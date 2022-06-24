Log in
Cathay Financial : Announcement of the contract between Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd. and the appointed construction company

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:30:34
Subject 
 Announcement of the contract between Cathay Life
Insurance Co Ltd. and the appointed construction
company
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Mechanical and Electrical Engineering
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
JOHNSON M&E ENGINEERING CO., LTD.;non-interested party
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
Construction Substance: Mechanical and Electrical Engineering
Total contract amount : NT$1,915,000,000
Starting and ending dates of the contract 2022/06/24 to 2025/03/22
Address: Land No.462,462-1,462-2,Qingsheng Section,Zhongli District,
Taoyuan City
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:N/A
6.Name of the real property appraiser:N/A
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:N/A
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
In Compliance with Insurance law, legal use of the insurance funds
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
NO
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
