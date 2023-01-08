Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2023-01-09 am EST
8.380 HKD   +1.21%
01/08Airlines lift China international flight capacity as border opens - Cirium data
RE
01/06Cathay Pacific Airways to Increase Flights to Mainland China in January
MT
01/05As COVID-hit China reopens to the world, countries put up travel barriers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airlines lift China international flight capacity as border opens - Cirium data

01/08/2023 | 10:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A China Eastern Airlines aircraft and Shanghai Airlines aircraft are seen in Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai

SYDNEY/BEIJING (Reuters) - Airlines have boosted January international seat capacity to and from China by 9.5% over the last week as they ramp up flights after its border opening, according to aviation data provider Cirium, though flights remain at a fraction of pre-pandemic levels.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd added more than 52,000 seats as its border with the mainland opened, putting it ahead of China's Xiamen Airlines, Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd and others in the 160,000 round-trip seat additions, schedules data from Cirium analysed by Reuters showed.

The extra capacity comes from a low base, with airlines running only 11% of pre-pandemic capacity in January, according to Cirium, in a move that has led to high air fares ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday beginning Jan. 21.

Chinese airlines are expected to be the early winners of the country's international reopening, analysts said, having kept most widebody planes and staff ready while foreign carriers struggle with capacity constraints after previous border openings.

International capacity to and from China scheduled for the month of February has risen by 23% over the last week and for March by 13% over the same period, Cirium data showed.

A major jump in capacity is expected in April, after the start of the summer airline schedule season that begins on March 26.

Seats to and from China will rise to 4.3 million a month in April, up from about 1.85 million in January, 2 million in February and 2.7 million in March, according to Cirium data.

The April figure would represent around 25% of the capacity seen in 2019.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Jamie Freed and Sophie Yu


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 1.45% 8.38 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD -1.04% 16.13 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
01/08Airlines lift China international flight capacity as border opens - Cirium data
RE
01/06Cathay Pacific Airways to Increase Flights to Mainland China in January
MT
01/05As COVID-hit China reopens to the world, countries put up travel barriers
RE
2022Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Announces Executive Changes, Effective 1 January 2023
CI
2022Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Announces CEO Changes, Effective 1 January 2023
CI
2022Cathay Pacific Airways : Statement (29 December 2022)
PU
2022Cathay Pacific to Boost Passenger Capacity, Resume More Flights as Hong Kong Further Ea..
MT
2022Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date E..
CI
2022Cathay Pacific Airways aims to return to pre-pandemic levels by end-2024
RE
2022Cathay Pacific Airways : Media Statement (13 December 2022)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 53 290 M 6 825 M 6 825 M
Net income 2022 -4 624 M -592 M -592 M
Net Debt 2022 60 976 M 7 809 M 7 809 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 300 M 6 826 M 6 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 20 800
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,28 HKD
Average target price 9,40 HKD
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siu Por Lam Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Jane Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Lawrence Fong Director-Digital & Information Technology
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-2.82%6 826
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.00%26 635
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.65%23 060
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.60%19 681
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.53%18 218
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC14.21%16 853