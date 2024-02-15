Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-four cents per common share, payable on March 11, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2024.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CATY) and is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay General Bancorp’s website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services and currently operate over 60 branches across the United States in California, New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, and New Jersey. Overseas, it has a branch outlet in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. To learn more about Cathay Bank, please visit www.cathaybank.com.

