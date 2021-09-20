Log in
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
Summary 
Summary

Cathay Pacific Airways : lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger

09/20/2021 | 01:00am EDT
* Plans to fly 13% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity

* Had hoped to boost capacity to 30% of pre-COVID levels

* Passenger numbers were 95.3% below 2019 levels in August

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday it had lowered its passenger capacity forecast for the remainder of the year to 13% of pre-COVID levels, down from an earlier 30% target for the fourth quarter as travel restrictions linger.

The airline said it continued to target cash burn of less than HK$1 billion ($130 million) a month for the rest of the year.

Hong Kong lacks a domestic aviation market and has some of the world's toughest pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The city requires fully vaccinated travellers from destinations considered "high-risk", including the United States and Britain, to spend three weeks in hotel quarantine.

Cathay last month said its target of reaching 30% of pre-COVID passenger capacity in the fourth quarter hinged on quarantine rules for passengers and crew being relaxed.

Passenger numbers in August were better than in previous months because of strong student traffic from China to the United States and Britain but were 95.3% below the same month in 2019, the airline said.

Cathay said the cargo market strengthened in August, with freighter demand ramping up to peak season levels.

Air cargo accounted for 80% of the airline's revenue in the first half of the year due to the pandemic-related hit to passenger demand.

($1 = 7.7875 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 38 053 M 4 887 M 4 887 M
Net income 2021 -12 442 M -1 598 M -1 598 M
Net Debt 2021 65 041 M 8 352 M 8 352 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41 584 M 5 344 M 5 340 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 15,0%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,46 HKD
Average target price 6,96 HKD
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Managers and Directors
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-9.90%5 344
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.25%25 578
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.88%22 370
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.98%14 414
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.36%14 398
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.44%13 692