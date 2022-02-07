Cathay Financial : On behalf of Cathay United Bank to announce the change of acting spokesperson

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/07
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
HSIANG-HSIN TSAI,Senior Executive Vice President , Cathay United Bank
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
HSING-HSIEN HU , Senior Executive Vice President , Cathay United Bank
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:
2022/02/07
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None