Cathay Financial Holdings announces on behalf of Cathay Life Board the resolution to invest in real estate in Taiwan

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/02 2.Company name:Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:The Board of Cathay Life reached a resolution to invest in real estate in Taiwan 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None