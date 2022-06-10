Cathay Financial : Announce the Ex-dividend date of the subsidiary, Cathay Century Insurance Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/10 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: The distribution of earnings for Year 2021 has been approved in the board meeting on behalf of the shareholders on 2022/05/04. The amount of dividend is NT$601,367,779in cash. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/15 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/16 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/17 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/21 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/21 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:none