  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cathay General Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    CATY   US1491501045

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

(CATY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
41.71 USD   +3.24%
04:31pCathay General Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
2022CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Cathay General Bancorp Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.34 per Share; Payable Dec. 9 to Shareholders of Record Nov. 29
MT
Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

01/06/2023 | 04:31pm EST
Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date:

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 

Time:

3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Duration:

1 hour

Dial-In Number:

(833) 816-1377 

Conference ID:

10174540

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A listen-only live webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and the recorded version will be available for replay within 24 hours after the call and archived for one year.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CATY) and is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay General Bancorp’s website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services and currently operate over 60 branches across the United States in California, New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, and New Jersey. Overseas, it has a branch outlet in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. To learn more about Cathay Bank, please visit www.cathaybank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
