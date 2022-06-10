Cathay Financial : Announce the Ex-dividend date of the subsidiary, Cathay Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.
06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
17:01:58
Subject
Announce the Ex-dividend date of the subsidiary,
Cathay Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/10
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The cash dividend is NTD$231,523,053.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/22
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/23
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/27
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/27
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.