  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings on behalf of Cathay Securities Corporation Co.,Ltd to obtain the right-of-use asset of Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 17:29:03
Subject 
 Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings on behalf
of Cathay Securities Corporation Co.,Ltd to obtain the
right-of-use asset of Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Room A5, 5th Floor, No. 333, Section 2, Dunhua South Road, Taipei City.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18 ~2022/03/18
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Number of trading units: Office 75.16 pings.
Asset price per unit of right to use: 23,790 yuan.
Right-of-use asset amount: 1,788,086 yuan.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Cathay Life Insurance Co.,Ltd.
Its relationship with the company:Related party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for selecting the related person as the transaction object:
Renewal of lease at the original site.
Owner of the previous transfer: Not applicable.
Last transfer date: Not applicable.
Amount transferred last time: Not applicable.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable.
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Not applicable.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
1.Office rent is paid once a month
2.Total amount: 1,906,842 yuan
3.Office lease period: 1 years
4.Contract restrictions and other important agreements:No.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: the price of the lease
Reference basis for price determination: refer to the valuation materials
of professional appraisal agencies
Decision-making unit: According to the company's approval authority
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:Not applicable.
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable.
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:Not applicable.
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:Not applicable.
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable.
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable.
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable.
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable.
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable.
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable.
20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable.
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
The company obtained the real estate use right assets from "Cathay Life
Insurance Co., Ltd.",It is used as the office and business premises of
the Dunnan branch that operates securities business.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
Not applicable.
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:yes.
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:Not applicable.
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:yes.
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:Not applicable.
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Not applicable.
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO.

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 666 B 23 569 M 23 569 M
Net income 2021 133 B 4 707 M 4 707 M
Net Debt 2021 15 333 M 543 M 543 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 831 B 29 422 M 29 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float -
Chart CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 63,10 TWD
Average target price 68,89 TWD
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang Keng Li President & Director
Yan Ju Chen CFO & First Deputy Spokesman
Hong Tu Tsai Chairman
Chia-Sheng Chang Chief Information Officer
Sophia Cheng Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.0.96%29 422
AXA-2.22%67 031
METLIFE, INC.9.09%56 246
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.6.61%43 390
AFLAC INCORPORATED7.72%40 845
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.89%39 609