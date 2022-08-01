Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Cathay Financial : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf of our subsidiary Cathay Century Insurance Co., Ltd. , we announce the change of chief risk officer.

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 17:05:27
Subject 
 Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf
of our subsidiary  Cathay Century Insurance Co., Ltd. ,
we announce the change of chief risk officer.
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
chief risk officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Wen - Te ,Tu/ Executive Vice President of Cathay Century
Insurance Co., Ltd
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):retirement
6.Reason for the change:retirement
7.Effective date:2022/08/18
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Wen - Te ,Tu Executive Vice President will retire on 2022/10/09.

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
