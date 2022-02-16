Cathay Financial : Announcement of the amendment to the contract between Cathay Life Insurance Co. and the appointed construction company on Cathay Life's Land

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/08/19 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported: Construction Substance: Construction Works of the building. Address: Land located at No. 140-1、140-3、148-5、148-10 、150、151、151-1、151-3、151-18、152-2、163-7、163-51 ,Section. Erchungshi,Yangmei Dist., Taoyuan City. Starting and ending dates of the contract: estimated 2021/12/13~2024/01/31 4.Reason for change and its main content: For construction Registration The estimated starting and ending dates of the contract amend to 2022/02/16~2024/04/05 Other content remain unchanged. 5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:none 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:none