48,807,660 3,532,489 -255,721,184 310,417 34,668 323,172 1,311,727 -211,561,726 -461,770,437 -412,962,777 755,336 -412,207,441
M7 　Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries -621,991 -621,991 731,063 731,063 109,072 -109,072 0
O1 　Changes in non-controlling interests -833,300 -833,300
Q1 　Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income -2,175,939 -2,175,939 2,175,939 2,175,939 0 0 0
T1 　Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 -15,364 -15,364 0 0 0 0 0 15,364 0 0 15,364 0 0 0
Y1 　Total increase (decrease) in equity 0 0 0 -122,244 14,275,164 52,628 -17,816,585 -3,488,793 3,532,489 -253,545,245 310,417 34,668 323,172 1,327,091 -211,561,726 731,063 -458,848,071 -462,459,108 -187,036 -462,646,144
Z1 　Equity at end of period 131,692,102 15,333,000 147,025,102 177,122,144 73,747,059 150,768,651 249,982,416 474,498,126 -15,119,762 -206,413,772 -578,980 -931,462 659,023 12,609,000 -146,797,055 -2,493,326 -359,066,334 439,579,038 11,813,545 451,392,583
Unit: NT$ thousands
Last year's Statements of Change in Equity
3110 3120 3100 3200 3310 3320 3350 3300 3410 3420 3440 3445 3450 3460 3485 3490 3400 31XX 36XX 3XXX
Ordinary share Preference share Total share capital Capital surplus Legal reserve Special reserve 　　　　　Unappropriated retained earnings (accumulated deficit) Total retained earnings 　　　　　Exchange differences on translation of foreign financial statements 　　　　　Unrealised gains (losses) on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Change in fair value of financial liability attributable to change in credit risk of liability Gains (losses) on remeasurements of defined benefit Gains (losses) on hedging instruments 　　　　　Revaluation surplus 　　　　　Reserve of overlay approach Others Total other equity interest Total equity attributable to owners of parent Non-controlling interests Total equity
A1 　Equity at beginning of period 131,692,102 15,333,000 147,025,102 177,256,053 51,967,688 149,894,910 169,606,342 371,468,940 -15,464,009 106,207,840 -1,478,705 -1,966,279 347,871 11,097,089 102,511,617 -3,944,303 197,311,121 893,061,216 11,714,465 904,775,681
B1 　　Legal reserve appropriated 7,504,207 -7,504,207 0 0 0 0
B3 　　Special reserve appropriated 1,025,611 -1,025,611 0 0 0 0
B5 　　Cash dividends of ordinary share -32,923,025 -32,923,025 -32,923,025 0 -32,923,025
B7 　　Cash dividends of preference share -3,390,924 -3,390,924 -3,390,924 0 -3,390,924
C7 　　Changes in equity of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method -4,181 0 0 -4,181 0 -4,181
D1 　Profit (loss) 91,050,474 91,050,474 91,050,474 465,539 91,516,013
D3 　Other comprehensive income 0 0 -1,947,523 -42,996,598 220,615 -9,503 -71,317 0 -17,017,643 0 -61,821,969 -61,821,969 -34,266 -61,856,235
D5 　Total comprehensive income 91,050,474 91,050,474 -1,947,523 -42,996,598 220,615 -9,503 -71,317 0 -17,017,643 0 -61,821,969 29,228,505 431,273 29,659,778
M7 　Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries -554,511 -554,511 719,914 719,914 165,403 -176,506 -11,103
O1 　Changes in non-controlling interests 0 -689,674 -689,674
Q1 　Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,163,754 2,163,754 -2,163,754 -2,163,754 0 0 0
T1 　Others 0 0 0 0 0 -204,498 269,423 64,925 0 0 0 0 0 -64,925 0 0 -64,925 0 0 0
Y1 　Total increase (decrease) in equity 0 0 0 -4,181 7,504,207 821,113 48,085,373 56,410,693 -1,947,523 -45,160,352 220,615 -9,503 -71,317 -64,925 -17,017,643 719,914 -63,330,734 -6,924,222 -434,907 -7,359,129
Z1 　Equity at end of period 131,692,102 15,333,000 147,025,102 177,251,872 59,471,895 150,716,023 217,691,715 427,879,633 -17,411,532 61,047,488 -1,258,090 -1,975,782 276,554 11,032,164 85,493,974 -3,224,389 133,980,387 886,136,994 11,279,558 897,416,552

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 546 B 18 043 M 18 043 M
Net income 2022 102 B 3 367 M 3 367 M
Net Debt 2022 15 333 M 507 M 507 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,02x
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 601 B 19 841 M 19 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 56 759
Free-Float 63,2%
Income Statement Evolution
