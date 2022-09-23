Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-23 am EDT
8.920 HKD   +1.02%
05:31aCathay Pacific to increase flight frequencies after Hong Kong eases quarantine restrictions
RE
05:20aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Media Statement (23 September 2022)
PU
09/21Cathay Pacific Signs Deal to Buy Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Aemetis
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific Airways : Media Statement (23 September 2022)

09/23/2022 | 05:20am EDT
Friday, September 23, 2022 - Cathay Pacific welcomes the Hong Kong SAR Government's latest measures to facilitate travel to Hong Kong, especially the decision to remove the hotel quarantine arrangement for passengers arriving in Hong Kong effective 26 September 2022. These adjustments will help boost sentiment for travel, thereby facilitating the gradual resumption of travel activities and strengthening of network connectivity to, from and through the Hong Kong aviation hub.

We intend to add more than 200 pairs of passenger flights in October to both regional and long-haul destinations. In view of Japan's relaxation of travel restrictions for inbound visitors, Cathay Pacific will resume daily flights to Tokyo (Haneda) from 1 November and four-times-weekly flights to Sapporo from 1 December. We will also increase flight frequencies to Tokyo (Narita) to 43 pairs and Osaka to 50 pairs in October.

As Hong Kong's home airline, we are fully committed to rebuilding the connectivity of the Hong Kong aviation hub. While we will continue to add back more flights as quickly as is feasible, it will take time to rebuild our capacity gradually.

Disclaimer

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 54 676 M 6 966 M 6 966 M
Net income 2022 -4 068 M -518 M -518 M
Net Debt 2022 62 016 M 7 901 M 7 901 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56 840 M 7 241 M 7 241 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 800
Free-Float 7,68%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,83 HKD
Average target price 9,21 HKD
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED38.18%7 241
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.21%24 146
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.34%19 888
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.97%18 377
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.64%14 258
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.26%13 292