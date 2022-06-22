Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd, on behalf of Cathay Century Insurance Co.'s about the record date of cash capital increase
06/22/2022
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
17:07:39
Subject
Announced by Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd,
on behalf of Cathay Century Insurance Co.'s about the
record date of cash capital increase
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or
decision by the Company:2022/06/22
2.Number of shares issued:200,000,000shares
3.Par Value per share:NTD10
4.Total monetary value of the issuance:NTD10,000,000,000
5.Issue price: NTD50
6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:N/A
7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:100%
8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:N/A
9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:N/A
10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Same as the outstanding common shares, except restrictions
on transfers of privately placed shares.
11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:
Due to capital structure strengthening.
12.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:
2022/06/24
13.Last date before book closure:N/A
14.Book closure starting date:N/A
15.Book closure ending date:N/A
16.Payment period:2022/06/24
17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
2022/06/22
18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
Cathay United Bank Renai Branch
19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
Cathay United Bank Business Dept.
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
