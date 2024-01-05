Official CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP press release

Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Duration: 1 hour Dial-In Number: (833) 816-1377 Conference ID: 10185350

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A listen-only live webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and the recorded version will be available for replay within 24 hours after the call and archived for one year.

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CATY) and is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay General Bancorp’s website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services and currently operate over 60 branches across the United States in California, New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, and New Jersey. Overseas, it has a branch outlet in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. To learn more about Cathay Bank, please visit www.cathaybank.com.

