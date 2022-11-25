Advanced search
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-25 am EST
7.350 HKD   -0.68%
Cathay Pacific Airways : Analyst Briefing 25 November 2022

11/25/2022 | 03:54am EST
Analyst Briefing

25 November 2022

Hosted by

Ronald Lam, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Chris Buckley, General Manager Finance and Performance

Confidential and Proprietary Information

© Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and its subsidiaries

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Cathay Pacific Airways Limited ("the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") solely for information purposes and certain information has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, fairness, completeness, reasonableness or correctness of the information or opinions presented herein or any verbal or written communication in connection with the contents contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or representatives shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever, as a result of negligence, omission, error or otherwise, for any loss howsoever arising in relation to any information presented or contained in this document or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The information presented or contained in this document is subject to change without notice and shall only be considered current as of the date of this presentation.

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's beliefs, plans or expectations about the future or future events. These forwardlooking statements are based on a number of assumptions, current estimates and projections, and are therefore subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control. The actual results or outcomes of events may differ materially and/or adversely due to a number of factors, including COVID-19, changes in the economies and industries in which the Group operates (in particular in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland), macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, changes in the competitive environment, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices, and the Group's ability to identify and manage risks to which it is subject. Nothing contained in these forward-looking statements is, or shall be, relied upon as any assurance or representation as to the future or as a representation or warranty otherwise. Neither the Company nor its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates, advisers or representatives assume any responsibility to update these forwardlooking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments or to provide supplemental information in relation thereto or to correct any inaccuracies.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of, and should not be construed as, an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation, whether in Hong Kong, the United States, or elsewhere.

This document does not constitute, and should not be construed as, any recommendation or form the basis for any investment decisions regarding any securities of the Company. Potential investors and shareholders of the Company should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company.

Confidential and Proprietary Information

© Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and its subsidiaries

2

Agenda

COVID-19 Responses

Operating Performance

Outlook

Summary

Q&A

Confidential and Proprietary Information

© Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and its subsidiaries

3

COVID-19 Responses

Confidential and Proprietary Information

© Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and its subsidiaries

Green-shoots of our post COVID-19 recovery are now emerging

2022

Liquidity

Operating cash generative

overall since May 2022

YTD

• Secured new funding from a

range of capital markets

Liquidity:

Oct

Jun 2022: HK$26.7bn

Oct 2022: HK$28.6bn

Operating costs

  • Fuel costs, in particular, remain very high
  • Cash preservation & cost optimisation initiatives continue

Capacity*

  • In the month of October we flew 21% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity and 63% of cargo capacity
  • Lifting of quarantine requirements for arrivals entering Hong Kong at the end of September improved travel sentiment significantly

Fleet

  • Fleet:

Jun 2022: 228 aircraft (69 parked)

Oct 2022: 230 aircraft (59 parked)

  • 5 aircraft deliveries and 9 lease returns

Liquidity

2021

Liquidity:

Jun 2021: HK$32.8bn

Dec 2021: HK$30.3bn

• Secured new funding from

FY

a range of capital markets

Reduced monthly operating

cash burn

Confidential and Proprietary Information

© Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and its subsidiaries

Operating costs

  • Total costs (without fuel)*: 1H 2021: HK$17.7bn 2H 2021: HK$20.0bn
  • Cash preservation & cost optimisation initiatives
  • Executive pay cuts and voluntary unpaid leave

Capacity*

    • Operated 8% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity
    • Eased quarantine rules enabled some capacity to be reactivated from May to Dec
    • 2H 2021: 68% of pre-pandemic cargo capacity (vs 47% in 1H 2021)
  • Cathay Pacific only

Fleet

  • Fleet:

Jun 2021: 238 aircraft (89 parked)

Dec 2021: 234 aircraft (74 parked)

  • 9 aircraft deliveries and 14 lease returns

5

Disclaimer

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 08:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
