    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
52.60 TWD   +2.14%
Cathay Financial : To obtain 2 right-of-use assets from Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd. on behalf of the subsidiary, Cathay United Bank.

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:21:47
Subject 
 To obtain 2 right-of-use assets from Cathay Life
Insurance Co., Ltd. on behalf of the subsidiary, Cathay
United Bank.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
1F, B2., No.2, Ln. 548,  Ruiguang Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City, R.O.C
2F, A1., No.510, Ruiguang Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City, R.O.C
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
2 transactions of business offices: 194.82 p'ing in total.
Unit right-of-use : NT$50,146/ p'ing
Total transaction amount: NT$9,769,387
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty: Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Relationship with the company: Interested parties
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The reason for choosing the related party as the transaction counterparty:
In this case, the right-of-use assets were obtained due to the Bank's
operations management needs.
Information about the previous transfer:
1F, B2., No. 2, Ln. 548,  Ruiguang Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City, R.O.C/
Huaku Development Co., Ltd/non-interested party/ March 28, 2002
2F, A1., No. 510, Ruiguang Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City, R.O.C/
Huaku Development Co., Ltd/non-interested party/ March 28, 2002
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Not applicable
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:Not applicable
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: Negotiation between both
parties.
The reference basis for the decision on price: Referencing the appraisal
information from a professional appraisal institution.
The decision-making department: According to the company's approval
authority.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:Not applicable
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:Not applicable
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:No or not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No or not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:In this case, the
right-of-use assets were obtained due to the Bank's  operations management
needs.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
Not applicable
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:Not applicable
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/05/30
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:Not applicable
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Not applicable
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
