    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
Cathay Financial : The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries for one month ending January 31, 2022 were announced.

02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 17:40:42
Subject 
 The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay
Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries for one
month ending January 31, 2022 were announced.
Date of events 2022/02/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14
2.Company name:Cathay Financial Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The unaudited net consolidated income of
Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries
for the one month ending January 31, 2022 were announced.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited net
consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries
for the one month ending January 31, 2022 are listed below:
------------------------------------------------------
ˉ                     Jan.      Jan.        EPS
ˉ                     Pre-Tax   After-Tax   (After
ˉ                     Profit    Profit      -Tax
ˉ                     (NT$bn)   (NT$bn)     (NT$)
------------------------------------------------------
Cathay FHC            19.86      17.12        1.30
Cathay Life           15.90      13.74        2.34
Cathay United Bank     3.25       2.79        0.26
Cathay Century         0.53       0.47        1.55
Cathay Securities      0.14       0.10        0.14
Cathay SITE            0.21       0.16        1.09
NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of January(Excluding Foreign Exchange
Valuation Reserve)
Cathay FHC  1.43
Cathay LIFE 2.66
NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of January(Excluding factoring in
catastrophe insurance reserves mechanism)
Cathay FHC     1.30
Cathay Century 1.55

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 660 B 23 684 M 23 684 M
Net income 2021 132 B 4 755 M 4 755 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,65x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 864 B 31 016 M 31 016 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 64,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Keng Li President & Director
Yan Ju Chen CFO & First Deputy Spokesman
Hong Tu Tsai Chairman
Chia-Sheng Chang Chief Information Officer
Sophia Cheng Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.4.96%31 016
AXA8.54%77 464
METLIFE, INC.13.67%58 635
PRUDENTIAL PLC-4.75%45 154
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.10.74%45 103
AFLAC INCORPORATED11.85%42 591