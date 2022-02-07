Log in
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
Cathay Financial : On behalf of Cathay United Bank to announce the change of acting spokesperson

02/07/2022 | 04:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/07 Time of announcement 17:11:45
Subject 
 On behalf of Cathay United Bank to announce the
change of acting spokesperson
Date of events 2022/02/07 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/07
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
HSIANG-HSIN TSAI,Senior Executive Vice President , Cathay United Bank
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
HSING-HSIEN HU , Senior Executive Vice President , Cathay United Bank
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:
2022/02/07
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
