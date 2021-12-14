Cathay Financial : On behalf of Cathay United Bank (China) we announce the appointment of Senior Vice President(CRO)
12/14/2021 | 04:28am EST
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
1
2021/12/14
17:17:10
On behalf of Cathay United Bank (China)
we announce the appointment of
Senior Vice President(CRO)
2021/12/14
paragraph 8
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): @ Senior Vice President(CRO)
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2021/12/14
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Yi-Ming Lin,
Senior Vice President(CRO)of Cathay United Bank(China)
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Tzu-Chiang Ho,
Senior Vice President of Cathay United Bank(China)
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��): Position adjustment
6.Reason for the change: Position adjustment
7.Effective date: 2022/03/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The successor will be appointed
as CRO after being approved by the local regulatory authority.
Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:27:01 UTC.