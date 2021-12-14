Log in
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
Cathay Financial : On behalf of Cathay United Bank (China) we announce the appointment of Senior Vice President(CRO)

12/14/2021 | 04:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/14 Time of announcement 17:17:10
Subject 
 On behalf of Cathay United Bank (China)
we announce the appointment of
Senior Vice President(CRO)
Date of events 2021/12/14 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): @ Senior Vice President(CRO)
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2021/12/14
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Yi-Ming Lin,
 Senior Vice President(CRO)of Cathay United Bank(China)
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Tzu-Chiang Ho,
 Senior Vice President of Cathay United Bank(China)
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��): Position adjustment
6.Reason for the change: Position adjustment
7.Effective date: 2022/03/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The successor will be appointed
 as CRO after being approved by the local regulatory authority.

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
04:28aCATHAY FINANCIAL : On behalf of Cathay United Bank (China) we announce the appointment of ..
PU
12/13CATHAY FINANCIAL : publicly announces the participation of Masterlink Securities investor ..
PU
12/10CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announcement of the amendment to the contract between Cathay Life Insur..
PU
12/10CATHAY FINANCIAL : The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and ..
PU
12/08CATHAY FINANCIAL : The announcement of CFH on behalf of CLI of a NTD 1,200,000 administrat..
PU
12/08CATHAY FINANCIAL : publicly announces the participation of JP Morgan online investor confe..
PU
12/06CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announced by CFH, on behalf of Cathay Century Insurance, the dispositio..
PU
12/06CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announced by CFH, on behalf of Cathay Life Insurance, disposal in Taiwa..
PU
12/03CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings, on behalf of our subsidiary Cat..
PU
11/30CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announced by Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on behalf of Cathay U..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 659 B 23 704 M 23 704 M
Net income 2021 131 B 4 709 M 4 709 M
Net Debt 2021 15 333 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 5,66%
Capitalization 799 B 28 724 M 28 757 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 60,70 TWD
Average target price 66,56 TWD
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
Managers and Directors
Chang Keng Li President & Director
Yan Ju Chen CFO & First Deputy Spokesman
Hong Tu Tsai Chairman
Chia-Sheng Chang Chief Information Officer
Sophia Cheng Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.43.67%28 724
AXA29.77%68 712
METLIFE, INC.27.52%50 360
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.42%46 061
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.34.60%39 720
AFLAC INCORPORATED28.22%37 720