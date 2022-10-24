Cathay General Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Cathay General Bancorp (the “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $99.0 million, or $1.35 per share, for the third quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income $99.0 million $89.0 million $72.4 million Basic earnings per common share $1.35 $1.19 $0.93 Diluted earnings per common share $1.35 $1.18 $0.93 Return on average assets 1.81% 1.69% 1.45% Return on average total stockholders' equity 15.94% 14.62% 11.61% Efficiency ratio 36.35% 39.06% 43.85%

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total loans increased to $18.1 billion, or 7.8% annualized, in the third quarter.

The net interest margin increased to 3.83% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.22% in third quarter of 2021.

Earnings per share increased 14.1% compared to second quarter of 2022 and 45.2% when compared to same quarter in 2021.



“Net interest income for the quarter increased by 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year primarily as a result of loan growth and the higher level of interest rates. During the third quarter, we repurchased 1.08 million shares at an average cost of $42.88 per share, for a total of $46.3 million.” commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

THIRD QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $99.0 million, an increase of $26.6 million, or 36.7%, compared to net income of $72.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $1.35 per share compared to $0.93 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Return on average stockholders’ equity was 15.94% and return on average assets was 1.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a return on average stockholders’ equity of 11.61% and a return on average assets of 1.45% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $45.0 million, or 29.5%, to $197.5 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $152.5 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from loans and securities.

The net interest margin was 3.83% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.52% for the second quarter of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2022, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.38%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.78%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.69%. In comparison, for the third quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.56%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.48%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44%. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from higher interest rates on loans and securities. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.08% for the same quarter a year ago.

Provision/(reversal) for credit losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses increased $12.7 million to $148.8 million, or 0.82% of gross loans, compared to $136.2 million, or 0.83% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2021.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Charge-offs: Commercial loans $ 2,091 $ 50 $ 2,649 $ 2,362 $ 19,499 Real estate loans (1) 137 1 3 138 3 Total charge-offs 2,228 51 2,652 2,500 19,502 Recoveries: Commercial loans 1,576 175 121 2,109 1,545 Construction loans — — 76 6 76 Real estate loans (1) 95 94 144 336 558 Total recoveries 1,671 269 341 2,451 2,179 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 557 $ (218 ) $ 2,311 $ 49 $ 17,323

(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, equity lines and installment & other loans.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 18.9%, compared to $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an increase of $3.7 million in unrealized losses on equity securities when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 4.4%, to $75.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $72.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits and an increase of $1.1 million in marketing expense when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 36.4% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 43.9% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 23.8% compared to 19.1% for the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans were $18.1 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 11.0%, from $16.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $385.0 million, or 12.9%, in commercial loans, an increase of $948.6 million, or 22.7%, in residential mortgage loans, which included $568.5 million from the acquisition of certain HSBC West Coast branches, and an increase of $534.5 million, or 6.6%, in commercial mortgage loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $69.0 million, or 16.5%, in home equity loans. For the third quarter of 2022, total loans, increased by $318.9 million or 7.8% annualized.

The loan balances and composition as of September 30, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, are presented below:

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial loans $ 3,361,523 $ 2,891,914 $ 2,702,333 Paycheck protection program loans 5,914 90,485 169,360 Residential mortgage loans 5,130,650 4,182,006 4,144,789 Commercial mortgage loans 8,677,733 8,143,272 7,835,528 Equity lines 350,448 419,487 433,206 Real estate construction loans 573,421 611,031 688,195 Installment and other loans 7,114 4,284 3,370 Gross loans $ 18,106,803 $ 16,342,479 $ 15,976,781 Allowance for loan losses (148,817 ) (136,157 ) (131,945 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees (6,936 ) (4,321 ) (3,835 ) Total loans, net $ 17,951,050 $ 16,202,001 $ 15,841,001

Total deposits were $18.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $517.8 million, or 2.9%, from $18.1 billion as of December 31, 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, our deposits increased by $288.4 million, or 6.4% annualized.

The deposit balances and composition as of September 30, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, are presented below:

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,398,152 $ 4,492,054 $ 4,024,504 NOW deposits 2,570,036 2,522,442 2,202,956 Money market deposits 4,935,266 4,611,579 4,132,912 Savings deposits 1,128,823 915,515 920,138 Time deposits 5,543,474 5,517,252 5,726,360 Total deposits $ 18,575,751 $ 18,058,842 $ 17,006,870

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

As of September 30, 2022, total non-accrual loans were $68.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 3.5%, from $65.8 million as of December 31, 2021, and a decrease of $557 thousand, or 0.8%, from $68.7 million as of September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $148.8 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $7.5 million as of September 30, 2022. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.82% of period-end gross loans, and 208.7% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2022. The comparable ratios were 0.83% of period-end gross loans, and 202.4% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2021.

The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of September 30, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, are presented below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 %

Change September 30, 2021 %

Change Non-performing assets Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 3,172 $ 1,439 120 $ 4,333 (27 ) Non-accrual loans: Construction loans — — — 5,491 (100 ) Commercial mortgage loans 26,911 38,173 (30 ) 36,968 (27 ) Commercial loans 26,604 16,558 61 17,098 56 Residential mortgage loans 14,601 11,115 31 9,125 60 Installment and other loans 9 — — — — Total non-accrual loans $ 68,125 $ 65,846 3 $ 68,682 (1 ) Total non-performing loans 71,297 67,285 6 73,015 (2 ) Other real estate owned 4,067 4,368 (7 ) 5,251 (23 ) Total non-performing assets $ 75,364 $ 71,653 5 $ 78,266 (4 ) Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 15,208 $ 12,837 18 $ 24,406 (38 ) Allowance for loan losses $ 148,817 $ 136,157 9 $ 131,945 13 Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end $ 18,106,803 $ 16,342,479 11 $ 15,976,781 13 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 208.73 % 202.36 % 180.71 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.83 %

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.3% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.3% as of December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets increased $3.7 million, or 5.2%, to $75.4 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $71.7 million as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase of $2.3 million, or 3.5%, in nonaccrual loans and an increase of $1.7 million, or 120.4%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more, offset in part, by a decrease of $301 thousand, or 6.9%, in other real estate owned.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.06%, total risk-based capital ratio of 13.59%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.02%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the “well capitalized” category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.80%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.41%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.40%.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results this afternoon, Monday, October 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 44 branches in California, 9 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 2022 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses $ 197,529 $ 175,163 $ 152,484 $ 531,883 $ 442,303 Provision/(reversal) for credit losses 2,000 2,500 3,050 13,143 (19,508 ) Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses 195,529 172,663 149,434 518,740 461,811 Non-interest income 9,876 14,618 12,216 44,726 34,799 Non-interest expense 75,388 74,123 72,215 222,208 213,325 Income before income tax expense 130,017 113,158 89,435 341,258 283,285 Income tax expense 30,982 24,180 17,038 78,217 60,305 Net income $ 99,035 $ 88,978 $ 72,397 $ 263,041 $ 222,980 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.19 $ 0.93 $ 3.53 $ 2.83 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.18 $ 0.93 $ 3.52 $ 2.82 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 1.02 $ 0.93 SELECTED RATIOS Return on average assets 1.81 % 1.69 % 1.45 % 1.66 % 1.54 % Return on average total stockholders’ equity 15.94 % 14.62 % 11.61 % 14.35 % 12.11 % Efficiency ratio 36.35 % 39.06 % 43.85 % 38.54 % 44.71 % Dividend payout ratio 25.30 % 28.70 % 33.34 % 28.94 % 32.89 % YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent) Total interest-earning assets 4.38 % 3.81 % 3.56 % 3.91 % 3.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.78 % 0.41 % 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.56 % Net interest spread 3.60 % 3.40 % 3.08 % 3.38 % 3.06 % Net interest margin 3.83 % 3.52 % 3.22 % 3.54 % 3.22 % CAPITAL RATIOS September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.06 % 12.80 % 13.29 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.59 % 14.41 % 14.93 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.02 % 10.40 % 10.67 % .

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 200,051 $ 134,141 $ 156,287 Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits 1,063,294 2,315,563 1,667,875 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,577,311 at September 30, 2022, $1,126,867 at December 31, 2021 and $1,073,074 at September 30, 2021) 1,414,411 1,127,309 1,079,216 Loans 18,106,803 16,342,479 15,976,781 Less: Allowance for loan losses (148,817 ) (136,157 ) (131,945 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (6,936 ) (4,321 ) (3,835 ) Loans, net 17,951,050 16,202,001 15,841,001 Equity securities 23,123 22,319 20,117 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,250 17,250 17,250 Other real estate owned, net 4,067 4,368 5,251 Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net 325,439 299,211 313,517 Premises and equipment, net 96,419 99,402 100,344 Customers’ liability on acceptances 6,899 8,112 13,185 Accrued interest receivable 71,177 56,994 56,844 Goodwill 375,696 372,189 372,189 Other intangible assets, net 6,948 4,627 4,831 Right-of-use assets- operating leases 30,679 27,834 29,179 Other assets 303,628 195,403 183,354 Total assets $ 21,890,131 $ 20,886,723 $ 19,860,440 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,398,152 $ 4,492,054 $ 4,024,504 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW deposits 2,570,036 2,522,442 2,202,956 Money market deposits 4,935,266 4,611,579 4,132,912 Savings deposits 1,128,823 915,515 920,138 Time deposits 5,543,474 5,517,252 5,726,360 Total deposits 18,575,751 18,058,842 17,006,870 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 360,000 20,000 20,000 Other borrowings for affordable housing investments 22,651 23,145 23,197 Long-term debt 119,136 119,136 119,136 Acceptances outstanding 6,899 8,112 13,185 Lease liabilities - operating leases 33,931 30,694 32,028 Other liabilities 352,204 180,543 182,733 Total liabilities 19,470,572 18,440,472 17,397,149 Stockholders' equity 2,419,559 2,446,251 2,463,291 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,890,131 $ 20,886,723 $ 19,860,440 Book value per common share $ 32.96 $ 32.29 $ 31.89 Number of common shares outstanding 73,411,960 75,750,862 77,240,215

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loan receivable, including loan fees $ 211,541 $ 181,022 $ 163,948 $ 558,657 $ 485,162 Investment securities 7,483 5,748 3,707 18,059 9,963 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 258 255 258 774 730 Deposits with banks 6,732 2,508 714 10,003 1,467 Total interest and dividend income 226,014 189,533 168,627 587,493 497,322 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 10,218 5,724 9,299 22,002 33,363 Other deposits 13,871 6,895 5,243 25,894 16,302 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 2,941 312 146 3,396 1,036 Long-term debt 1,455 1,439 1,455 4,318 4,318 Total interest expense 28,485 14,370 16,143 55,610 55,019 Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses 197,529 175,163 152,484 531,883 442,303 Provision/(reversal) for credit losses 2,000 2,500 3,050 13,143 (19,508 ) Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses 195,529 172,663 149,434 518,740 461,811 NON-INTEREST INCOME Net (losses)/gains from equity securities (3,661 ) (955 ) 3 1,358 (3,628 ) Securities gains, net — — — — 853 Letters of credit commissions 1,609 1,602 1,764 4,767 5,236 Depository service fees 1,690 1,632 1,401 4,993 4,107 Wealth management fees 4,184 3,956 3,578 12,494 11,074 Other operating income 6,054 8,383 5,470 21,114 17,157 Total non-interest income 9,876 14,618 12,216 44,726 34,799 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 34,677 37,301 33,437 107,453 98,917 Occupancy expense 5,975 5,562 5,136 17,150 15,142 Computer and equipment expense 3,509 3,297 3,175 9,762 10,093 Professional services expense 6,337 7,704 6,232 20,738 16,698 Data processing service expense 3,484 3,420 3,524 9,813 10,422 FDIC and State assessments 2,003 2,194 1,830 5,999 5,195 Marketing expense 2,005 1,740 945 4,692 5,270 Other real estate owned expense/(income) 55 (33 ) (88 ) 93 197 Amortization of investments in low income housing and

alternative energy partnerships 11,949 7,235 12,411 27,471 34,663 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 250 250 172 724 515 Cost associated with debt redemption — — — — 732 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 59 91 476 4,086 476 Other operating expense 5,085 5,362 4,965 14,227 15,005 Total non-interest expense 75,388 74,123 72,215 222,208 213,325 Income before income tax expense 130,017 113,158 89,435 341,258 283,285 Income tax expense 30,982 24,180 17,038 78,217 60,305 Net income $ 99,035 $ 88,978 $ 72,397 $ 263,041 $ 222,980 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.19 $ 0.93 $ 3.53 $ 2.83 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.18 $ 0.93 $ 3.52 $ 2.82 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 1.02 $ 0.93 Basic average common shares outstanding 73,158,096 74,958,913 77,846,424 74,475,032 78,841,899 Diluted average common shares outstanding 73,444,096 75,268,485 78,153,408 74,799,324 79,128,644

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three months ended (In thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 17,923,495 4.68 % $ 17,530,650 4.14 % $ 15,798,496 4.12 % Taxable investment securities 1,364,013 2.18 % 1,249,679 1.84 % 1,058,004 1.39 % FHLB stock 18,756 5.46 % 17,250 5.93 % 17,250 5.93 % Deposits with banks 1,178,261 2.27 % 1,173,702 0.86 % 1,893,785 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets $ 20,484,525 4.38 % $ 19,971,281 3.81 % $ 18,767,535 3.56 % Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,508,526 0.30 % $ 2,459,940 0.13 % $ 2,109,632 0.10 % Money market deposits 5,153,566 0.90 % 5,291,824 0.45 % 4,228,025 0.43 % Savings deposits 1,151,126 0.07 % 1,183,821 0.07 % 914,540 0.07 % Time deposits 5,013,213 0.81 % 4,881,365 0.47 % 5,882,576 0.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 13,826,431 0.69 % $ 13,816,950 0.37 % $ 13,134,773 0.44 % Other borrowed funds 496,811 2.35 % 82,660 1.52 % 43,246 1.34 % Long-term debt 119,136 4.85 % 119,136 4.85 % 119,136 4.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,442,378 0.78 % 14,018,746 0.41 % 13,297,155 0.48 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 4,456,214 4,391,925 3,830,485 Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 18,898,592 $ 18,410,671 $ 17,127,640 Total assets $ 21,658,860 $ 21,079,634 $ 19,812,442 Total equity $ 2,465,193 $ 2,441,128 $ 2,473,166 Nine months ended (In thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (1) Loans (1) $ 17,468,247 4.28 % $ 15,725,324 4.12 % Taxable investment securities 1,263,341 1.91 % 1,010,328 1.32 % FHLB stock 17,757 5.83 % 17,250 5.66 % Deposits with banks 1,332,491 1.00 % 1,605,851 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets $ 20,081,836 3.91 % $ 18,358,753 3.62 % Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,456,556 0.17 % $ 1,989,833 0.12 % Money market deposits 5,088,227 0.58 % 3,913,073 0.47 % Savings deposits 1,137,485 0.07 % 885,863 0.09 % Time deposits 5,060,286 0.58 % 6,105,604 0.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 13,742,554 0.47 % $ 12,894,373 0.51 % Other borrowed funds 209,200 2.17 % 86,410 1.60 % Long-term debt 119,136 4.85 % 119,136 4.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,070,890 0.53 % 13,099,919 0.56 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 4,403,195 3,613,026 Total deposits and other borrowed funds $ 18,474,085 $ 16,712,945 Total assets $ 21,203,918 $ 19,394,431 Total equity $ 2,450,650 $ 2,461,895

(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets represent stockholders’ equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion.

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Stockholders' equity (a) $ 2,419,559 $ 2,431,532 $ 2,463,291 Less: Goodwill (375,696 ) (375,696 ) (372,189 ) Other intangible assets (1) (6,948 ) (7,231 ) (4,831 ) Tangible equity (b) $ 2,036,915 $ 2,048,605 $ 2,086,271 Total assets (c) $ 21,890,131 $ 21,235,553 $ 19,860,440 Less: Goodwill (375,696 ) (375,696 ) (372,189 ) Other intangible assets (1) (6,948 ) (7,231 ) (4,831 ) Tangible assets (d) $ 21,507,487 $ 20,852,626 $ 19,483,420 Number of common shares outstanding (e) 73,411,960 74,421,884 77,240,215 Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio (a)/(c) 11.05 % 11.45 % 12.40 % Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (b)/(d) 9.47 % 9.82 % 10.71 % Tangible book value per share (b)/(e) $ 27.75 $ 27.53 $ 27.01 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net Income $ 99,035 $ 88,978 $ 72,397 $ 263,041 $ 222,980 Add: Amortization of other intangibles 250 277 205 724 626 Tax effect of amortization adjustments (2) (74 ) (82 ) (61 ) (215 ) (186 ) Tangible net income (f) $ 99,211 $ 89,173 $ 72,541 $ 263,550 $ 223,420 Return on tangible common equity (3) (f)/(b) 19.48 % 17.41 % 13.91 % 17.25 % 14.28 %

(1) Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing (2) Applied the statutory rate of 29.65%. (3) Annualized

