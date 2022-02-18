Cathay Financial : publicly announces the participation of JP Morgan online investor conference
02/18/2022 | 04:31am EST
Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
2022/02/18
17:21:32
Cathay Financial Holdings publicly announces the
participation of JP Morgan online investor conference
2022/02/21
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/21~2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:The meeting will start at 11:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Cathay Financial Holdings
has been invited to attend online investor conference hosted by JP Morgan
to discuss 2021 third quarter's business-related information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
