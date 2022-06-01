Log in
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. , we announce the change of general manager.

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 17:11:45
Subject 
 Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings,
on behalf of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. ,
we announce the change of general manager.
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin Yu Tang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
General manager of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Ming I Ching
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Executive Vice President of Cathay Century Insurance.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):job relocation
8.Reason for the change:job relocation
9.Effective date of the new appointment:The new appointment
will be effective from the date receiving the approval of
related authorities.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
