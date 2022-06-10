Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
54.80 TWD    0.00%
Cathay Financial : Announce the Ex-dividend date of the subsidiary, Cathay Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:01:58
Subject 
 Announce the Ex-dividend date of the subsidiary,
Cathay Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/10
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The cash dividend is NTD$231,523,053.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/22
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/23
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/27
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/27
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
05:12aCATHAY FINANCIAL : Announce the Ex-dividend date of the subsidiary, Cathay Century Insuran..
PU
05:12aCATHAY FINANCIAL : Announced of the ex-dividend record date by Cathay Securities Investmen..
PU
05:12aCATHAY FINANCIAL : Announce the Ex-dividend date of the subsidiary, Cathay Securities Inve..
PU
06/09CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings,on behalf of Cathay Life Insuran..
PU
06/09CATHAY FINANCIAL : On behalf of Cathay United Bank (Cambodia) we announce resolutions of A..
PU
06/07CATHAY FINANCIAL : On behalf of our subsidiary Cathay Century Insurance Co. the resolution..
PU
06/07CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Cathay Century Insurance Co.'s cap..
PU
06/07CATHAY FINANCIAL : FHC plans to invest in common shares of Century Insurance
PU
06/07CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announce the Ex-dividend date of the subsidiary, Cathay Life Insurance ..
PU
06/07CATHAY FINANCIAL : publicly announces the participation of Citi online investor conference
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 584 B 19 793 M 19 793 M
Net income 2022 103 B 3 498 M 3 498 M
Net Debt 2022 15 333 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,12x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 722 B 24 388 M 24 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 56 759
Free-Float 64,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 54,80 TWD
Average target price 60,82 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang Keng Li President & Director
Yan Ju Chen CFO & First Deputy Spokesman
Hong Tu Tsai Chairman
Chia-Sheng Chang Chief Information Officer
Sophia Cheng Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-12.32%24 459
AXA-10.60%59 080
METLIFE, INC.5.63%54 680
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-5.24%39 409
AFLAC INCORPORATED-1.64%37 825
PRUDENTIAL PLC-19.14%36 342