    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
Cathay Financial : The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries for two months ending February 28, 2022 were announced.

03/05/2022 | 09:09pm EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/06 Time of announcement 10:00:30
Subject 
 The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay
Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries for two
months ending February 28, 2022 were announced.
Date of events 2022/03/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/06
2.Company name:Cathay Financial Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The unaudited net consolidated income of
Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries
for the two months ending February 28, 2022 were announced.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited net
consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries
for the two months ending February 28, 2022 are listed below:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ˉ                     Feb.      Feb.        Jan.-Feb.   Jan.-Feb.    EPS
ˉ                     Pre-Tax   After-Tax   Pre-Tax     After-Tax   (After
ˉ                     Profit    Profit      Profit      Profit      -Tax
ˉ                     (NT$bn)   (NT$bn)     (NT$bn)     (NT$bn)      (NT$)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cathay FHC              6.82      5.23        26.67      22.35        1.69
Cathay Life             4.15      3.08        20.05      16.82        2.87
Cathay United Bank      2.28      1.95         5.53       4.75        0.44
Cathay Century          0.17      0.14         0.70       0.61        2.00
Cathay Securities       0.11      0.08         0.25       0.18        0.25
Cathay SITE             0.16      0.13         0.37       0.29        1.95
NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of February(Excluding Foreign Exchange
Valuation Reserve)
Cathay FHC  2.11
Cathay LIFE 3.81
NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of February(Excluding factoring in
catastrophe insurance reserves mechanism)
Cathay FHC     1.69
Cathay Century 2.00

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 02:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 666 B 23 622 M 23 622 M
Net income 2021 133 B 4 718 M 4 718 M
Net Debt 2021 15 333 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,11x
Yield 2021 5,63%
Capitalization 806 B 28 601 M 28 601 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 61,20 TWD
Average target price 68,89 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang Keng Li President & Director
Yan Ju Chen CFO & First Deputy Spokesman
Hong Tu Tsai Chairman
Chia-Sheng Chang Chief Information Officer
Sophia Cheng Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-2.08%28 601
AXA-15.01%57 218
METLIFE, INC.2.38%52 789
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-1.67%40 018
PRUDENTIAL PLC-14.83%39 233
AFLAC INCORPORATED2.93%39 057