Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathay Pacific Airways : raises $650 million in first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years

05/10/2021 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific has raised $650 million in its first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The deal consisted of 5.25-year senior unsecured notes priced with at 4.875%, the term sheet showed.

The final pricing was 32.5 basis points cheaper than indicated by the deal's book runners when launched earlier in Asia on Monday.

Cathay did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The airline will use the proceeds to bolster its working capital levels and fund general corporate purposes, the term sheet said.

A U.S. dollar bond will be the pandemic-hit carrier's first since 1996 as it primarily has issued its debt in Hong Kong dollars.

Cathay issued HK$6.74 billion ($869.51 million) of convertible bonds in Hong Kong dollars in January to shore up liquidity, prompting its shares to record their worst daily decline in more than 12 years.

The carrier's shares were up 1.8% on Monday.

Cathay said in March it was focused on preserving cash after posting a record annual loss of HK$21.65 billion, caused by a travel downturn, restructuring costs and fleet writedowns.

Passenger numbers fell by 98.7% compared with a year earlier, though cargo carriage was down by a smaller 32.3%.

Cathay had planned a U.S dollar bond issuance in 2019 at the peak of the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong but pulled the transaction because of the price demanded by investors.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Nick Zieminski)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2021
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
09:26aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : raises $650 million in first U.S. dollar bond in 25 ye..
RE
05/09REFILE-UPDATE 2-Cathay Pacific raises $650 million in first U.S. dollar bond ..
RE
05/07CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Cargo delivers medical supplies for India's healthcare..
AQ
05/06CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Cargo delivers medical supplies for India's healthcare..
PU
05/06MARKET CHATTER : Cathay Pacific Eyes US Dollar Bond Offering
MT
05/06Cathay Pacific tests investor appetite for first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years
RE
05/06Cathay Pacific tests investor appetite for first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years
RE
05/02Singapore Airlines raises $1.5 billion from airplane sale-and-leaseback deals
RE
04/27CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Cargo sets new standard for cargo shipments with IATA ..
PU
04/26MARKET CHATTER : Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines See Robust Demand for Travel..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 55 326 M 7 125 M 7 125 M
Net income 2021 -8 046 M -1 036 M -1 036 M
Net Debt 2021 57 352 M 7 385 M 7 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41 906 M 5 396 M 5 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,40 HKD
Last Close Price 6,51 HKD
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rebecca Sharpe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
John Barrie Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-9.21%5 396
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.67%29 494
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.66%23 993
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.54%17 709
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.82%16 621
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.33.42%14 824