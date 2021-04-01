Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cathay General Bancorp    CATY

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

(CATY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cathay General Bancorp : Adopts New Share Repurchase Program

04/01/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $75,000,000 of the Company's common stock. The $50,000,000 share repurchase program announced on May 7, 2019, was completed on December 9, 2020, with the repurchase of 1,541,912 shares at an average cost of $32.43.  

The share repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, price and volume of the share repurchases will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, relevant securities laws and other factors.  Repurchases may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which if adopted would allow stock repurchases when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The share repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The Company currently has approximately 79,597,097 shares of common stock outstanding on April 1, 2021.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank.  Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in the Chicago, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-adopts-new-share-repurchase-program-301261057.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
04:31pCATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Adopts New Share Repurchase Program
PR
03/16CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Piper Sandler Adjusts Cathay General Bancorp's Price T..
MT
03/01CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/26CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/18CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend
PR
02/11INSIDER TRENDS : Cathay General Bancorp Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/28CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Cathay General Bancorp..
MT
01/27CATHAY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
01/27CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Posts Increase in Q4 Net Income, Total Revenue, Rising..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ