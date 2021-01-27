Cathay General Bancorp : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results 01/27/2021 | 04:31pm EST Send by mail :

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our" NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $70.9 million, or $0.89 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $228.9 million, or $2.87 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended

Year ended December 31, (unaudited) December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

2020

2019 Net income $70.9 million

$56.8 million

$67.4 million

$228.9 million

$279.1 million Basic earnings per common share $0.89

$0.71

$0.85

$2.88

$3.49 Diluted earnings per common share $0.89

$0.71

$0.84

$2.87

$3.48 Return on average assets 1.50%

1.18%

1.49%

1.22%

1.61% Return on average total stockholders' equity 11.75%

9.53%

11.75%

9.70%

12.63% Efficiency ratio 49.61%

51.53%

47.51%

47.65%

44.75%







































HIGHLIGHTS The net interest margin increased to 3.12% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.02% in the third quarter of 2020.

There was a reversal for loan losses of $5 .0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to provision for loan losses of $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. "For the fourth quarter of 2020, our net interest margin was 3.12%, increasing 10 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Our loans, excluding Paycheck protection program loans increased by $103.4 million, or 2.7% annualized, and our deposits, excluding CD's, increased by $351.0 million, or 15.5% annualized, during the quarter. Also, there was a reversal for loan losses of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $9.5 million decrease in nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. FOURTH QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $70.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 5.2%, compared to net income of $67.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $0.89 per share compared to $0.84 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 million, or 1.0%, to $139.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $141.2 million during the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in interest income from loans and securities. The net interest margin was 3.12% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.74%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.86%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.80%. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.53%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.61%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55%.The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.88% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2.92% for the same quarter a year ago. Reversal for credit losses Based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer demand deposits and other liabilities and assets. As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company has chosen to continue to defer the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses until the earlier of (i) the beginning of the Company's fiscal year that begins after the date the COVID-19 national emergency comes to an end or (ii) January 1, 2022. The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:























Three months ended

Year ended December 31,

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

2020

2019

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs:

















Commercial loans $ 8,613

$ 6,956

$ 697

$ 21,996

$ 6,997 Total charge-offs 8,613

6,956

697

21,996

6,997 Recoveries:

















Commercial loans 912

3,796

2,546

7,267

4,155 Construction loans —

—

—

—

4,612 Real estate loans(1) 109

110

467

543

6,063 Total recoveries 1,021

3,906

3,013

7,810

14,830 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 7,592

$ 3,050

$ (2,316)

$ 14,186

$ (7,833)



















(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.















































Non-interest income Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.9 million, or 33.7%, compared to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in net gains from equity securities offset in part by a $0.4 million decrease in wealth management fees, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. Non-interest expense Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million, or 5.3%, to $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $71.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase of $2.4 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships, and an increase of $1.0 million in other operating losses offset, in part, by a decrease of $0.6 million in salaries and employee benefits, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 49.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 47.5% for the same quarter a year ago. Income taxes The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 12.7% compared to 19.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits. BALANCE SHEET REVIEW Gross loans were $15.6 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $568.9 million, or 3.8%, from $15.1 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to $240.9 million in Paycheck Protection Loans and increases of $279.8 million, or 3.8%, in commercial mortgage loans, $56.8 million, or 1.4%, in residential mortgage loans, $76.6 million, or 22.0%, in equity lines and $99.6 million, or 17.2%, in real estate construction loans offset, in part, by a decrease of $182.8 million, or 6.6%, in commercial loans not including Paycheck Protection Loans. During the fourth quarter of 2020, our loans, excluding Paycheck protection program loans increased by $103.4 million, or 2.7% annualized. The loan balances and composition at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are presented below:















December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Commercial loans $ 2,595,926

$ 2,582,272

$ 2,778,744

Paycheck protection program loans 240,907

265,728

—

Residential mortgage loans 4,145,389

4,169,847

4,088,586

Commercial mortgage loans 7,555,027

7,459,316

7,275,262

Equity lines 424,555

411,848

347,975

Real estate construction loans 679,492

675,112

579,864

Installment and other loans 3,100

1,656

5,050

Gross loans $ 15,644,396

$ 15,565,779

$ 15,075,481















Allowance for loan losses (166,538)

(179,130)

(123,224)

Unamortized deferred loan fees (2,494)

(4,210)

(626)

Total loans, net $ 15,475,364

$ 15,382,439

$ 14,951,631































Total deposits were $16.1 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 9.5%, from $14.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits NOW deposits and money market deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times and improved money market deposit generation from corporate accounts. The decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits. During the fourth quarter of 2020, our deposits excluding CD's increased by $351.0 million, or 15.5% annualized. The deposit balances and composition at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are presented below:















December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,365,086

$ 3,306,421

$ 2,871,444

NOW deposits 1,926,135

1,767,227

1,358,152

Money market deposits 3,359,191

3,227,359

2,260,764

Savings deposits 785,672

784,076

758,903

Time deposits 6,673,317

6,949,165

7,443,045

Total deposits $ 16,109,401

$ 16,034,248

$ 14,692,308





























ASSET QUALITY REVIEW At December 31, 2020, total non-accrual loans were $67.7 million, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 12.3%, from $77.2 million at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $27.2 million, or 67.2%, from $40.5 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease from the third quarter was due primarily to a $8.4 million charge-off for a commercial loan in our Hong Kong branch during the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $166.5 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $5.9 million at December 31, 2020, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $166.5 million allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, increased $43.3 million, or 35.1%, from $123.2 million at December 31, 2019. This increase includes additional provisions for credit losses and reflects the deterioration in economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.2% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2020. The comparable ratios were 0.82% of period-end gross loans, and 262.6% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at December 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:



















(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

%

September 30, 2020

% Non-performing assets

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 4,982

$ 6,409

(22)

$ 2,868

74 Non-accrual loans:

















Construction loans 4,286

4,580

(6)

4,335

(1) Commercial mortgage loans 33,715

9,928

240

33,782

(0) Commercial loans 23,087

19,381

19

29,757

(22) Residential mortgage loans 6,596

6,634

(1)

9,317

(29) Total non-accrual loans: $ 67,684

$ 40,523

67

$ 77,191

(12) Total non-performing loans 72,666

46,932

55

80,059

(9) Other real estate owned 4,918

10,244

(52)

4,918

- Total non-performing assets $ 77,584

$ 57,176

36

$ 84,977

(9) Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 27,721

$ 35,336

(22)

$ 28,587

(3)



















Allowance for loan losses $ 166,538

$ 123,224

35

$ 179,130

(7) Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 15,644,396

$ 15,075,481

4

$ 15,565,779

1



















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 229.18%

262.56%





223.75%



Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 1.06%

0.82%





1.15%































































The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2019. Total non-performing assets increased $20.4 million, or 35.7%, to $77.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $57.2 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase of $27.2 million, or 67.2%, in nonaccrual loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $5.3 million, or 52.0%, in other real estate owned and a decrease of $1.4 million, or 22.3%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company repurchased 399,978 common shares at an average cost of $26.79 and completed its $50 million May 2019 stock buyback program. CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW At December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.52%, total risk-based capital ratio of 15.45%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.94%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.51%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%. FULL YEAR REVIEW Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $228.9 million, a decrease of $50.2 million, or 18.0%, compared to net income of $279.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.87 compared to $3.48 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 3.12% compared to 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Return on average stockholders' equity was 9.7% and return on average assets was 1.22% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.63% and a return on average assets of 1.61% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 47.65% compared to 44.75% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results this afternoon, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-855-761-3186 and enter Conference ID 2592886. A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a recorded version is scheduled to be available for replay for 12 months after the call. ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is at www.cathaybank.com . Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com . nformation set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations. These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

2020

2019





















FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses

$ 139,820

$ 137,504

$ 141,211

$ 552,110

$ 574,906 (Reversal)/provision for credit losses

(5,000)

12,500

(5,000)

57,500

(7,000) Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

144,820

125,004

146,211

494,610

581,906 Non-interest income

11,451

9,977

8,648

42,820

44,751 Non-interest expense

75,046

75,997

71,191

283,465

277,288 Income before income tax expense

81,225

58,984

83,668

253,965

349,369 Income tax expense

10,332

2,190

16,290

25,105

70,234 Net income

$ 70,893

$ 56,794

$ 67,378

$ 228,860

$ 279,135





















Net income per common share



















Basic

$ 0.89

$ 0.71

$ 0.85

$ 2.88

$ 3.49 Diluted

$ 0.89

$ 0.71

$ 0.84

$ 2.87

$ 3.48





















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 1.24

$ 1.24











































SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.50%

1.18%

1.49%

1.22%

1.61% Return on average total stockholders' equity

11.75%

9.53%

11.75%

9.70%

12.63% Efficiency ratio

49.61%

51.53%

47.51%

47.65%

44.75% Dividend payout ratio

34.80%

43.46%

36.67%

43.12%

35.51%











































YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)



















Total interest-earning assets

3.74%

3.78%

4.53%

3.96%

4.74% Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.86%

1.04%

1.61%

1.14%

1.61% Net interest spread

2.88%

2.74%

2.92%

2.82%

3.13% Net interest margin

3.12%

3.02%

3.34%

3.12%

3.54%











































CAPITAL RATIOS

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.52%

13.22%

12.51%







Total risk-based capital ratio

15.45%

15.23%

14.11%







Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.94%

10.51%

10.83%











.









.

















































CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 138,616

$ 128,896

$ 177,240 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

1,282,462

1,305,170

416,538 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,019,230 at December 31, 2020,











$1,060,975 at September 30, 2020 and $1,443,730 at December 31, 2019)

1,036,550

1,080,540

1,451,842 Loans

15,644,396

15,565,779

15,075,481 Less: Allowance for loan losses

(166,538)

(179,130)

(123,224) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(2,494)

(4,210)

(626) Loans, net

15,475,364

15,382,439

14,951,631 Equity securities

23,744

22,964

28,005 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

17,250

18,090 Other real estate owned, net

4,918

4,918

10,244 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

309,016

325,013

308,681 Premises and equipment, net

102,998

103,438

104,239 Customers' liability on acceptances

13,753

12,973

10,694 Accrued interest receivable

59,032

57,102

53,541 Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189 Other intangible assets, net

5,434

5,631

6,296 Right-of-use assets- operating leases

30,919

32,591

33,990 Other assets

170,889

167,124

150,924 Total assets

$ 19,043,134

$ 19,018,238

$ 18,094,144













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 3,365,086

$ 3,306,421

$ 2,871,444 Interest-bearing deposits:











NOW deposits

1,926,135

1,767,227

1,358,152 Money market deposits

3,359,191

3,227,359

2,260,764 Savings deposits

785,672

784,076

758,903 Time deposits

6,673,317

6,949,165

7,443,045 Total deposits

16,109,401

16,034,248

14,692,308













Short-term borrowings

—

—

25,683 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

150,000

230,000

670,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

23,714

23,788

29,022 Long-term debt

119,136

119,136

119,136 Deferred payments from acquisition

—

—

7,644 Acceptances outstanding

13,753

12,973

10,694 Lease liabilities - operating leases

33,484

35,116

35,873 Other liabilities

175,502

188,254

209,501 Total liabilities

16,624,990

16,643,515

15,799,861 Stockholders' equity

2,418,144

2,374,723

2,294,283 Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,043,134

$ 19,018,238

$ 18,094,144













Book value per common share

$ 30.41

$ 29.81

$ 28.78 Number of common shares outstanding

79,508,265

79,659,396

79,729,419





























CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended December 31,





December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019

2020 2019





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Loan receivable, including loan fees

$ 163,618 $ 167,556 $ 181,224

$ 677,193 $ 729,619

Investment securities

3,469 4,115 8,583

20,599 33,037

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

217 216 304

952 1,207

Deposits with banks

292 347 1,115

1,830 5,404

Total interest and dividend income

167,596 172,234 191,226

700,574 769,267



















INTEREST EXPENSE















Time deposits

19,416 26,247 38,799

111,629 152,791

Other deposits

5,725 5,761 7,720

25,396 25,311

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

1,180 1,251 1,466

5,299 7,441

Long-term debt

1,455 1,456 1,760

5,791 7,847

Deferred payments from acquisition

— 15 66

115 568

Short-term borrowings

— — 204

234 403

Total interest expense

27,776 34,730 50,015

148,464 194,361



















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses

139,820 137,504 141,211

552,110 574,906

(Reversal)/provision for credit losses

(5,000) 12,500 (5,000)

57,500 (7,000)

Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

144,820 125,004 146,211

494,610 581,906



















NON-INTEREST INCOME















Net gains/(losses) from equity securities

780 (1,605) (2,028)

(1,148) 5,736

Securities gains, net

542 — 318

1,695 211

Letters of credit commissions

1,749 1,792 1,674

6,741 6,407

Depository service fees

1,271 1,263 1,146

4,949 4,763

Other operating income

7,109 8,527 7,538

30,583 27,634

Total non-interest income

11,451 9,977 8,648

42,820 44,751



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits

31,545 33,341 32,100

124,022 129,300

Occupancy expense

5,199 5,295 5,386

20,634 22,004

Computer and equipment expense

2,915 3,044 2,660

11,133 11,113

Professional services expense

6,270 5,241 5,899

21,856 23,107

Data processing service expense

3,893 3,772 3,473

14,897 13,210

FDIC and State assessments

2,145 1,993 2,427

8,999 9,617

Marketing expense

1,334 1,089 2,029

5,224 7,585

Other real estate owned expense/(income)

138 423 276

(3,091) 1,115

Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships

15,228 16,173 12,822

58,225 39,731

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

172 172 172

687 687

Cost associated with debt redemption

693 — —

693 —

Other operating expense

5,514 5,454 3,947

20,186 19,819

Total non-interest expense

75,046 75,997 71,191

283,465 277,288



















Income before income tax expense

81,225 58,984 83,668

253,965 349,369

Income tax expense

10,332 2,190 16,290

25,105 70,234

Net income

$ 70,893 $ 56,794 $ 67,378

$ 228,860 $ 279,135

Net income per common share:















Basic

$ 0.89 $ 0.71 $ 0.85

$ 2.88 $ 3.49

Diluted

$ 0.89 $ 0.71 $ 0.84

$ 2.87 $ 3.48



















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

$ 1.24 $ 1.24

Basic average common shares outstanding

79,540,694 79,628,372 79,711,414

79,584,560 79,999,703

Diluted average common shares outstanding

79,834,150 79,764,318 80,002,421

79,777,847 80,247,893



















CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

(In thousands) December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 15,569,490 4.18%

$ 15,592,536 4.28%

$ 14,915,076 4.82% Taxable investment securities 1,073,058 1.29%

1,145,092 1.43%

1,557,877 2.19% FHLB stock 17,250 5.00%

17,250 4.99%

17,259 7.00% Deposits with banks 1,156,764 0.10%

1,385,535 0.10%

275,032 1.61% Total interest-earning assets $ 17,816,562 3.74%

$ 18,140,413 3.78%

$ 16,765,244 4.53%

















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,694,831 0.15%

$ 1,695,882 0.17%

$ 1,307,285 0.18% Money market deposits 3,295,103 0.59%

3,119,091 0.62%

2,244,973 1.19% Savings deposits 797,438 0.11%

766,521 0.11%

748,148 0.20% Time deposits 6,687,731 1.15%

7,281,403 1.43%

7,574,179 2.03% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 12,475,103 0.80%

$ 12,862,897 0.99%

$ 11,874,585 1.55% Other borrowed funds 237,467 1.98%

263,306 1.91%

342,227 2.01% Long-term debt 119,136 4.86%

119,136 4.86%

142,451 4.90% Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,831,706 0.86%

13,245,339 1.04%

12,359,263 1.61%

















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,365,075



3,301,253



2,979,134



















Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 16,196,781



$ 16,546,592



$ 15,338,397



















Total average assets $ 18,843,635



$ 19,164,220



$ 17,883,476

Total average equity $ 2,400,494



$ 2,370,817



$ 2,274,986





















Year ended





(In thousands) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019





Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Average Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1)





Loans (1) $ 15,500,910 4.37%

$ 14,510,678 5.03%





Taxable investment securities 1,215,957 1.69%

1,442,820 2.29%





FHLB stock 17,300 5.50%

17,266 6.99%





Deposits with banks 960,276 0.19%

253,296 2.13%





Total interest-earning assets $ 17,694,443 3.96%

$ 16,224,060 4.74%























Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,591,924 0.18%

$ 1,290,752 0.18%





Money market deposits 2,903,837 0.74%

2,012,306 1.07%





Savings deposits 759,581 0.13%

731,027 0.20%





Time deposits 7,268,738 1.54%

7,459,800 2.05%





Total interest-bearing deposits $ 12,524,080 1.09%

$ 11,493,885 1.55%





Other borrowed funds 326,023 1.73%

379,816 2.21%





Long-term debt 119,136 4.86%

164,976 4.76%





Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,969,239 1.14%

12,038,677 1.61%























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,158,828



2,837,946







Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 16,128,067



$ 14,876,623

























Total average assets $ 18,736,854



$ 17,337,267







Total average equity $ 2,359,735



$ 2,209,642

























(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.























View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301216662.html SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp

