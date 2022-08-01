Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf of our subsidiary Cathay Century Insurance Co., Ltd. , we announce the change of chief risk officer.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): chief risk officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Wen - Te ,Tu/ Executive Vice President of Cathay Century Insurance Co., Ltd 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):retirement 6.Reason for the change:retirement 7.Effective date:2022/08/18 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: Wen - Te ,Tu Executive Vice President will retire on 2022/10/09.