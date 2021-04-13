Log in
Cathay Pacific Airways : Cargo ships 15 million vaccine doses

04/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Tuesday, April 13, 2021 - Cathay Pacific Cargo has passed the milestone of shipping 15 million COVID-19 vaccines around the world. The landmark figure includes vaccines that have been imported for use in Cathay Pacific's home hub of Hong Kong, as well as supplies for distribution to countries including Mexico, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Cathay Pacific Head of Cargo Markets and Products John Cheng said: 'The 15-million-dose landmark was achieved today upon delivery of a new batch of Fosun Pharma/BioNTech vaccines into Hong Kong. This week, we also have two other shipments from Beijing to Mexico carrying doses of Sinovac and CanSino vaccines. All of these shipments deploy our new Ultra Track multidimensional tracking and data-logging system.'

To date, Cathay Pacific Cargo has carried five different COVID-19 vaccine brands. Cargo Products Manager Alex Leung said: 'Over the past few months, we have flown shipments of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Fosun Pharma/BioNTech, CanSino, Covaxin and Sinovac, which require different handling temperatures ranging from -70°C to 2-8°C.'

While most of the vaccine delivery flights have been to online ports, shipments to Latin America and the Caribbean in particular have showcased the strength of Cathay Pacific Cargo's extended network.

Director Cargo Tom Owen added: 'We are also hugely appreciative of the efforts from our operational teams across the world, whose expertise has enabled us to move these delicate vaccine shipments with confidence, ensuring they arrive at their destination in perfect condition.

'We stand ready to play our part to deliver more of these much-needed vaccines as the world tackles the global pandemic. Our Vaccine Solution has proven itself to be ideally suited to the fast and effective distribution of vaccines across the globe, using our extensive global network of both freighter and passenger fleets.'

To read more about Cathay Pacific Cargo's vaccine-handling capabilities, please click here.

Disclaimer

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 10:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
