Cathay Financial : Announced by CFH, on behalf of Cathay Life Insurance, that its wholly-owned subsidiary CHL will acquire 8% shareholdings in GE
06/02/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
18:23:09
Subject
Announced by CFH, on behalf of Cathay Life
Insurance, that its wholly-owned
subsidiary CHL will acquire 8% shareholdings in GE
Date of events
2022/06/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):
GE's shares
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
NA
NA
No more than USD 58,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
GE's existing shareholders;
NA
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):
NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):
NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Payment through bank remittance or transfer;
NA
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
CHL's Internal evaluation and CPA's opinions;
The decision-making is following the authorization procedure of the Company
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:
NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
NA
Around USD 194 million;
69%
None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
73.60%
1,312.93%
NT$337.976 billion
14.Broker and broker's fee:
NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Under the Insurance Act, legal use of the insurance funds
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:
No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:No
21.Name of the CPA firm:
Wetec International CPAs
22.Name of the CPA:
Ming-Yang Lai
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Taipei City CPA Certificate No.2123
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:
According to the signed agreement with GE, CHL has acquired
8% shareholdings in GE in 2021 and will acquire another
8% shareholdings in GE in 2023.
27.Source of funds:
CHL's own funds
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.CHL's gradual investment in GE was approved
by Cathay Life Insurance and CFH Boards on Dec. 21, 2017, and
was approved by Taiwan's competent authority on Jun. 11, 2018.
2.According to the signed agreement with GE, CHL
will increase its ownership in GE by another 8% in 2022.
CHL and GE will transact accordingly.
Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:31:02 UTC.