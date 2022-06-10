Cathay Financial : Announced of the ex-dividend record date by Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
17:02:56
Subject
Announced of the ex-dividend record date by
Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/10
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
2021 years Dividend:NT$1,242,384,549
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.