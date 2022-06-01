Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. , we announce the change of general manager.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/01 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin Yu Tang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: General manager of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Ming I Ching 6.Resume of the new position holder: Executive Vice President of Cathay Century Insurance. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):job relocation 8.Reason for the change:job relocation 9.Effective date of the new appointment:The new appointment will be effective from the date receiving the approval of related authorities. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None