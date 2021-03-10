Cathay Pacific Airways : Change of Company Secretary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 國泰航空有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 293)

Change of Company Secretary

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (the "Company") announces that:

(1) Mr. CHOW Koon Ying (Paul) has resigned as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 19th April 2021; and

(2) Ms. Joanna LAI has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 19th April 2021.

Mr. CHOW Koon Ying (Paul) has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. He has also confirmed that his resignation is due to his decision to pursue his personal interests.

Mr. CHOW Koon Ying (Paul) joined the Company as Group General Counsel of the Company on 1st July 2019 and was appointed Company Secretary of the Company on 15th January 2020. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Chow for his outstanding services and offers its best wishes to him.

Ms. Joanna LAI is a solicitor qualified to practise in Hong Kong and an attorney admitted to practise in New York. She joined Swire Properties Limited in June 2013 and is currently its Head of Legal. Before that, she was a corporate finance lawyer at Sidley Austin. Ms. Lai will join the Company as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary on 19th April 2021.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors: Patrick Healy (Chairman), Gregory Hughes, Ronald Lam, Rebecca Sharpe, Augustus Tang;

Non-Executive Directors: Michelle Low, Song Zhiyong, Merlin Swire, Samuel Swire, Xiao Feng, Zhang Zhuo Ping, Zhao Xiaohang;

Independent Non-Executive Directors: Bernard Chan, John Harrison, Robert Milton and Andrew Tung.

By Order of the Board

Patrick Healy Chairman

Hong Kong, 10th March 2021