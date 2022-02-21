Log in
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings,on behalf of Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd.,the acquisition of Permira VIII

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 17:22:35
Subject 
 Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings,on behalf
of Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd.,the acquisition of
Permira VIII
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
  and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
  etc.):
Permira VIII;
Private Equity Fund
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21~2022/02/21
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
NA (due to nature of private equity fund);
NA (due to nature of private equity fund);
EUR 50,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
  counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
  the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
  disclosed):
Permira Investment Advisers Limited
which is not a related party of the company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
  be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
  and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
  and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
  transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
  been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
  date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
  relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
  types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
  rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
  related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
  disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
  of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
  recognition):
NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
  amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
  and conditions:
Capital contributions by capital call notices
According to Limited Partnership Agreement
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
   price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
   decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Commit to the private equity fund
NA ;The decision-making is following
the authorization procedure of company;
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
   disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
   monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
   rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
NA; EUR 50,000,000; 0.33%; None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
   listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
   Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
   owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
   working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
   present:
71.66%; 806.97%; NT$555.172 billion
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Under Insurance Law, legal use of the insurance funds
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
   a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
   the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
   transaction:No
21.Name of the CPA firm:
Wetec International CPAs
22.Name of the CPA:
Ming-Yang Lai
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Taipei City CPA Certificate No.2123
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
   expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:
Disposable funds of the insurer
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NA

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
