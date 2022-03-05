Cathay Financial : The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries for two months ending February 28, 2022 were announced.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/06 2.Company name:Cathay Financial Holdings 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries for the two months ending February 28, 2022 were announced. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The unaudited net consolidated income of Cathay Financial Holdings and its major subsidiaries for the two months ending February 28, 2022 are listed below: --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ˉ Feb. Feb. Jan.-Feb. Jan.-Feb. EPS ˉ Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax (After ˉ Profit Profit Profit Profit -Tax ˉ (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$bn) (NT$) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cathay FHC 6.82 5.23 26.67 22.35 1.69 Cathay Life 4.15 3.08 20.05 16.82 2.87 Cathay United Bank 2.28 1.95 5.53 4.75 0.44 Cathay Century 0.17 0.14 0.70 0.61 2.00 Cathay Securities 0.11 0.08 0.25 0.18 0.25 Cathay SITE 0.16 0.13 0.37 0.29 1.95 NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of February(Excluding Foreign Exchange Valuation Reserve) Cathay FHC 2.11 Cathay LIFE 3.81 NOTE：Accumulated EPS as of the end of February(Excluding factoring in catastrophe insurance reserves mechanism) Cathay FHC 1.69 Cathay Century 2.00