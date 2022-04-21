Cathay Pacific Airways : Cargo introduces a suite of Priority options for time-sensitive shipmentsNew top tier, First (PR1), guarantees the highest commitment on speed and priority

Thursday, April 21, 2022 -

Cathay Pacific Cargo is introducing a suite of Priority options, offering dedicated booking tiers tailored to cargo shipments. Priority provides greater choice and better-defined service options to customers: speed, capacity and assurance for every shipment.

The Priority solution offers three service tiers - First (PR1), Essential Plus (PR2) and Essential (PR3). For general cargo shipments, customers can choose the tier best suited to their needs. In addition, the First (PR1) and Essential Plus (PR2) service tiers have been extended and are now applicable to all types of shipments requiring special handling, including but not limited to Pharma LIFT, Fresh LIFT and DG LIFT.

First (PR1) is the premium tier that offers the highest commitment to priority for customers' time-critical shipments. This includes access to capacity even on very high-demand flights, with guaranteed uplift once the booking is confirmed. And in the event of unforeseen disruption, such as from bad weather, the shipment will be protected on to the next flight to make up valuable time. To shorten the journey time further, late shipment acceptance and early shipment retrieval are available when applicable, while customers can access Cathay Pacific Cargo's 24/7 Operations Control Centre for enquiries and support through a Live Chat function.

Essential (PR3) is the standard service, providing a reliable and economical solution to bring all kinds of shipments to where they are needed through the Cathay Pacific network and via its professional handling services. Essential Plus (PR2) is an upgraded service, providing more access to capacity on popular flights and with a higher handling priority than Essential.

Cathay Pacific General Manager Cargo Commercial, George Edmunds said: "We know that every shipment matters to our customers, so we are introducing Priority as an extension to the booking process, making it a central consideration for every booking. Our Priority tiers are reflected directly in our new Click & Ship booking platform, Cathay Pacific Cargo or EzyCargo websites, in order to put speed and access to capacity at our customers' fingertips.

"We want to make the value proposition of Priority more distinctive to our customers and we are using KPIs to ensure that we are transparent and deliver to their expectations. As part of our commitment to adopting new technology to deliver better service to our customers, we are pleased to add Live Chat as a new component to First. It's another important step forward as we work towards our vision of becoming the world's most customer-centric air cargo services provider."

Features First (PR1) Essential Plus (PR2) Essential (PR3) Overall speed Highest Higher Standard Access to capacity Highest Higher Standard Booking auto-confirmation^ √ √ √ eTracking √ √ √ Applicable to special cargo √ √ √ Money-back guarantee* √ - - 24/7 Live Chat support √ - - Late shipment acceptance √ - - Early shipment retrieval √ - -

^Booking auto-confirmation is applicable to selected special solutions.

*Money-back guarantee will be activated when pandemic restrictions have been lifted and Cathay Pacific Cargo has resumed its normal long-haul and regional schedules.