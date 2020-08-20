Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cathay General Bancorp    CATY

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

(CATY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cathay General Bancorp : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-one cents per common share, payable on September 11, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-declares-0-31-per-share-dividend-301115973.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
04:31pCATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend
PR
08/10CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
07/27CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
07/27CATHAY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/18Pandemic Deflates Cathay Pacific's Earnings -- WSJ
DJ
07/17CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in D..
AQ
07/16CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Announces Retirement of Pin Tai and Appointment of Chan..
PR
07/10CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : half-yearly earnings release
07/09CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group