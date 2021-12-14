Cathay Financial : On behalf of Cathay United Bank (China) we announce the appointment of Senior Vice President(CRO)

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): @ Senior Vice President(CRO) 2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2021/12/14 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Yi-Ming Lin, Senior Vice President(CRO)of Cathay United Bank(China) 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Tzu-Chiang Ho, Senior Vice President of Cathay United Bank(China) 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��): Position adjustment 6.Reason for the change: Position adjustment 7.Effective date: 2022/03/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The successor will be appointed as CRO after being approved by the local regulatory authority.