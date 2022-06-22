Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd, on behalf of Cathay Century Insurance Co.'s about the record date of cash capital increase

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company:2022/06/22 2.Number of shares issued:200,000,000shares 3.Par Value per share:NTD10 4.Total monetary value of the issuance:NTD10,000,000,000 5.Issue price: NTD50 6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:N/A 7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:100% 8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:N/A 9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:N/A 10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Same as the outstanding common shares, except restrictions on transfers of privately placed shares. 11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase: Due to capital structure strengthening. 12.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription: 2022/06/24 13.Last date before book closure:N/A 14.Book closure starting date:N/A 15.Book closure ending date:N/A 16.Payment period:2022/06/24 17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: 2022/06/22 18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds: Cathay United Bank Renai Branch 19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds: Cathay United Bank Business Dept. 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A