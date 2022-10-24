Cathay General Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
Cathay General Bancorp (the “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $99.0 million, or $1.35 per share, for the third quarter of 2022.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Three months ended
(unaudited)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net income
$99.0 million
$89.0 million
$72.4 million
Basic earnings per common share
$1.35
$1.19
$0.93
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.35
$1.18
$0.93
Return on average assets
1.81%
1.69%
1.45%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
15.94%
14.62%
11.61%
Efficiency ratio
36.35%
39.06%
43.85%
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Total loans increased to $18.1 billion, or 7.8% annualized, in the third quarter.
The net interest margin increased to 3.83% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.22% in third quarter of 2021.
Earnings per share increased 14.1% compared to second quarter of 2022 and 45.2% when compared to same quarter in 2021.
“Net interest income for the quarter increased by 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year primarily as a result of loan growth and the higher level of interest rates. During the third quarter, we repurchased 1.08 million shares at an average cost of $42.88 per share, for a total of $46.3 million.” commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
THIRD QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $99.0 million, an increase of $26.6 million, or 36.7%, compared to net income of $72.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $1.35 per share compared to $0.93 per share for the same quarter a year ago.
Return on average stockholders’ equity was 15.94% and return on average assets was 1.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a return on average stockholders’ equity of 11.61% and a return on average assets of 1.45% for the same quarter a year ago.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $45.0 million, or 29.5%, to $197.5 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $152.5 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from loans and securities.
The net interest margin was 3.83% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.52% for the second quarter of 2022.
For the third quarter of 2022, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.38%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.78%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.69%. In comparison, for the third quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.56%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.48%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44%. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from higher interest rates on loans and securities. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.08% for the same quarter a year ago.
Provision/(reversal) for credit losses
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses increased $12.7 million to $148.8 million, or 0.82% of gross loans, compared to $136.2 million, or 0.83% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2021.
Three months ended
Nine months ended September 30,
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
2022
2021
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Charge-offs:
Commercial loans
$
2,091
$
50
$
2,649
$
2,362
$
19,499
Real estate loans (1)
137
1
3
138
3
Total charge-offs
2,228
51
2,652
2,500
19,502
Recoveries:
Commercial loans
1,576
175
121
2,109
1,545
Construction loans
—
—
76
6
76
Real estate loans (1)
95
94
144
336
558
Total recoveries
1,671
269
341
2,451
2,179
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$
557
$
(218
)
$
2,311
$
49
$
17,323
(1)
Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, equity lines and installment & other loans.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 18.9%, compared to $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an increase of $3.7 million in unrealized losses on equity securities when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 4.4%, to $75.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $72.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits and an increase of $1.1 million in marketing expense when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 36.4% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 43.9% for the same quarter a year ago.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 23.8% compared to 19.1% for the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans were $18.1 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 11.0%, from $16.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $385.0 million, or 12.9%, in commercial loans, an increase of $948.6 million, or 22.7%, in residential mortgage loans, which included $568.5 million from the acquisition of certain HSBC West Coast branches, and an increase of $534.5 million, or 6.6%, in commercial mortgage loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $69.0 million, or 16.5%, in home equity loans. For the third quarter of 2022, total loans, increased by $318.9 million or 7.8% annualized.
The loan balances and composition as of September 30, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, are presented below:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Commercial loans
$
3,361,523
$
2,891,914
$
2,702,333
Paycheck protection program loans
5,914
90,485
169,360
Residential mortgage loans
5,130,650
4,182,006
4,144,789
Commercial mortgage loans
8,677,733
8,143,272
7,835,528
Equity lines
350,448
419,487
433,206
Real estate construction loans
573,421
611,031
688,195
Installment and other loans
7,114
4,284
3,370
Gross loans
$
18,106,803
$
16,342,479
$
15,976,781
Allowance for loan losses
(148,817
)
(136,157
)
(131,945
)
Unamortized deferred loan fees
(6,936
)
(4,321
)
(3,835
)
Total loans, net
$
17,951,050
$
16,202,001
$
15,841,001
Total deposits were $18.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $517.8 million, or 2.9%, from $18.1 billion as of December 31, 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, our deposits increased by $288.4 million, or 6.4% annualized.
The deposit balances and composition as of September 30, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, are presented below:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,398,152
$
4,492,054
$
4,024,504
NOW deposits
2,570,036
2,522,442
2,202,956
Money market deposits
4,935,266
4,611,579
4,132,912
Savings deposits
1,128,823
915,515
920,138
Time deposits
5,543,474
5,517,252
5,726,360
Total deposits
$
18,575,751
$
18,058,842
$
17,006,870
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
As of September 30, 2022, total non-accrual loans were $68.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 3.5%, from $65.8 million as of December 31, 2021, and a decrease of $557 thousand, or 0.8%, from $68.7 million as of September 30, 2021.
The allowance for loan losses was $148.8 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $7.5 million as of September 30, 2022. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.82% of period-end gross loans, and 208.7% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2022. The comparable ratios were 0.83% of period-end gross loans, and 202.4% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2021.
The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of September 30, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, are presented below:
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
% Change
September 30, 2021
% Change
Non-performing assets
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$
3,172
$
1,439
120
$
4,333
(27
)
Non-accrual loans:
Construction loans
—
—
—
5,491
(100
)
Commercial mortgage loans
26,911
38,173
(30
)
36,968
(27
)
Commercial loans
26,604
16,558
61
17,098
56
Residential mortgage loans
14,601
11,115
31
9,125
60
Installment and other loans
9
—
—
—
—
Total non-accrual loans
$
68,125
$
65,846
3
$
68,682
(1
)
Total non-performing loans
71,297
67,285
6
73,015
(2
)
Other real estate owned
4,067
4,368
(7
)
5,251
(23
)
Total non-performing assets
$
75,364
$
71,653
5
$
78,266
(4
)
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$
15,208
$
12,837
18
$
24,406
(38
)
Allowance for loan losses
$
148,817
$
136,157
9
$
131,945
13
Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end
$
18,106,803
$
16,342,479
11
$
15,976,781
13
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end
208.73
%
202.36
%
180.71
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end
0.82
%
0.83
%
0.83
%
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.3% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.3% as of December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets increased $3.7 million, or 5.2%, to $75.4 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $71.7 million as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase of $2.3 million, or 3.5%, in nonaccrual loans and an increase of $1.7 million, or 120.4%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more, offset in part, by a decrease of $301 thousand, or 6.9%, in other real estate owned.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.06%, total risk-based capital ratio of 13.59%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.02%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the “well capitalized” category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.80%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.41%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.40%.
CONFERENCE CALL
Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results this afternoon, Monday, October 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-866-652-5200 and refer to Conference Code 10171990. The presentation accompanying this call and access to the live webcast is available on our site at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a replay of the webcast will be archived for one year within 24 hours after the event.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 44 branches in California, 9 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank’s website is at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp’s website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management’s beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “hopes,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “predicts,” “potential,” “possible,” “optimistic,” “seeks,” “shall,” “should,” “will,” and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.
These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
2022
2021
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses
$
197,529
$
175,163
$
152,484
$
531,883
$
442,303
Provision/(reversal) for credit losses
2,000
2,500
3,050
13,143
(19,508
)
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
195,529
172,663
149,434
518,740
461,811
Non-interest income
9,876
14,618
12,216
44,726
34,799
Non-interest expense
75,388
74,123
72,215
222,208
213,325
Income before income tax expense
130,017
113,158
89,435
341,258
283,285
Income tax expense
30,982
24,180
17,038
78,217
60,305
Net income
$
99,035
$
88,978
$
72,397
$
263,041
$
222,980
Net income per common share
Basic
$
1.35
$
1.19
$
0.93
$
3.53
$
2.83
Diluted
$
1.35
$
1.18
$
0.93
$
3.52
$
2.82
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
1.02
$
0.93
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.81
%
1.69
%
1.45
%
1.66
%
1.54
%
Return on average total stockholders’ equity
15.94
%
14.62
%
11.61
%
14.35
%
12.11
%
Efficiency ratio
36.35
%
39.06
%
43.85
%
38.54
%
44.71
%
Dividend payout ratio
25.30
%
28.70
%
33.34
%
28.94
%
32.89
%
YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)
Total interest-earning assets
4.38
%
3.81
%
3.56
%
3.91
%
3.62
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.78
%
0.41
%
0.48
%
0.53
%
0.56
%
Net interest spread
3.60
%
3.40
%
3.08
%
3.38
%
3.06
%
Net interest margin
3.83
%
3.52
%
3.22
%
3.54
%
3.22
%
CAPITAL RATIOS
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.06
%
12.80
%
13.29
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.59
%
14.41
%
14.93
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.02
%
10.40
%
10.67
%
.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
200,051
$
134,141
$
156,287
Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
1,063,294
2,315,563
1,667,875
Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,577,311 at September 30, 2022, $1,126,867 at December 31, 2021 and $1,073,074 at September 30, 2021)
1,414,411
1,127,309
1,079,216
Loans
18,106,803
16,342,479
15,976,781
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(148,817
)
(136,157
)
(131,945
)
Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
(6,936
)
(4,321
)
(3,835
)
Loans, net
17,951,050
16,202,001
15,841,001
Equity securities
23,123
22,319
20,117
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,250
17,250
17,250
Other real estate owned, net
4,067
4,368
5,251
Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
325,439
299,211
313,517
Premises and equipment, net
96,419
99,402
100,344
Customers’ liability on acceptances
6,899
8,112
13,185
Accrued interest receivable
71,177
56,994
56,844
Goodwill
375,696
372,189
372,189
Other intangible assets, net
6,948
4,627
4,831
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
30,679
27,834
29,179
Other assets
303,628
195,403
183,354
Total assets
$
21,890,131
$
20,886,723
$
19,860,440
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,398,152
$
4,492,054
$
4,024,504
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW deposits
2,570,036
2,522,442
2,202,956
Money market deposits
4,935,266
4,611,579
4,132,912
Savings deposits
1,128,823
915,515
920,138
Time deposits
5,543,474
5,517,252
5,726,360
Total deposits
18,575,751
18,058,842
17,006,870
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
360,000
20,000
20,000
Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
22,651
23,145
23,197
Long-term debt
119,136
119,136
119,136
Acceptances outstanding
6,899
8,112
13,185
Lease liabilities - operating leases
33,931
30,694
32,028
Other liabilities
352,204
180,543
182,733
Total liabilities
19,470,572
18,440,472
17,397,149
Stockholders' equity
2,419,559
2,446,251
2,463,291
Total liabilities and equity
$
21,890,131
$
20,886,723
$
19,860,440
Book value per common share
$
32.96
$
32.29
$
31.89
Number of common shares outstanding
73,411,960
75,750,862
77,240,215
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended September 30,
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
2022
2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loan receivable, including loan fees
$
211,541
$
181,022
$
163,948
$
558,657
$
485,162
Investment securities
7,483
5,748
3,707
18,059
9,963
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
258
255
258
774
730
Deposits with banks
6,732
2,508
714
10,003
1,467
Total interest and dividend income
226,014
189,533
168,627
587,493
497,322
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
10,218
5,724
9,299
22,002
33,363
Other deposits
13,871
6,895
5,243
25,894
16,302
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
2,941
312
146
3,396
1,036
Long-term debt
1,455
1,439
1,455
4,318
4,318
Total interest expense
28,485
14,370
16,143
55,610
55,019
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses
197,529
175,163
152,484
531,883
442,303
Provision/(reversal) for credit losses
2,000
2,500
3,050
13,143
(19,508
)
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
195,529
172,663
149,434
518,740
461,811
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Net (losses)/gains from equity securities
(3,661
)
(955
)
3
1,358
(3,628
)
Securities gains, net
—
—
—
—
853
Letters of credit commissions
1,609
1,602
1,764
4,767
5,236
Depository service fees
1,690
1,632
1,401
4,993
4,107
Wealth management fees
4,184
3,956
3,578
12,494
11,074
Other operating income
6,054
8,383
5,470
21,114
17,157
Total non-interest income
9,876
14,618
12,216
44,726
34,799
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
34,677
37,301
33,437
107,453
98,917
Occupancy expense
5,975
5,562
5,136
17,150
15,142
Computer and equipment expense
3,509
3,297
3,175
9,762
10,093
Professional services expense
6,337
7,704
6,232
20,738
16,698
Data processing service expense
3,484
3,420
3,524
9,813
10,422
FDIC and State assessments
2,003
2,194
1,830
5,999
5,195
Marketing expense
2,005
1,740
945
4,692
5,270
Other real estate owned expense/(income)
55
(33
)
(88
)
93
197
Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships
11,949
7,235
12,411
27,471
34,663
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
250
250
172
724
515
Cost associated with debt redemption
—
—
—
—
732
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
59
91
476
4,086
476
Other operating expense
5,085
5,362
4,965
14,227
15,005
Total non-interest expense
75,388
74,123
72,215
222,208
213,325
Income before income tax expense
130,017
113,158
89,435
341,258
283,285
Income tax expense
30,982
24,180
17,038
78,217
60,305
Net income
$
99,035
$
88,978
$
72,397
$
263,041
$
222,980
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
1.35
$
1.19
$
0.93
$
3.53
$
2.83
Diluted
$
1.35
$
1.18
$
0.93
$
3.52
$
2.82
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
1.02
$
0.93
Basic average common shares outstanding
73,158,096
74,958,913
77,846,424
74,475,032
78,841,899
Diluted average common shares outstanding
73,444,096
75,268,485
78,153,408
74,799,324
79,128,644
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(In thousands)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Interest-earning assets
Average Balance
Average Yield/Rate (1)
Average Balance
Average Yield/Rate (1)
Average Balance
Average Yield/Rate (1)
Loans (1)
$
17,923,495
4.68
%
$
17,530,650
4.14
%
$
15,798,496
4.12
%
Taxable investment securities
1,364,013
2.18
%
1,249,679
1.84
%
1,058,004
1.39
%
FHLB stock
18,756
5.46
%
17,250
5.93
%
17,250
5.93
%
Deposits with banks
1,178,261
2.27
%
1,173,702
0.86
%
1,893,785
0.15
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
20,484,525
4.38
%
$
19,971,281
3.81
%
$
18,767,535
3.56
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,508,526
0.30
%
$
2,459,940
0.13
%
$
2,109,632
0.10
%
Money market deposits
5,153,566
0.90
%
5,291,824
0.45
%
4,228,025
0.43
%
Savings deposits
1,151,126
0.07
%
1,183,821
0.07
%
914,540
0.07
%
Time deposits
5,013,213
0.81
%
4,881,365
0.47
%
5,882,576
0.63
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
13,826,431
0.69
%
$
13,816,950
0.37
%
$
13,134,773
0.44
%
Other borrowed funds
496,811
2.35
%
82,660
1.52
%
43,246
1.34
%
Long-term debt
119,136
4.85
%
119,136
4.85
%
119,136
4.84
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,442,378
0.78
%
14,018,746
0.41
%
13,297,155
0.48
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
4,456,214
4,391,925
3,830,485
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$
18,898,592
$
18,410,671
$
17,127,640
Total assets
$
21,658,860
$
21,079,634
$
19,812,442
Total equity
$
2,465,193
$
2,441,128
$
2,473,166
Nine months ended
(In thousands)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Interest-earning assets
Average Balance
Average Yield/Rate (1)
Average Balance
Average Yield/Rate (1)
Loans (1)
$
17,468,247
4.28
%
$
15,725,324
4.12
%
Taxable investment securities
1,263,341
1.91
%
1,010,328
1.32
%
FHLB stock
17,757
5.83
%
17,250
5.66
%
Deposits with banks
1,332,491
1.00
%
1,605,851
0.12
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
20,081,836
3.91
%
$
18,358,753
3.62
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,456,556
0.17
%
$
1,989,833
0.12
%
Money market deposits
5,088,227
0.58
%
3,913,073
0.47
%
Savings deposits
1,137,485
0.07
%
885,863
0.09
%
Time deposits
5,060,286
0.58
%
6,105,604
0.73
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
13,742,554
0.47
%
$
12,894,373
0.51
%
Other borrowed funds
209,200
2.17
%
86,410
1.60
%
Long-term debt
119,136
4.85
%
119,136
4.85
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,070,890
0.53
%
13,099,919
0.56
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
4,403,195
3,613,026
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$
18,474,085
$
16,712,945
Total assets
$
21,203,918
$
19,394,431
Total equity
$
2,450,650
$
2,461,895
(1)
Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets represent stockholders’ equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion.
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Stockholders' equity
(a)
$
2,419,559
$
2,431,532
$
2,463,291
Less: Goodwill
(375,696
)
(375,696
)
(372,189
)
Other intangible assets (1)
(6,948
)
(7,231
)
(4,831
)
Tangible equity
(b)
$
2,036,915
$
2,048,605
$
2,086,271
Total assets
(c)
$
21,890,131
$
21,235,553
$
19,860,440
Less: Goodwill
(375,696
)
(375,696
)
(372,189
)
Other intangible assets (1)
(6,948
)
(7,231
)
(4,831
)
Tangible assets
(d)
$
21,507,487
$
20,852,626
$
19,483,420
Number of common shares outstanding
(e)
73,411,960
74,421,884
77,240,215
Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio
(a)/(c)
11.05
%
11.45
%
12.40
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
(b)/(d)
9.47
%
9.82
%
10.71
%
Tangible book value per share
(b)/(e)
$
27.75
$
27.53
$
27.01
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net Income
$
99,035
$
88,978
$
72,397
$
263,041
$
222,980
Add: Amortization of other intangibles
250
277
205
724
626
Tax effect of amortization adjustments (2)
(74
)
(82
)
(61
)
(215
)
(186
)
Tangible net income
(f)
$
99,211
$
89,173
$
72,541
$
263,550
$
223,420
Return on tangible common equity (3)
(f)/(b)
19.48
%
17.41
%
13.91
%
17.25
%
14.28
%
(1)
Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing