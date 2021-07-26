Cathay General Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K) 07/26/2021 | 05:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the 'Company', 'we', 'us', or 'our') (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $77.2 million, or $0.97 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended (unaudited) June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Net income $77.2 million

$73.4 million

$54.3 million Basic earnings per common share $0.98

$0.92

$0.68 Diluted earnings per common share $0.97

$0.92

$0.68 Return on average assets 1.60%

1.57%

1.15% Return on average total stockholders' equity 12.53%

12.18%

9.31% Efficiency ratio 43.41%

47.03%

44.82%











SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased by 3.4% annualized.

The net interest margin increased to 3.24% in the second quarter of 2021 from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.02% in second quarter of 2020.

Quarterly earnings per share increased 5.75% from first quarter of 2021 and 42.6% from same quarter in 2020.

Total deposits, excluding time deposits, increased for the quarter by $462.2 million, or 18.3% annualized. 'For the second quarter of 2021, total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased by 3.4% annualized. Under our previously announced April 2021 stock repurchase program, we repurchased 1.5 million shares at an average cost of $41.46 per share, for a total of $63.5 million, during the second quarter,' commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. SECOND QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $77.2 million, an increase of $22.9 million, or 42.2%, compared to net income of $54.3 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $0.97 per share compared to $0.68 per share for the same quarter a year ago. Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.53% and return on average assets was 1.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.31% and a return on average assets of 1.15% for the same quarter a year ago. Net interest income before provision for credit losses Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $13.5 million, or 10.0%, to $148.0 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $134.5 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to a decrease in interest expense from deposits, offset, in part, by a decrease in interest income from loans and securities. The net interest margin was 3.24% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.02% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.20% for the first quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.62%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.53%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.48%. In comparison, for the second quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.91%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.20%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.16%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower lending rates. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.71% for the same quarter a year ago. (Reversal)/provision for credit losses As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the 'CARES Act') and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ('CECL') methodology for estimated credit losses effective as of January 1, 2021. The Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal for credit losses of $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a $25.0 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020. The first and second quarter reversal for credit losses were primarily driven by the more favorable macroeconomic forecast in the two periods. As of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses decreased $12.6 million to $131.3 million, or 0.84% of gross loans, compared to $145.1 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2021. The change in the allowance for loan losses included a $6.6 million reversal for loan losses for the second quarter of 2021, and $7.3 million in net charge-offs. In the second quarter of 2020, a provision for loan losses of $25.0 million was recorded under the incurred loss method, which includes management's projection of the potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic at that time. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer deposits and other liabilities and assets. The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:





















Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

2021

2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs:

















Commercial loans $ 7,712

$ 9,138

$ 5,106

$ 16,850

$ 6,427 Total charge-offs 7,712

9,138

5,106

16,850

6,427 Recoveries:

















Commercial loans 155

1,269

1,350

1,424

2,558 Real estate loans (1) 303

111

163

413

325 Total recoveries 458

1,380

1,513

1,837

2,883 Net charge-offs $ 7,254

$ 7,758

$ 3,593

$ 15,013

$ 3,544



















(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.







Allowance for credit losses The Company adopted CECL as of January 1, 2021 under a modified retrospective approach. The following table presents a rollforward of the allowance for credit losses:



Allowance for Credit Losses Rollforward Allowance for

Loan Losses

Reserve for

Unfunded Loan

Commitments

Total

Allowance for

Credit Losses

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 166,538

$ 5,880

$ 172,418 Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption * (1,560)

6,018

4,458 Balance, at January 1, 2021 * 164,978

11,898

176,876 Reversal of provision for credit losses (12,110)

(1,448)

(13,558) Charge-offs (9,138)

-

(9,138) Recoveries 1,380

-

1,380 Net charge-offs (7,758)

-

(7,758) Balance, at March 31, 2021 * $ 145,110

$ 10,450

$ 155,560 Reversal of provision for credit losses (6,600)

(2,400)

(9,000) Charge-offs (7,712)

-

(7,712) Recoveries 458

-

458 Net charge-offs (7,254)

-

(7,254) Balance, at June 30, 2021 $ 131,256

$ 8,050

$ 139,306











* Balance sheet amounts previously reported for the impact of the initial adoption of CECL have been corrected. The correction decreased the allowance for loan losses by $2.2 million and increased the allowance for unfunded credit commitments by $5.5 million and an after-tax decrease to opening retained earnings of $2.3 million. Non-interest income Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 19.2%, compared to $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $6.7 million decrease in net gains from equity securities offset, in part by, a $1.7 million increase in wealth management fees and commissions, a $1.3 million increase in bank owned life insurance benefit, and a $0.9 million increase in interest rate swap fair value, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. Non-interest expense Non-interest expense increased $2.4 million, or 3.6%, to $69.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $67.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase of $4.6 million in salaries and other employee benefits, and an increase of $1.1 million in computer and equipment expenses, offset, in part, by a decrease of $2.2 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships and a decrease of $1.0 million in FDIC and state assessments, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 43.4% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 44.8% for the same quarter a year ago. Income taxes The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 22.7% compared to 6.0% for the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company made a new alternative energy investment which resulted in a year-to-date catchup adjustment in the second quarter to reflect the lower full year effective tax rate for 2020 resulting from tax credits generated from the new alternative energy investment. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits. BALANCE SHEET REVIEW Gross loans were $15.7 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $46.3 million, or 3.0%, from $15.6 billion as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $60.1 million in commercial mortgage loans and an increase of $32.6 million in commercial loans, not including Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $41.7 million, or 1.0%, in residential mortgage loans and $15.0 million, or 2.2%, in real estate construction loans. During the second quarter of 2021, Cathay Bank funded 355 new PPP loans totaling $24.9 million. Loan fees recognized on PPP loans were $2.7 million in the second quarter and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the remaining deferred loan fees on PPP loans was $8.8 million. The loan balances and composition as of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, are presented below:













June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 2,628,534

$ 2,595,926

$ 2,746,316 Paycheck protection program loans 238,904

240,907

261,650 Residential mortgage loans 4,103,736

4,145,389

4,184,721 Commercial mortgage loans 7,615,087

7,555,027

7,391,502 Equity lines 436,801

424,555

399,207 Real estate construction loans 664,495

679,492

624,199 Installment and other loans 3,132

3,100

688 Gross loans $ 15,690,689

$ 15,644,396

$ 15,608,283











Allowance for loan losses (131,256)

(166,538)

(169,680) Unamortized deferred loan fees (6,865)

(2,494)

(4,507) Total loans, net $ 15,552,568

$ 15,475,364

$ 15,434,096 Total deposits were $16.5 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $428.1 million, or 2.7%, from $16.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. We believe the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits and savings deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times and improved money market deposit generation. We believe the decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits and migration of some maturing time deposits to money market deposits. During the second quarter of 2021, our deposits excluding CD's increased by $462.2 million, or 18.3% annualized. The deposit balances and composition as of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, are presented below:

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,664,931

$ 3,365,086

$ 3,298,415 NOW deposits 2,026,154

1,926,135

1,671,290 Money market deposits 4,003,043

3,359,191

2,982,385 Savings deposits 900,106

785,672

743,982 Time deposits 5,943,278

6,673,317

7,585,832 Total deposits $ 16,537,512

$ 16,109,401

$ 16,281,904 ASSET QUALITY REVIEW As of June 30, 2021, total non-accrual loans were $67.8 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.1%, from $67.7 million as of December 31, 2020, and an increase of $11.3 million, or 20.0%, from $56.5 million as of June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $131.3 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $8.1 million as of June 30, 2021. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.84% of period-end gross loans, and 189.42% of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2021. The comparable ratios were 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.18% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, are presented below: (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

% Change

June 30, 2020

% Change Non-performing assets

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 1,513

$ 4,982

(70)

$ 21,374

(93) Non-accrual loans:

















Construction loans 4,116

4,286

(4)

4,433

(7) Commercial mortgage loans 36,884

33,715

9

10,896

239 Commercial loans 16,333

23,087

(29)

27,125

(40) Residential mortgage loans 10,449

6,596

58

14,004

(25) Total non-accrual loans: $ 67,782

$ 67,684

0

$ 56,458

20 Total non-performing loans 69,295

72,666

(5)

77,832

(11) Other real estate owned 4,871

4,918

(1)

7,318

(33) Total non-performing assets $ 74,166

$ 77,584

(4)

$ 85,150

(13) Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 27,261

$ 27,721

(2)

$ 31,671

(14)



















Allowance for loan losses $ 131,256

$ 166,538

(21)

$ 169,680

(23) Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 15,690,689

$ 15,644,396

0

$ 15,608,283

1



















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 189.42%

229.18%





218.01%



Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 0.84%

1.06%





1.09%























The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.4% as of December 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets decreased $3.4 million, or 4.4%, to $74.2 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $77.6 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $3.5 million, or 70.0%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more. CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW As of June 30, 2021, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.77%, total risk-based capital ratio of 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.85%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the 'well capitalized' category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.53%, total risk-based capital ratio was 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.94%. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares at an average cost of $41.46 per share for a total of $63.4 million under its April 2021 stock repurchase program of up to $75 million. YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $150.6 million, an increase of $49.4 million, or 48.8%, compared to net income of $101.2 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $1.89 compared to $1.27 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was 3.22% compared to 3.17% for the same period a year ago. Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.36% and return on average assets was 1.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 8.72% and a return on average assets of 1.10% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was 45.17% compared to 44.71% for the same period a year ago. CONFERENCE CALL Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results this afternoon, Monday, July 26, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-855-761-3186 and enter Conference ID 1378058. A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a recorded version is scheduled to be available for replay for 12 months after the call. ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 37 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is at www.cathaybank.com . Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com . Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as 'aims,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'can,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'hopes,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' 'possible,' 'optimistic,' 'seeks,' 'shall,' 'should,' 'will,' and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions and fluctuations. These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

2021

2020





















FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses $ 148,001

$ 141,818

$ 134,475

$ 289,819

$ 274,786 (Reversal)/provision for credit losses

(9,000)

(13,558)

25,000

(22,558)

50,000 Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

157,001

155,376

109,475

312,377

224,786 Non-interest income

12,583

10,000

15,606

22,583

21,392 Non-interest expense

69,707

71,403

67,268

141,110

132,422 Income before income tax expense

99,877

93,973

57,813

193,850

113,756 Income tax expense

22,678

20,589

3,492

43,267

12,583 Net income

$ 77,199

$ 73,384

$ 54,321

$ 150,583

$ 101,173





















Net income per common share



















Basic

$ 0.98

$ 0.92

$ 0.68

$ 1.90

$ 1.27 Diluted

$ 0.97

$ 0.92

$ 0.68

$ 1.89

$ 1.27





















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.62

$ 0.62











































SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.60%

1.57%

1.15%

1.58%

1.10% Return on average total stockholders' equity

12.53%

12.18%

9.31%

12.36%

8.72% Efficiency ratio

43.41%

47.03%

44.82%

45.17%

44.71% Dividend payout ratio

31.80%

33.59%

45.42%

32.67%

48.76%











































YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)



















Total interest-earning assets

3.62%

3.68%

3.91%

3.65%

4.17% Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.53%

0.67%

1.20%

0.60%

1.34% Net interest spread

3.09%

3.01%

2.71%

3.05%

2.83% Net interest margin

3.24%

3.20%

3.02%

3.22%

3.17%











































CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.77%

13.53%

12.88%







Total risk-based capital ratio

15.47%

15.47%

14.81%







Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.85%

10.94%

10.46%































































































CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 133,507

$ 138,616

$ 148,700 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits

1,589,086

1,282,462

1,425,001 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $991,715 at June 30, 2021,











$1,019,230 at December 31, 2020 and $1,122,994 at June 30, 2020)

1,002,515

1,036,550

1,146,102 Loans

15,690,689

15,644,396

15,608,283 Less: Allowance for loan losses

(131,256)

(166,538)

(169,680) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net

(6,865)

(2,494)

(4,507) Loans, net

15,552,568

15,475,364

15,434,096 Equity securities

20,113

23,744

24,570 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,250

17,250

17,250 Other real estate owned, net

4,871

4,918

7,318 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net

286,833

309,016

320,047 Premises and equipment, net

100,917

102,998

104,165 Customers' liability on acceptances

7,560

13,753

10,665 Accrued interest receivable

56,092

59,032

54,326 Goodwill

372,189

372,189

372,189 Other intangible assets, net

5,041

5,434

6,030 Right-of-use assets- operating leases

31,310

30,919

34,217 Other assets

168,510

170,889

162,361 Total assets

$ 19,348,362

$ 19,043,134

$ 19,267,037













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits











Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 3,664,931

$ 3,365,086

$ 3,298,415 Interest-bearing deposits:











NOW deposits

2,026,154

1,926,135

1,671,290 Money market deposits

4,003,043

3,359,191

2,982,385 Savings deposits

900,106

785,672

743,982 Time deposits

5,943,278

6,673,317

7,585,832 Total deposits

16,537,512

16,109,401

16,281,904













Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

20,000

150,000

230,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments

23,249

23,714

32,399 Long-term debt

119,136

119,136

119,136 Deferred payments from acquisition

-

-

7,753 Acceptances outstanding

7,560

13,753

10,665 Lease liabilities - operating leases

34,194

33,484

36,408 Other liabilities

154,354

175,502

206,324 Total liabilities

16,896,005

16,624,990

16,924,589 Stockholders' equity

2,452,357

2,418,144

2,342,448 Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,348,362

$ 19,043,134

$ 19,267,037













Book value per common share

$ 31.38

$ 30.41

$ 29.42 Number of common shares outstanding

78,158,590

79,508,265

79,619,984













CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,



June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020

2021 2020



(In thousands, except share and per share data)





INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loan receivable, including loan fees

$ 161,493 $ 159,721 $ 168,149

$ 321,214 $ 346,019 Investment securities

3,189 3,067 5,405

6,256 13,015 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

255 217 214

472 519 Deposits with banks

438 315 240

753 1,191 Total interest and dividend income

165,375 163,320 174,008

328,695 360,744















INTEREST EXPENSE













Time deposits

10,055 14,009 30,811

24,064 65,966 Other deposits

5,465 5,594 5,919

11,059 13,910 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

415 475 1,316

890 2,868 Long-term debt

1,439 1,424 1,440

2,863 2,880 Deferred payments from acquisition

- - 42

- 100 Short-term borrowings

- - 5

- 234 Total interest expense

17,374 21,502 39,533

38,876 85,958















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses

148,001 141,818 134,475

289,819 274,786 (Reversal)/provision for credit losses

(9,000) (13,558) 25,000

(22,558) 50,000 Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses

157,001 155,376 109,475

312,377 224,786















NON-INTEREST INCOME













Net (losses)/gains from equity securities

(879) (2,752) 5,779

(3,631) (323) Securities gains, net

- 853 1,147

853 1,153 Letters of credit commissions

1,782 1,690 1,560

3,472 3,200 Depository service fees

1,343 1,363 1,117

2,706 2,415 Other operating income

10,337 8,846 6,003

19,183 14,947 Total non-interest income

12,583 10,000 15,606

22,583 21,392















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

32,758 32,722 28,197

65,480 59,136 Occupancy expense

4,960 5,046 4,963

10,006 10,140 Computer and equipment expense

3,647 3,271 2,581

6,918 5,174 Professional services expense

5,756 4,710 5,200

10,466 10,345 Data processing service expense

3,243 3,655 3,566

6,898 7,232 FDIC and State assessments

1,440 1,925 2,446

3,365 4,861 Marketing expense

1,443 2,882 915

4,325 2,801 Other real estate owned expense/(income)

191 94 452

285 (3,652) Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships

10,682 11,570 12,934

22,252 26,824 Amortization of core deposit intangibles

171 172 171

343 343 Cost associated with debt redemption

- 732 -

732 - Other operating expense

5,416 4,624 5,843

10,040 9,218 Total non-interest expense

69,707 71,403 67,268

141,110 132,422















Income before income tax expense

99,877 93,973 57,813

193,850 113,756 Income tax expense

22,678 20,589 3,492

43,267 12,583 Net income

$ 77,199 $ 73,384 $ 54,321

$ 150,583 $ 101,173 Net income per common share:













Basic

$ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 0.68

$ 1.90 $ 1.27 Diluted

$ 0.97 $ 0.92 $ 0.68

$ 1.89 $ 1.27















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

$ 0.62 $ 0.62 Basic average common shares outstanding

79,167,004 79,530,777 79,581,097

79,347,886 79,584,587 Diluted average common shares outstanding

79,418,668 79,832,305 79,682,426

79,624,344 79,756,226















CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES - SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three months ended

(In thousands) June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Interest-earning assets Average Balance Average Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average Yield/Rate (1)

Average

Balance Average Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 15,684,329 4.13%

$ 15,691,976 4.13%

$ 15,626,412 4.33% Taxable investment securities 976,593 1.31%

995,704 1.25%

1,268,661 1.71% FHLB stock 17,250 5.93%

17,250 5.10%

17,434 4.95% Deposits with banks 1,633,686 0.11%

1,283,375 0.10%

980,949 0.10% Total interest-earning assets $ 18,311,858 3.62%

$ 17,988,305 3.68%

$ 17,893,456 3.91%

















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,967,069 0.13%

$ 1,890,390 0.14%

$ 1,586,112 0.19% Money market deposits 3,951,549 0.47%

3,552,217 0.54%

2,756,493 0.72% Savings deposits 896,747 0.09%

845,543 0.10%

740,500 0.14% Time deposits 6,035,219 0.67%

6,404,755 0.89%

7,616,446 1.63% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 12,850,584 0.48%

$ 12,692,905 0.63%

$ 12,699,551 1.16% Other borrowed funds 93,442 1.79%

123,424 1.56%

412,953 1.33% Long-term debt 119,136 4.84%

119,136 4.85%

119,136 4.86% Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,063,162 0.53%

12,935,465 0.67%

13,231,640 1.20%

















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,597,475



3,406,460



3,101,265



















Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 16,660,637



$ 16,341,925



$ 16,332,905



















Total average assets $ 19,347,886



$ 19,011,161



$ 18,930,651

Total average equity $ 2,471,388



$ 2,443,040



$ 2,346,775





















Six months ended





(In thousands) June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020





Interest-earning assets Average Balance Average Yield/Rate (1)

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate (1)





Loans (1) $ 15,688,131 4.13%

$ 15,419,926 4.51%





Taxable investment securities 986,096 1.28%

1,324,013 1.98%





FHLB stock 17,250 5.52%

17,352 6.02%





Deposits with banks 1,459,498 0.10%

645,986 0.37%





Total interest-earning assets $ 18,150,975 3.65%

$ 17,407,277 4.17%























Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,928,941 0.14%

$ 1,487,354 0.20%





Money market deposits 3,752,986 0.50%

2,597,245 0.92%





Savings deposits 871,286 0.10%

736,936 0.16%





Time deposits 6,218,967 0.78%

7,556,033 1.76%





Total interest-bearing deposits $ 12,772,180 0.55%

$ 12,377,568 1.30%





Other borrowed funds 108,350 1.66%

402,491 1.60%





Long-term debt 119,136 4.85%

119,136 4.86%





Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,999,666 0.60%

12,899,195 1.34%























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 3,502,495



2,982,577







Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 16,502,161



$ 15,881,772

























Total average assets $ 19,181,963



$ 18,466,846







Total average equity $ 2,456,167



$ 2,333,529

























(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.































CONTACT: Heng W. Chen, (626) 279-3652

Cathay General Bancorp published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

