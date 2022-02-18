Log in
    2882   TW0002882008

CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2882)
  Report
Cathay Financial : publicly announces the participation of JP Morgan online investor conference

02/18/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/18 Time of announcement 17:21:32
Subject 
 Cathay Financial Holdings publicly announces the
participation of JP Morgan online investor conference
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/21~2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:The meeting will start at 11:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Cathay Financial Holdings
 has been invited to attend online investor conference hosted by JP Morgan
 to discuss 2021 third quarter's business-related information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
