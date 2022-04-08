Cathay Financial : On behalf of Indovina Bank to announce on dividend distribution
04/08/2022 | 05:19am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
17:10:58
Subject
On behalf of Indovina Bank to announce on
dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
USD29,000,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:Dividends shared with two
shareholders(Cathay United Bank and VietinBank), USD14,500,000 for each one.
Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:18:01 UTC.