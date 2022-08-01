Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. ,we announce the change of the Board of Director.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01 2.Name of legal person:Cathay Century Insurance Co.,Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder: Liang, Ming - Chiao 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director of the board of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:None 6.Resume of the new position holder:None 7.Reason for the change:resignation 8.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2022/05/03 to 2025/05/02 9.Effective date of the new appointment:None 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Resignation will be effective on 2022/08/19.