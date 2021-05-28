Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific Airways : Cargo delivers relief supplies for India from Portland

05/28/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Friday, May 28, 2021 - Cathay Pacific Cargo has made a further contribution to pandemic relief efforts in India with an airlift of 300,000 COVID-19 testing kits, which were a gift from the State of Oregon. The shipment departed Portland for Mumbai via Hong Kong on one of Cathay Pacific Cargo's Boeing 747 freighters.

Cathay Pacific Cargo, forwarder Expeditors and logistics company Davis Trucking partnered with the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Administrative Services, offering their services free of charge for the shipment.

Cathay Pacific Senior Vice-President, Americas Chris van den Hooven said: 'Cathay Pacific is proud to partner with the Port of Portland in the global fight against COVID-19. We have prioritised humanitarian relief efforts over the past year, delivering more than 100 tons of much-needed humanitarian and medical supplies to India.'

The shipment's BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test kits will be delivered to the Desai Foundation, an organisation that serves rural communities with health and livelihood programmes focussed on women and children in several states in India. The Foundation will distribute the testing kits, which produce results in 15 minutes, to COVID care and isolation centres, hospitals and local health workers.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said: 'It's simply devastating what is happening in India as COVID-19 variants exact an enormous toll on human lives. In Oregon, we step up to help those in need by offering any help we can give.'

Port of Portland Chief Trade and Equitable Development Officer Keith Leavitt added: 'We're so grateful to the state, Cathay Pacific and the other local partners which stepped up to make this flight happen.'

The flight marks the second occasion during the pandemic that Cathay Pacific Cargo has adjusted its air cargo operations to ship essential COVID-19 supplies at no cost to Portland or to Oregon, following a flight last year when Cathay Pacific Cargo carried 1 million surgical masks into the state when they were urgently needed by frontline healthcare workers.

Cathay Pacific Director Cargo Tom Owen added: 'I would like to thank our team in the Americas and our local partners for organising this shipment, which is adding to our other efforts in bringing much-needed aid to India.'

Disclaimer

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
02:37aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Cargo delivers relief supplies for India from Portland
PU
05/20CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
PU
05/19SONOCO PRODUCTS  : ThermoSafe, Cathay Pacific Cargo Partnership to Include Pegas..
MT
05/18CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Passenger Volume Soars 63% in April
MT
05/18CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : April Passenger Load Factor At 24.2%
RE
05/17MARKET CHATTER : Cathay Pacific Streamlines Ground Services Department
MT
05/17Cathay Pacific Issues $650 Million of 4.875% Bonds; Files for Hong Kong Bours..
MT
05/17SINGAPORE AIRLINES  : Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble postponed for a second t..
RE
05/14SINGAPORE AIRLINES  : coronavirus cases could burst hopes for Hong Kong travel b..
RE
05/13CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Arm up, let's fly again!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 55 326 M 7 130 M 7 130 M
Net income 2021 -7 587 M -978 M -978 M
Net Debt 2021 57 352 M 7 392 M 7 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43 709 M 5 632 M 5 633 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,40 HKD
Last Close Price 6,79 HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-5.30%5 632
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.50%30 377
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.69%22 773
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.36.72%18 771
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.25%17 816
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED21.65%14 870