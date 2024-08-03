Saturday, August 3, 2024​ Joining a high-level delegation led by Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Government John Lee Ka-chiu, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam concluded a six-day visit to three ASEAN countries - Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam - underscoring the region's significance to Cathay's expanding network and future growth, as well as to Hong Kong's economic development.

Throughout the eye-opening visit, Lam toured a variety of local enterprises and major infrastructure projects in these countries, gaining valuable insights into their latest developments while seeking out new avenues to foster synergy and strengthen ties in trade, commerce, technology and tourism between Hong Kong and the vibrant ASEAN region.

Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: "As Hong Kong's home carrier, Cathay is committed to furthering the growth of Hong Kong as an international aviation hub and enhancing connectivity between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland to the rest of the world. Our visit to the three ASEAN countries attests to the immense potential we see in these dynamic regional markets.

"The completion of Hong Kong International Airport's Three-Runway System will unlock great opportunities for us to grow for the future. We will continue to strengthen our existing routes, and deepen our network and collaboration across ASEAN to seize these growth opportunities."

The Cathay Group, which includes passenger airlines Cathay Pacific and HK Express, currently flies to a total of 17 ASEAN destinations, with over 360 flights per week, embodying Cathay's long-standing commitment to promoting global connectivity and solidifying Hong Kong's international aviation hub status.

This year, Cathay celebrates 75 years since its first flight to Vietnam, underscoring the country's long-standing importance to the Group. Together, Cathay Pacific and HK Express currently operate flights to three destinations in Vietnam, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang. To expand its presence in the country, HK Express - Cathay's low-cost carrier - plans to launch a new route to Phu Quoc in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Earlier this year, Cathay Pacific recruited more than 170 Vietnamese cabin crew members to join its diverse team, demonstrating the importance of the Vietnam market and how Cathay has been embracing the Hong Kong SAR Government's expanded talent schemes to enable skilled professionals from Vietnam, Laos and Nepal to work in Hong Kong since October 2023. Another round of recruitment in Vietnam will be conducted this month.

On the Cambodia leg of the visit, Lam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambodia Airports Chief Executive Officer Cyril Girot to reinforce partnership between the two parties. As part of the MoU, Cathay Pacific will boost its flight frequency to Phnom Penh from five per week to daily starting from 27 October 2024, reflecting its confidence in the Cambodia market and growing customer demand.

Witnessed by Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR Government John Lee Ka-chiu (second from left) and Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Sun Chanthol (second from right), Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam (first from left) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cambodia Airports Chief Executive Officer Cyril Girot (first from right).

For more information, visit www.cathay.com.