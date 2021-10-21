Cathay Pacific Airways : Introducing a new shopping experience with CathayExplore thousands of carefully curated products, earn miles with every purchase and enjoy next-day delivery

Thursday, October 21, 2021 -

Cathay is excited to introduce a new online shopping experience to its customers that enables them to elevate their lifestyle with a selection of carefully curated items and earn rewards along the way.

The new shopping platform is the fastest way to earn miles from online shopping, meaning customers can easily collect miles for their next staycation, much-desired purchase, dining experience and more. Customers can shop anytime, anywhere, and can even enjoy the flexibility of paying with Miles Plus Cash.

To mark the introduction of its new shopping experience, Cathay is holding a pop-up event for customers at Pacific Place shopping mall in Hong Kong from 22-31 October. All visitors to the pop-up will receive 20% off all the curated products on display. There will also be interactive games, fantastic giveaways, social media competitions, and 20,000 Asia Miles awarded to the top spender (cash component only) each day.

Cathay is also holding an exciting sale for the "Double 11" shopping festival with up to 45% off a collection of handpicked products and the ability to earn 1,100 miles for every HK$2,000 or 20,000 miles spent. The sale runs from 25 October to 11 November, giving customers even more reason to enjoy Cathay's new online shopping experience as early as possible.

On the new shopping platform, customers can earn one Asia Mile for every HK$5 cash they spend. Additionally, holders of the new Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard Credit Card can earn one extra Asia Mile for every HK$3 cash spent as well.

Cathay is making online shopping even more convenient with deliveries in Hong Kong arriving within one business day*. The delivery charge is included in the price, so customers can be sure there are no surprises at checkout.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Customers can explore more than 10,000 carefully curated products and experiences from around the world across 10 popular categories, including Electronics, Home, Concert and Entertainment, Food and Wine, and Cathay Merchandise, among others.

For more information, visit our shop here.