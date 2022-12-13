Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-13 am EST
8.760 HKD   +3.18%
Cathay Pacific Airways : Media Statement (13 December 2022)
PU
12/07Corporate travel propels boom in sustainable aviation fuel
RE
12/05AeroGuard Flight Training Center Signs Long Term Agreement With Cathay Pacific, Plans to Train Hundreds of Cadet Pilots at Its Phoenix, Arizona Campus
CI
Cathay Pacific Airways : Media Statement (13 December 2022)

12/13/2022
Cathay Pacific welcomes the Hong Kong SAR Government's latest measures to facilitate travel to Hong Kong, especially the decision to remove the Amber Code restrictions under the Vaccine Pass for inbound persons entering Hong Kong effective tomorrow, 14 December 2022.

The adjustments will help further boost sentiment for travel, especially among inbound visitors, thereby facilitating the resumption of travel activities and strengthening of network connectivity at the Hong Kong aviation hub.

The Cathay Pacific Group, which includes passenger airlines Cathay Pacific and HK Express, has already added about 3,000 passenger flight sectors in the fourth quarter of this year. This includes Cathay Pacific resuming flights to popular destinations such as Tokyo (Haneda), Denpasar (Bali) and Zurich in November, as well as Sapporo, Fukuoka, Penang and Dhaka in December. More popular destinations are set to be resumed in 2023, including Phuket and Nagoya in January.

Meanwhile, HK Express has resumed flights to Tokyo (Haneda), Chiang Mai and Da Nang in December, with services to Jeju and Busan in the pipeline for January.

The Group remains fully committed to rebuilding the connectivity of the Hong Kong international aviation hub. As a Group, we are on track to achieve our target of operating up to one-third of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity levels by the end of 2022. We anticipate that we will be operating around 70% of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2023, with an aim to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 09:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 54 825 M 7 051 M 7 051 M
Net income 2022 -4 539 M -584 M -584 M
Net Debt 2022 62 064 M 7 982 M 7 982 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 652 M 7 029 M 7 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 20 800
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,49 HKD
Average target price 9,11 HKD
Spread / Average Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Jane Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Lawrence Fong Director-Digital & Information Technology
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED32.86%7 029
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.02%26 196
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.51%21 632
AIR CHINA LIMITED31.99%19 846
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.06%17 538
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.25%15 876