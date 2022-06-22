Cathay Financial : Announce the record date of the Ex-rights and dividend of the subsidiary, Cathay United Bank Co.,Ltd
06/22/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
17:11:29
Subject
Announce the record date of the Ex-rights and
dividend of the subsidiary, Cathay United Bank Co.,Ltd
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The cash dividend
is NTD$16,047,874,336 and the stock dividend is NTD$1,612,826,350.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/29
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The amount of issuance of new share for capital increase is
NTD$1,612,826,350.which has been approved by Financial Supervisory
Commission on June 21,2022.
(2)Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares are the same as the
original one.
(3)The Bank is a single juristic person shareholder, so the provisions of
Article 165 of closing the stock transfer book shall not apply.
Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:24:08 UTC.