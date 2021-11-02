Cathay Financial Holdings announces on behalf of Cathay Life Board the resolution to invest in real estate in Taiwan
11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
17:09:53
Subject
Cathay Financial Holdings announces on behalf of
Cathay Life Board the resolution to invest in real
estate in Taiwan
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/02
2.Company name:Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:The Board of Cathay Life reached a
resolution to invest in real estate in Taiwan
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:09 UTC.