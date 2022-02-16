Cathay Financial : Announcement of the amendment to the contract between Cathay Life Insurance Co. and the appointed construction company on Cathay Life's Land
02/16/2022 | 04:44am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/16
Time of announcement
17:33:07
Subject
Announcement of the amendment to the contract
between Cathay Life Insurance Co. and the appointed
construction company on Cathay Life's Land
Date of events
2022/02/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/08/19
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
Construction Substance: Construction Works of the building.
Address: Land located at No. 140-1、140-3、148-5、148-10
、150、151、151-1、151-3、151-18、152-2、163-7、163-51
,Section. Erchungshi,Yangmei Dist., Taoyuan City.
Starting and ending dates of the contract: estimated
2021/12/13~2024/01/31
4.Reason for change and its main content:
For construction Registration
The estimated starting and ending dates of the contract amend to
2022/02/16~2024/04/05
Other content remain unchanged.
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:none
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:43:00 UTC.