    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
64.80 TWD   -1.07%
04/01CATHAY FINANCIAL : publicly announces the participation of "Taiwan Corporate Day" online investor conference co-hosted by TWSE & Goldman Sachs
PU
03/28CATHAY FINANCIAL : Announcement of the amendment to the contract between Cathay Life Insurance Co. and the appointed construction company on Cathay Life's Land
PU
03/25Cathay Financial Trims Taiwan's GDP Outlook to 3.7%
MT
Cathay Financial : On behalf of Indovina Bank to announce on dividend distribution

04/08/2022 | 05:19am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 17:10:58
Subject 
 On behalf of Indovina Bank to announce on
dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
USD29,000,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:Dividends shared with two
shareholders(Cathay United Bank and VietinBank), USD14,500,000 for each one.

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
