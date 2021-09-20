Cathay Pacific Airways : lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger

* Plans to fly 13% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity
* Had hoped to boost capacity to 30% of pre-COVID levels
* Passenger numbers were 95.3% below 2019 levels in August
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
said on Monday it had lowered its passenger capacity
forecast for the remainder of the year to 13% of pre-COVID
levels, down from an earlier 30% target for the fourth quarter
as travel restrictions linger.
The airline said it continued to target cash burn of less
than HK$1 billion ($130 million) a month for the rest of the
year.
Hong Kong lacks a domestic aviation market and has some of
the world's toughest pandemic-related travel restrictions.
The city requires fully vaccinated travellers from
destinations considered "high-risk", including the United States
and Britain, to spend three weeks in hotel quarantine.
Cathay last month said its target of reaching 30% of
pre-COVID passenger capacity in the fourth quarter hinged on
quarantine rules for passengers and crew being relaxed.
Passenger numbers in August were better than in previous
months because of strong student traffic from China to the
United States and Britain but were 95.3% below the same month in
2019, the airline said.
Cathay said the cargo market strengthened in August, with
freighter demand ramping up to peak season levels.
Air cargo accounted for 80% of the airline's revenue in the
first half of the year due to the pandemic-related hit to
passenger demand.
($1 = 7.7875 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue and
Gerry Doyle)