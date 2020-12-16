Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Cathay Pacific Airways Limited    293   HK0293001514

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(293)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cathay Pacific Airways : sees second-half loss 'significantly higher' than first half

12/16/2020 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cathay Pacific aircraft is seen at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd expects a "significantly higher" second-half loss than its record first-half loss, driven by low demand, restructuring charges and impairments on its fleet of planes, it said on Wednesday.

The airline reported a HK$9.87 billion ($1.27 billion) loss in the first half due to the pandemic. Analysts had on average forecast a full-year loss of HK$18.3 billion before the announcement, according to 13 polled by Refinitiv.

Its previous record annual loss was HK$8.7 billion in 2008, during the global financial crisis.

"We are still not seeing any meaningful improvement in our passenger business," Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.

The airline reported a 98.6% fall in passenger numbers in November, though a smaller 26.2% decline in cargo carriage.

"Given the slow speed of recovery, we expect to operate about 9% of pre-COVID-19 capacity in December and slightly above 10% in January 2021," Lam said of the passenger business.

Cathay said in October it would cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the pandemic, including nearly all of the positions at its regional airline Cathay Dragon, which it shut down.

As part of the restructuring plan, expected to cost HK$2.2 billion, the remaining pilots and flight attendants signed new contracts that resulted in permanent pay cuts.

The airline expects to operate less than 50% of its normal passenger capacity in 2021 due to border closures. In the first half, it plans to operate well below 25%, but it forecasts a possible recovery in the second half as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out more widely.

To help bolster its balance sheet in the meantime, Cathay received a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government in June.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2020
All news about CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
04:22aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : sees second-half loss 'significantly higher' than first..
RE
04:05aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : releases traffic figures for November 2020
PU
03:39aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Sees H2 Losses Being Significantly Higher Than H1 Losse..
RE
12/14CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Board ChangesOpen a new window
PU
12/09CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Complete Care for Your Complete Peace of Mind
PU
12/09CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Welcomes Policy Address Measures To Boost Long-Term Com..
PU
12/09CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : releases combined traffic figures for October 2020
PU
12/09CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : HKTB and STB Collaborate to Welcome Travellers on the L..
PU
12/09CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : October 2020 Traffic FiguresOpen a new window
PU
12/07Vaccine airlift delivers shot in the arm for airlines
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 629 M 5 886 M 5 886 M
Net income 2020 -19 440 M -2 508 M -2 508 M
Net Debt 2020 53 282 M 6 873 M 6 873 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,01x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 49 116 M 6 336 M 6 336 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,80 HKD
Last Close Price 7,63 HKD
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Healy Chairman
Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes COO, Director & Chief Service Delivery Officer
Martin James Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Jiang Cai Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED-33.77%6 336
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-30.42%25 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.69%21 544
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.10%15 499
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-46.12%13 595
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.40%12 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ