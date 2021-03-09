Cathay Pacific Airways : posts record $2.8 bln annual loss, focuses on preserving cash

* Market conditions remain challenging - chairman
* Nearly 60% of 2020 revenue from cargo operations
* Passenger numbers down nearly 99% in December
March 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
said on Wednesday it was focused on preserving cash
after it posted a record annual loss of HK$21.65 billion ($2.79
billion), caused by a travel downturn, restructuring costs and
fleet writedowns.
The 2020 loss compared with 2019 profit of HK$1.69 billion
and was worse than an average forecast for a net loss of HK$19.9
billion by 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv.
"Market conditions remain challenging and dynamic," Cathay
Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement. "All our cash
preservation measures will continue unabated. Executive pay cuts
will remain in place throughout 2021."
Cathay lacks a domestic market at a time when international
borders are largely closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In December, Cathay's passenger numbers fell by 98.7% compared
with a year earlier, though cargo carriage was down by a smaller
32.3%.
Nearly 60% of its 2020 revenue of HK$47.9 billion was from
its cargo operations, up from around 20% in 2019.
The airline said in January it would cut passenger capacity
by 60% and cargo capacity by 25% as a result of new rules that
required crew to quarantine for two weeks in hotels before
returning to normal life in Hong Kong that took effect on Feb.
20.
As a result, Cathay has put most crew on voluntary rosters
of three weeks flying, two weeks in a hotel and two weeks off at
home.
Cathay said the quarantine rules would increase cash burn by
about HK$300 million to HK$400 million per month, on top of
earlier HK$1 billion to HK$1.5 billion levels.
The airline in January issued HK$6.74 billion of convertible
bonds to shore up liquidity.
In its financial accounts, Cathay said it had enough
liquidity to last at least 12 months even under extended
downside scenarios.
Cathay in October said it would cut 5,900 jobs to help it
weather the pandemic, including nearly all of the positions at
its regional airline Cathay Dragon, which it shut down.
BOCOM International analyst Luya You said the prospect of
further job cuts was rising, as a slower-than-expected vaccine
rollout in key markets dimmed the outlook for the second half of
2021.
"As in 2020, we expect Cathay to make decisions regarding
any further cuts to come in the second quarter once the
second-half outlook becomes clearer," she said.
($1=7.7624 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Gerry Doyle)