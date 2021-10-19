Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific Airways : Releases Traffic Figures For September 2021

10/19/2021 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tuesday, October 19, 2021 - Cathay Pacific today released its traffic figures for September 2021 that continued to reflect the airline's substantial capacity reductions in response to significantly reduced demand as well as travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in place in Hong Kong and other markets amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Cathay Pacific carried a total of 131,774 passengers last month, an increase of 180% compared to September 2020, but a 94.6% decrease compared to the pre-pandemic level in September 2019. The month's revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) rose 158.7% year-on-year, but were down 92.1% versus September 2019. Passenger load factor increased by 20.9 percentage points to 45.8%, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), increased by 40.4%, but remained 87.4% down on September 2019 levels. In the first nine months of 2021, the number of passengers carried dropped by 89.4% against a 71.7% decrease in capacity and an 85.9% decrease in RPKs, as compared to the same period for 2020.

The airline carried 130,997 tonnes of cargo and mail last month, an increase of 19.7% compared to September 2020, but a 24.1% decrease compared with the same period in 2019. The month's revenue freight tonne kilometres (RFTKs) rose 22.3% year-on-year, but were down 14.3% compared to September 2019. The cargo and mail load factor increased by 3.8 percentage points to 79.7%, while capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometres (AFTKs), was up by 16.4% year-on-year, but was down 29.6% versus September 2019. In the first nine months of 2021, the tonnage decreased by 5.5% against a 17.8% drop in capacity and a 7.3% decrease in RFTKs, as compared to the same period for 2020.

Passenger

Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said: "Following on from August, our passenger business continued to see some improvement in September. Average daily passenger numbers were at similar levels to the previous month, while on 17 September we carried a total of 6,562 passengers, the highest total for a single day since late March 2020. Nevertheless, we still operated only approximately 13% of our pre-pandemic passenger capacity when compared to September 2019.

"Student traffic from the Chinese Mainland continued to contribute strongly to the performance of our passenger business. As was anticipated, demand for student travel to the US was strong at the beginning of the month, but tapered down before being overtaken by growing student traffic from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland to the UK. Besides, passengers travelling within Asia via Hong Kong was also a key driver for demand. In contrast, passenger demand for flights into Hong Kong remained very weak due to the strict quarantine requirements.

Cargo

"Cargo demand continued to grow as we stepped into the traditional cargo peak season. To meet this demand, we operated our freighter fleet at peak capacity throughout September, further supplemented with additional cargo-only passenger flight operations, which surged 20% compared to August. Overall, we managed to operate approximately 70% of our pre-pandemic cargo capacity when compared to September 2019.

"Overall tonnage grew month-on-month by more than 5% to 130,997 tonnes - the most cargo we've carried in a single month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong performances were recorded across our network, with our home market Hong Kong and a number of Southeast Asian countries achieving record revenues in September. Our time-sensitive Priority LIFT product, as well as our charter and "preighter" solutions, have also seen keen interest from customers.

Outlook

"Looking ahead to October, on the passenger side student traffic to London continued into early in the month. Meanwhile, we are continuing to monitor and assess the potential opportunities for demand from the relaxation of quarantine requirements for travellers flying to various markets, most notably the US.

"Regarding cargo, demand continues to be robust driven by the movement of new consumer products and the urgent need for inventory replenishment due to supply chains remaining constrained. To meet these challenges, our worldwide teams have been working diligently to provide more capacity and expand our network for our customers whilst continuing to meet the ongoing operational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."

AIRLINES COMBINED TRAFFIC

SEP

% Change

Cumulative

%

Change

2021

VS SEP 2020

SEP 2021

YTD

RPK (000)

- Chinese mainland

67,924

616.4%

221,293

-71.6%

- North East Asia

7,649

45.0%

53,420

-97.4%

- South East Asia

21,914

23.1%

150,490

-93.6%

- South Asia, Middle East & Africa

7,359

-

23,805

-98.4%

- South West Pacific

15,951

-30.1%

121,919

-96.2%

- North America

307,143

246.8%

1,431,122

-74.4%

- Europe

352,521

123.4%

740,895

-81.7%

RPK Total (000)

780,461

158.7%

2,742,944

-85.9%

Passengers carried

131,774

180.0%

478,363

-89.4%

Cargo and mail revenue tonne km (000)

823,088

22.3%

5,661,167

-7.3%

Cargo and mail carried (000kg)

130,997

19.7%

926,363

-5.5%

Number of flights

1,996

55.6%

11,795

-38.9%

AIRLINES COMBINED CAPACITY

SEP

% Change

Cumulative

%

Change

2021

VS SEP 2020

SEP 2021

YTD

ASK (000)

- Chinese mainland

107,840

161.4%

558,705

-58.6%

- North East Asia

56,641

64.0%

403,769

-86.9%

- South East Asia

111,919

22.5%

741,379

-81.3%

- South Asia, Middle East & Africa

18,280

-

94,628

-95.8%

- South West Pacific

323,939

111.4%

1,853,791

-61.1%

- North America

575,710

11.5%

3,608,228

-61.2%

- Europe

510,439

35.4%

1,546,842

-75.7%

ASK Total (000)

1,704,768

40.4%

8,807,342

-71.7%

Passenger load factor

45.8%

20.9pt

31.1%

-31.3pt

Available cargo/mail tonne km (000)

1,033,340

16.4%

7,020,116

-17.8%

Cargo and mail load factor

79.7%

3.8pt

80.6%

9.2pt

ATK (000)

1,196,002

19.2%

7,858,883

-31.7%

Disclaimer

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 04:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
10/09CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : New Hong Kong carrier Greater Bay Airlines granted air operator's..
RE
10/06CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : welcomes the Government's confidence in and commitment to the Hon..
PU
10/05CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : named ‘Best in Future of Connectedness' at 2021 IDC Future ..
PU
10/04CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : ‘Change for Good' continues to support children's education..
PU
09/26Oman Air seeks oneworld alliance membership
RE
09/26Oman Air says wants to join oneworld airline group
RE
09/24CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Launches New Economy Fares
MT
09/23CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : More choices, more flexibility and more value with Cathay Pacific..
PU
09/21TRANSPORTATION NOTES : Court Approves $1.5 Million Settlement Of Cathay Pacific Data Breac..
AQ
09/20Cathay Pacific lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 38 476 M 4 946 M 4 946 M
Net income 2021 -12 273 M -1 578 M -1 578 M
Net Debt 2021 65 120 M 8 372 M 8 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 378 M 6 091 M 6 091 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,36 HKD
Average target price 7,24 HKD
Spread / Average Target -1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED2.65%6 091
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.99%26 143
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.43%22 654
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.06%15 533
AIR CHINA LIMITED-6.23%12 927
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.98%12 664