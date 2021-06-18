Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific Airways : expects lower first-half loss on cost savings, cargo flights

06/18/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific aircraft is seen at Hong Kong International Airport

(Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Friday that losses in the first half are expected to be "somewhat" lower than last year, due to cost-saving measures and strong demand for cargo flights.

Crew quarantine measures have eased since mid-April and that helped Cathay operate 24% more freighter flights and 18% more cargo-only passenger flights in May compared to April, the airline said in a statement.

"Our losses in the first half of 2021, while still very substantial, are expected to be somewhat lower than the losses reported in both the first and second halves of 2020," the airline said in a statement.

Cathay reported a first-half net loss of HK$9.87 billion ($1.27 billion) last year and a net loss of HK$11.78 billion in the second half.

Cathay said it is "cautiously" adding more passenger flights and destinations, and plans to operate at around 30% of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity by the fourth quarter.

While passenger numbers climbed 30% in May to 24,006, the airline said they remain 99% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Around 90% of its pilots and 64% of cabin crew in Hong Kong have either booked or received a COVID-19 vaccination, the company added.

($1 = 7.7634 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
06:31aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : expects lower first-half loss on cost savings, cargo f..
RE
05:45aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Releases Traffic Figures For May 2021
PU
06/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, HSBC, RyanAir, CureVac, Wise...
06/17CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Cargo is first Asian carrier to offer Envirotainer Rel..
PU
06/17Hong Kong grants visa extensions to Cathay pilots
RE
06/17EXCLUSIVE : Cathay working with Airbus on single-pilot system for long-haul
RE
06/17Cathay working with Airbus on single-pilot system for long-haul
RE
06/08CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Hong Kong Government Extends Drawdown Date for Cathay ..
MT
06/07Cathay Pacific given extension to draw down $1 billion govt loan
RE
06/07CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : welcomes the extension of HK$7.8 billion bridge loan f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 53 518 M 6 894 M 6 894 M
Net income 2021 -8 501 M -1 095 M -1 095 M
Net Debt 2021 57 352 M 7 388 M 7 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44 288 M 5 704 M 5 705 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,36 HKD
Last Close Price 6,88 HKD
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-4.04%5 704
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.84%28 509
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.35%22 584
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.41%17 551
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.98%16 171
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.25.34%13 845