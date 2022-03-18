Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings on behalf of Cathay Securities Corporation Co.,Ltd to obtain the right-of-use asset of Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Room A5, 5th Floor, No. 333, Section 2, Dunhua South Road, Taipei City. 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18 ~2022/03/18 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Number of trading units: Office 75.16 pings. Asset price per unit of right to use: 23,790 yuan. Right-of-use asset amount: 1,788,086 yuan. 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd. Its relationship with the company:Related party. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Reason for selecting the related person as the transaction object: Renewal of lease at the original site. Owner of the previous transfer: Not applicable. Last transfer date: Not applicable. Amount transferred last time: Not applicable. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable. 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):Not applicable. 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: 1.Office rent is paid once a month 2.Total amount: 1,906,842 yuan 3.Office lease period: 1 years 4.Contract restrictions and other important agreements:No. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The manner of deciding on this transaction: the price of the lease Reference basis for price determination: refer to the valuation materials of professional appraisal agencies Decision-making unit: According to the company's approval authority 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price:Not applicable. 11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable. 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:Not applicable. 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:Not applicable. 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable. 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable. 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable. 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable. 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable. 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable. 20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable. 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: The company obtained the real estate use right assets from "Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.",It is used as the office and business premises of the Dunnan branch that operates securities business. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: Not applicable. 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:yes. 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:Not applicable. 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:yes. 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:Not applicable. 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:Not applicable. 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO.