Cathay Financial : The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries for one month ending January 31, 2022 were announced.
02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/14
Time of announcement
17:40:42
Subject
The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay
Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries for one
month ending January 31, 2022 were announced.
Date of events
2022/02/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14
2.Company name:Cathay Financial Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The unaudited net consolidated income of
Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries
for the one month ending January 31, 2022 were announced.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited net
consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries
for the one month ending January 31, 2022 are listed below:
------------------------------------------------------
ˉ Jan. Jan. EPS
ˉ Pre-Tax After-Tax (After
ˉ Profit Profit -Tax
ˉ (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$)
------------------------------------------------------
Cathay FHC 19.86 17.12 1.30
Cathay Life 15.90 13.74 2.34
Cathay United Bank 3.25 2.79 0.26
Cathay Century 0.53 0.47 1.55
Cathay Securities 0.14 0.10 0.14
Cathay SITE 0.21 0.16 1.09
NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of January(Excluding Foreign Exchange
Valuation Reserve)
Cathay FHC 1.43
Cathay LIFE 2.66
NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of January(Excluding factoring in
catastrophe insurance reserves mechanism)
Cathay FHC 1.30
Cathay Century 1.55
