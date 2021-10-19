Cathay Pacific Airways : Releases Traffic Figures For September 2021

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 -

Cathay Pacific today released its traffic figures for September 2021 that continued to reflect the airline's substantial capacity reductions in response to significantly reduced demand as well as travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in place in Hong Kong and other markets amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Cathay Pacific carried a total of 131,774 passengers last month, an increase of 180% compared to September 2020, but a 94.6% decrease compared to the pre-pandemic level in September 2019. The month's revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) rose 158.7% year-on-year, but were down 92.1% versus September 2019. Passenger load factor increased by 20.9 percentage points to 45.8%, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), increased by 40.4%, but remained 87.4% down on September 2019 levels. In the first nine months of 2021, the number of passengers carried dropped by 89.4% against a 71.7% decrease in capacity and an 85.9% decrease in RPKs, as compared to the same period for 2020.

The airline carried 130,997 tonnes of cargo and mail last month, an increase of 19.7% compared to September 2020, but a 24.1% decrease compared with the same period in 2019. The month's revenue freight tonne kilometres (RFTKs) rose 22.3% year-on-year, but were down 14.3% compared to September 2019. The cargo and mail load factor increased by 3.8 percentage points to 79.7%, while capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometres (AFTKs), was up by 16.4% year-on-year, but was down 29.6% versus September 2019. In the first nine months of 2021, the tonnage decreased by 5.5% against a 17.8% drop in capacity and a 7.3% decrease in RFTKs, as compared to the same period for 2020.

Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said: "Following on from August, our passenger business continued to see some improvement in September. Average daily passenger numbers were at similar levels to the previous month, while on 17 September we carried a total of 6,562 passengers, the highest total for a single day since late March 2020. Nevertheless, we still operated only approximately 13% of our pre-pandemic passenger capacity when compared to September 2019.

"Student traffic from the Chinese Mainland continued to contribute strongly to the performance of our passenger business. As was anticipated, demand for student travel to the US was strong at the beginning of the month, but tapered down before being overtaken by growing student traffic from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland to the UK. Besides, passengers travelling within Asia via Hong Kong was also a key driver for demand. In contrast, passenger demand for flights into Hong Kong remained very weak due to the strict quarantine requirements.

"Cargo demand continued to grow as we stepped into the traditional cargo peak season. To meet this demand, we operated our freighter fleet at peak capacity throughout September, further supplemented with additional cargo-only passenger flight operations, which surged 20% compared to August. Overall, we managed to operate approximately 70% of our pre-pandemic cargo capacity when compared to September 2019.

"Overall tonnage grew month-on-month by more than 5% to 130,997 tonnes - the most cargo we've carried in a single month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong performances were recorded across our network, with our home market Hong Kong and a number of Southeast Asian countries achieving record revenues in September. Our time-sensitive Priority LIFT product, as well as our charter and "preighter" solutions, have also seen keen interest from customers.

"Looking ahead to October, on the passenger side student traffic to London continued into early in the month. Meanwhile, we are continuing to monitor and assess the potential opportunities for demand from the relaxation of quarantine requirements for travellers flying to various markets, most notably the US.

"Regarding cargo, demand continues to be robust driven by the movement of new consumer products and the urgent need for inventory replenishment due to supply chains remaining constrained. To meet these challenges, our worldwide teams have been working diligently to provide more capacity and expand our network for our customers whilst continuing to meet the ongoing operational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."

AIRLINES COMBINED TRAFFIC SEP % Change Cumulative % Change 2021 VS SEP 2020 SEP 2021 YTD RPK (000) - Chinese mainland 67,924 616.4% 221,293 -71.6% - North East Asia 7,649 45.0% 53,420 -97.4% - South East Asia 21,914 23.1% 150,490 -93.6% - South Asia, Middle East & Africa 7,359 - 23,805 -98.4% - South West Pacific 15,951 -30.1% 121,919 -96.2% - North America 307,143 246.8% 1,431,122 -74.4% - Europe 352,521 123.4% 740,895 -81.7% RPK Total (000) 780,461 158.7% 2,742,944 -85.9% Passengers carried 131,774 180.0% 478,363 -89.4% Cargo and mail revenue tonne km (000) 823,088 22.3% 5,661,167 -7.3% Cargo and mail carried (000kg) 130,997 19.7% 926,363 -5.5% Number of flights 1,996 55.6% 11,795 -38.9%

AIRLINES COMBINED CAPACITY SEP % Change Cumulative % Change 2021 VS SEP 2020 SEP 2021 YTD ASK (000) - Chinese mainland 107,840 161.4% 558,705 -58.6% - North East Asia 56,641 64.0% 403,769 -86.9% - South East Asia 111,919 22.5% 741,379 -81.3% - South Asia, Middle East & Africa 18,280 - 94,628 -95.8% - South West Pacific 323,939 111.4% 1,853,791 -61.1% - North America 575,710 11.5% 3,608,228 -61.2% - Europe 510,439 35.4% 1,546,842 -75.7% ASK Total (000) 1,704,768 40.4% 8,807,342 -71.7% Passenger load factor 45.8% 20.9pt 31.1% -31.3pt Available cargo/mail tonne km (000) 1,033,340 16.4% 7,020,116 -17.8% Cargo and mail load factor 79.7% 3.8pt 80.6% 9.2pt ATK (000) 1,196,002 19.2% 7,858,883 -31.7%