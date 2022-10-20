Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cathay General Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CATY   US1491501045

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

(CATY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:08 2022-10-20 pm EDT
40.69 USD   -6.03%
01:51pCathay Bank | UCLA Anderson Forecast U.S.-China Economic Report 2022 Fall Update Released
BU
10/06Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08/29CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cathay Bank | UCLA Anderson Forecast U.S.-China Economic Report 2022 Fall Update Released

10/20/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Highlights the Influence of Current Events on U.S./China Relations and Economies

Cathay Bank announced the release of the Cathay Bank | UCLA Anderson Forecast U.S.-China Economic Report 2022 Fall Update. The update reviews the changes and trends in international trade, global supply chains, regional economic performance in the U.S., and how a slowing China economy could stall U.S. economic growth.

Report authors Jerry Nickelsburg, Director and Senior Economist at the Forecast, and William Yu, Economist at the Forecast, stated that the U.S. economy has been expanding, albeit more slowly, in the first half of 2022; and in China, the real estate crisis and zero-COVID public health policy become the heart of its current economic problems. Nevertheless, China remains the largest manufacturer and exporter in the world.

“Though decoupling between U.S. and China is happing with some speed in technology, possibly less rapidly in finance, and slowly in trade,” said Nickelsburg, “but they remain large, important, and barring an unexpected geopolitical event, which will continue to be so over the next few years.”

“2022 marks our fifth year collaborating with UCLA Anderson Forecast. The data-driven forecasts provide insights to understand the economic development and trends,” said Chang M. Liu, Cathay Bank's President and CEO.

The 2022 Fall Update is available for download in English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese on the Cathay Bank website at https://www.cathaybank.com/about-us/insights-by-cathay/us-china-2022-fall-report-update or on the UCLA Anderson Forecast website at https://www.anderson.ucla.edu/about/centers/ucla-anderson-forecast/projects-and-partnerships/cathay-bank/2022-us-china-fall-economic-update.

UCLA Anderson Forecast is one of the most widely watched and often-cited economic outlooks for California and the nation and was unique in predicting both the seriousness of the early-1990s downturn in California and the strength of the state’s rebound since 1993. The UCLA Anderson Forecast was credited as the first major U.S. economic forecasting group to call the recession of 2001 and, in March 2020, it was the first to declare that the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had already begun (uclaforecast.com).

About Cathay Bank

Cathay Bank, a subsidiary of Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), opened its doors in 1962 in Los Angeles to serve the growing immigrant community. Today, we operate over 60 branches across the U.S., with a branch in Hong Kong, and representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. In 2022, we proudly celebrate our diamond jubilee. While much has changed over six decades, our pursuit and dedication has only grown stronger. Then, now, and always, we go above and beyond, so you can, too. Learn more at cathaybank.com. FDIC insurance coverage is limited to deposit accounts at Cathay Bank’s U.S. domestic branch locations.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
01:51pCathay Bank | UCLA Anderson Forecast U.S.-China Economic Report 2022 Fall Update Releas..
BU
10/06Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08/29CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/18Cathay General Bancorp Maintains Dividend at $0.34 Per Share, Payable Sept. 9 to Shareh..
MT
08/18Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend
BU
08/18Cathay General Bancorp Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on September 9, 2022
CI
08/11Wedbush Lifts Price Target on Cathay General Bancorp to $50 From $48, Citing Higher Net..
MT
08/09CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/26Stephens Adjusts Cathay General Bancorp's Price Target to $44 from $45, Keeps Equalweig..
MT
07/25Transcript : Cathay General Bancorp, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 786 M - -
Net income 2022 355 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,14x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 3 225 M 3 225 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 156
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Cathay General Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 43,30 $
Average target price 46,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang M. Liu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heng W. Chen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dunson K. Cheng Executive Chairman
Irwin Wong Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelly L. Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP0.72%3 225
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.30%91 224
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-7.94%52 172
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-19.15%25 522
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.03%19 228
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.25.90%14 999