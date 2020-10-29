Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Limited    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific Airways : Most Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew accept permanent pay cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:39am EDT
Sign of Cathay Pacific is seen at its headquarters Cathay City in Hong Kong

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that a majority of pilots and flight attendants had signed new contracts that will result in permanent pay cuts.

Cathay last week announced plans to cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the pandemic, including nearly all of the positions at its regional airline Cathay Dragon, which it has shut down.

It is also seeking changes to contracts with pilots and cabin crew as part of a restructuring that would cost HK$2.2 billion ($284 million).

"We are very grateful that a majority of our pilots and cabin crew have already signed up to the new conditions of service," the airline said in a statement.

"We would like each and every one of our pilots and cabin crew to join us and be part of Cathay Pacific's future."

The employees have until Nov. 4 to sign new contracts but they will receive one year of transitional benefits like housing allowances for pilots rather than the two years offered for those that signed up by Wednesday evening.

The airline has told them if they do not agree to the new contracts by next week, they face termination, according to unions representing pilots and flight attendants.

The pilot contracts, which are broadly in line with those given to new hires since 2018, will result in permanent salary reductions of up to 58%, the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association (HKAOA) said on Tuesday.

HKAOA General Secretary Chris Beebe last week told Reuters the decision to force pilots on to lower-paid contracts was "draconian" and "short-sighted".

Staff at many airlines around the world including rival Singapore Airlines Ltd have agreed to temporary pay cuts to help their companies get through the COVID-19 crisis, but the Cathay reduction is permanent.

Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy told reporters last week that the terms of the new contracts were "highly competitive" with those of global peers.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Jamie Freed


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -2.49% 5.48 End-of-day quote.-52.43%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -2.51% 3.5 End-of-day quote.-61.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
06:39aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Most Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew accept perman..
RE
10/27Japan's ANA to shrink fleet as it skids toward record $4.8 billion loss
RE
10/27Japan's ANA to shrink fleet as it skids toward record $4.8 bln loss
RE
10/23Airlines eye deals with S.Africa's Airlink as SAA, Comair falter
RE
10/23CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : permanent pilot pay cuts 'draconian' and 'short-sighted..
RE
10/21Consumer Cos Down On Stimulus Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10/21CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : FS responds to Cathay's restructuring
AQ
10/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports
10/21Hit by pandemic, Japan's ANA to suffer $4.8 billion net loss this year - sour..
RE
10/21CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : urged to consider govt advice
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 731 M 6 029 M 6 029 M
Net income 2020 -18 490 M -2 385 M -2 385 M
Net Debt 2020 52 238 M 6 739 M 6 739 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,51x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 35 276 M 4 552 M 4 551 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,42 HKD
Last Close Price 5,48 HKD
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Jiang Cai Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-52.43%4 552
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.30%18 832
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.29%15 234
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.52%13 278
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-21.18%11 626
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-17.56%10 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group