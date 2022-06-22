Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
54.20 TWD   +4.63%
05:25aCATHAY FINANCIAL : Announce the record date of the Ex-rights and dividend of the subsidiary, Cathay United Bank Co.,Ltd
PU
06/20CATHAY FINANCIAL : publicly announces the participation of UBS online investor conference
PU
06/20CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announce the cash-dividend of the subsidiary, Cathay Futures Co.,Ltd on the record date for 2021.
PU
Cathay Financial : Announce the record date of the Ex-rights and dividend of the subsidiary, Cathay United Bank Co.,Ltd

06/22/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 17:11:29
Subject 
 Announce the record date of the Ex-rights and
dividend of the subsidiary, Cathay United Bank Co.,Ltd
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The cash dividend
is NTD$16,047,874,336 and the stock dividend is NTD$1,612,826,350.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/29
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The amount of issuance of new share for capital increase is
NTD$1,612,826,350.which has been approved by Financial Supervisory
Commission on June 21,2022.
(2)Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares are the same as the
original one.
(3)The Bank is a single juristic person shareholder, so the provisions of
Article 165 of closing the stock transfer book shall not apply.

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
