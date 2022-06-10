Cathay Financial : Announce the Ex-dividend date of the subsidiary, Cathay Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/10 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: The cash dividend is NTD$231,523,053. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/21 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/22 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/23 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/27 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/27 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None