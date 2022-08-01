Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. ,we announce the change of the Board of Director.
08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/01
Time of announcement
17:07:39
Subject
Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf
of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. ,we announce the
change of the Board of Director.
Date of events
2022/08/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01
2.Name of legal person:Cathay Century Insurance Co.,Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder: Liang, Ming - Chiao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director of the board of Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:None
6.Resume of the new position holder:None
7.Reason for the change:resignation
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2022/05/03 to 2025/05/02
9.Effective date of the new appointment:None
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Resignation will be effective on 2022/08/19.
