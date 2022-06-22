Cathay Financial : Announce the record date of the Ex-rights and dividend of the subsidiary, Cathay United Bank Co.,Ltd

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/22 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The cash dividend is NTD$16,047,874,336 and the stock dividend is NTD$1,612,826,350. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA 5.Last date before book closure:NA 6.Book closure starting date:NA 7.Book closure ending date:NA 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/29 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The amount of issuance of new share for capital increase is NTD$1,612,826,350.which has been approved by Financial Supervisory Commission on June 21,2022. (2)Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares are the same as the original one. (3)The Bank is a single juristic person shareholder, so the provisions of Article 165 of closing the stock transfer book shall not apply.