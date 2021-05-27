Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cathay General Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CATY   US1491501045

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

(CATY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cathay General Bancorp : HSBC to exit loss-making U.S. retail banking as part of Asia pivot

05/27/2021 | 01:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC announced it is withdrawing from U.S. mass market retail banking by selling some parts of the money-losing business and winding down others, a long-awaited move as the lender steps up a shift in focus to Asia, its biggest market.

Europe's biggest bank has for years been trying to shrink its presence in some European and North American markets where it has struggled against competition from larger domestic players.

The bank said in a statement late on Wednesday it would exit retail banking for most individual and small business customers but retain a small physical presence in the United States to serve its international affluent and very wealthy clients.

"They are good businesses, but we lacked the scale to compete," Noel Quinn, HSBC group CEO, said in the statement.

HSBC unveiled in February a revised strategy focused mainly on wealth management in Asia, and at the same time said it was "exploring organic and inorganic options" for its U.S. retail banking franchise.

As part of Quinn's gameplan that also involved slashing costs across the banking group, the London-headquartered bank has been looking to step back from sub-scale markets and businesses.

Citizens Bank, part of Citizens Financial Group, has agreed to buy HSBC's east coast personal and small business banking business including 80 branches, and Cathay Bank, a unit of Cathay General Bancorp, has agreed to buy its west coast business including 10 branches, according to HSBC and separate statements from the two U.S.-headquartered banks.

These did not say what the two banks paid for the businesses, though HSBC said it expected to incur pre-tax costs of $100 million connected with the transactions.

HSBC's U.S. wealth and personal banking business made a loss of $547 million in 2020, according to the bank's annual results, versus a $5 billion profit in Asia, primarily from Hong Kong, its most profitable market.

Its global banking and markets division, which includes its investment banking and large corporate businesses, made a profit of $573 million in the United States in 2020.

The bank's Hong Kong listed shares fell more than 1% in early trading before regaining ground to trade up 0.3%, in comparison with a slight drop in the local benchmark.

"The markets will think this is quite neutral as we have been expecting it for a long time," said Dicky Wong, executive director at brokerage Kingston Securities.

U.S. TROUBLES

HSBC expanded into U.S. retail banking in the 1980s as part of a broader strategy to diversify its geographical focus.

However, it has been trying to walk back on this for more than a decade, and in 2011 announced the sale of nearly half of its then 470 U.S. branches, mostly in upstate New York, and also its profitable U.S. credit card arm.

HSBC had acquired that credit cards business as part of its disastrous $14 billion purchase of U.S. consumer lending firm Household International in 2003, which triggered billions of dollars of subprime mortgage losses, and an eventual $1.6 billion payment to settle a class-action lawsuit.

The bank currently has a U.S. network of 148 branches.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Alun John


© Reuters 2021
All news about CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
01:15aCATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : HSBC to exit loss-making U.S. retail banking as part o..
RE
05/27CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26HSBC to Exit Most U.S. Retail Banking -- Update
DJ
05/26CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : HSBC to exit loss-making U.S. retail banking as part o..
RE
05/26CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Bank To Acquire 10 Branches And Select West Coast Loan..
PR
05/18CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/17CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend
PR
05/07CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
04/26CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
04/26CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP  : Earnings, Sales Increase in Q1
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 624 M - -
Net income 2021 275 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 3 264 M 3 264 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 205
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Cathay General Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 44,00 $
Last Close Price 40,97 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chang M. Liu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Heng W. Chen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dunson K. Cheng Executive Chairman
Irwin Wong Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kelly L. Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP27.28%3 264
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION38.32%67 998
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.37%62 720
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES27.54%34 849
FIRSTRAND LIMITED7.17%22 212
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED16.95%13 774