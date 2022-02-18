Cathay Financial : publicly announces the participation of JP Morgan online investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/21~2022/02/22 2.Time of institutional investor conference:The meeting will start at 11:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online meeting 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Cathay Financial Holdings has been invited to attend online investor conference hosted by JP Morgan to discuss 2021 third quarter's business-related information. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None