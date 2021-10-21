Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific Airways : Introducing a new shopping experience with CathayExplore thousands of carefully curated products, earn miles with every purchase and enjoy next-day delivery

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thursday, October 21, 2021 - Cathay is excited to introduce a new online shopping experience to its customers that enables them to elevate their lifestyle with a selection of carefully curated items and earn rewards along the way.

The new shopping platform is the fastest way to earn miles from online shopping, meaning customers can easily collect miles for their next staycation, much-desired purchase, dining experience and more. Customers can shop anytime, anywhere, and can even enjoy the flexibility of paying with Miles Plus Cash.

To mark the introduction of its new shopping experience, Cathay is holding a pop-up event for customers at Pacific Place shopping mall in Hong Kong from 22-31 October. All visitors to the pop-up will receive 20% off all the curated products on display. There will also be interactive games, fantastic giveaways, social media competitions, and 20,000 Asia Miles awarded to the top spender (cash component only) each day.

Cathay is also holding an exciting sale for the "Double 11" shopping festival with up to 45% off a collection of handpicked products and the ability to earn 1,100 miles for every HK$2,000 or 20,000 miles spent. The sale runs from 25 October to 11 November, giving customers even more reason to enjoy Cathay's new online shopping experience as early as possible.

Earn miles with every purchase

On the new shopping platform, customers can earn one Asia Mile for every HK$5 cash they spend. Additionally, holders of the new Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard Credit Card can earn one extra Asia Mile for every HK$3 cash spent as well.

Next-day delivery in Hong Kong

Cathay is making online shopping even more convenient with deliveries in Hong Kong arriving within one business day*. The delivery charge is included in the price, so customers can be sure there are no surprises at checkout.

*Terms and conditions apply.

A curated lifestyle

Customers can explore more than 10,000 carefully curated products and experiences from around the world across 10 popular categories, including Electronics, Home, Concert and Entertainment, Food and Wine, and Cathay Merchandise, among others.

For more information, visit our shop here.

Disclaimer

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 09:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
05:04aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Introducing a new shopping experience with CathayExplore thousand..
PU
10/20Qantas prepares planes for Sydney's international reopening
RE
10/20CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Hong Kong Aviation Sector Gets New Contender with Greater Bay Air..
MT
10/19CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Passenger Traffic Skyrockets 180% in September as Student Travels..
MT
10/19CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Releases Traffic Figures For September 2021
PU
10/09CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : New Hong Kong carrier Greater Bay Airlines granted air operator's..
RE
10/06CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : welcomes the Government's confidence in and commitment to the Hon..
PU
10/05CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : named ‘Best in Future of Connectedness' at 2021 IDC Future ..
PU
10/04CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : ‘Change for Good' continues to support children's education..
PU
09/26Oman Air seeks oneworld alliance membership
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 38 476 M 4 949 M 4 949 M
Net income 2021 -12 273 M -1 579 M -1 579 M
Net Debt 2021 65 120 M 8 376 M 8 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 283 M 5 953 M 5 953 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,19 HKD
Average target price 7,24 HKD
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED0.28%5 953
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.22%25 703
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.83%21 187
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.20%16 111
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.98%15 880
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.24%14 870